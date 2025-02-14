AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:17 p.m. EST

Philadelphia turns green on Valentine’s Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are perched in trees and atop ladders to get a glimpse of their Super Bowl champion Eagles. Screams and cheers broke out Friday when MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the start of the team’s victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love. Fans camped out along the team’s parade route overnight. Some huddled under blankets and inside tents early Friday to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the Eagles will took the stage. There also was a large police presence along the parade route, including dump trucks and heavy equipment blocking many side streets.

An AP photographer uses a remote camera to give a soaring view of the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration

NEW ORLEANS, La (AP) — David J. Phillip has been based in Houston and has worked for The Associated Press for 32 years. He has been involved in robotics, both in development and operations, for 15 years. This was his 30th Super Bowl for the AP. Here is what he had to say about this extraordinary photo.

Rodgers’ stint with the Jets is over. Here are some potential landing spots if he doesn’t retire

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets began with lots of fanfare and Super Bowl aspirations. It ended less than two years later with a disappointing thud. The Jets slammed the door on the 41-year-old quarterback potentially returning to the team when they said they told Rodgers they were moving a different direction. The four-time MVP hasn’t announced his playing plans, but if Rodgers wants to get back into the huddle, it won’t be with the Jets. But there are a few quarterback-needy teams such as the Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders and Steelers that could be potential landing spots.

Cam Newton doubles down on saying Panthers had ‘locker room of losers’ prior to drafting him

Former Carolina star quarterback Cam Newton doubled down on recent comments that the Panthers had “a locker room of losers” before drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, saying his remarks were “aggressive” but “true.” Newton says during Thursday’s “4th and 1 with Cam Newton” podcast that he was referring to the team’s performance as a whole and not individual players. Several former teammates, including star receiver Steve Smith Sr., took exception to comments Newton made during an appearance on a podcast featuring University of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He spoke about the pressures Hunter might face if he’s drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

NASCAR draws stars to Daytona 500 with Trump, Captain America expected at ‘Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl with Sunday’s Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” has Captain America coming and maybe even President Donald Trump. The field is stacked with stars, including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who at age 49 is making his NASCAR debut. The start of the race has been moved up an hour, to 1:30 p.m. Eastern, with the threat of rain later Sunday. Pitbull is scheduled to perform the pre-race concert after his appearance was canceled last year because of rain.

Marcus Stroman reports to Yankees camp and insists he won’t go to the bullpen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stroman has reported to New York Yankees spring training after missing the first two days of workouts and said he will refuse to pitch out of the bullpen. Stroman repeated “I’m a starter” seven times in a 13-second span and says: “I won’t pitch in the bullpen.” Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the Yankees’ top five starters, and a bullpen role for Stroman appears possible if he isn’t traded and the others don’t get hurt. Stroman is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract.

Strength in numbers: New Red Sox righty Walker Buehler sees club joining trend of Dodgers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Walker Buehler won a World Series last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that’s stocked with starting pitching. He left as a free agent for a $21.05 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, a team also trying to loading up on starting arms. Before agreeing to terms with infielder Alex Bregman on Wednesday, most of Boston’s offseason was spent bolstering its staff. The Red Sox acquired 25-year-old left-hander Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and signed 28-year-old lefty Patrick Sandoval, who hopes to return from Tommy John surgery this summer.

With tears flowing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets another shot at the Daytona 500 as a team owner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. blinked back tears as the moment hit him at Daytona International Speedway — a track bursting with triumph and tragedy for his family — that he was, with a country star and a NASCAR champ in tow, back in the Daytona 500. Long NASCAR’s most popular driver as he built a Hall of Fame racing career in the intimidating shadow of his father, Earnhardt celebrated Thursday night at the track where he won two Daytona 500s and suffered the loss his father on the last lap in the 2001 race when JR Motorsports and driver Justin Allgaier qualified for for the season-opening “Great American Race” when they secured a spot in one of the two qualifying races.

No. 1 UCLA ends its run as nation’s lone unbeaten team with upset loss to crosstown rival USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unbeaten streak is over for UCLA. The top-ranked Bruins lost 71-60 to sixth-ranked USC and JuJu Watkins, ending their school-record run of 23 consecutive victories to open the season. They were the nation’s last unbeaten women’s team. The Bruins rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to lead 52-47 going into the fourth. That’s when Watkins and USC took over. They outscored UCLA 24-8, including 11-2 to end the game. UCLA missed its first eight shots and was just 2 of 16 from the floor in the quarter. There’s little time to regroup as the Bruins host No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday.

Gold, silver or bronze. Mikaela Shiffrin has never finished off the podium in a slalom at the worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing a record-breaking 16th medal at the world championships in the slalom on Saturday. She’s currently tied for the record set by German skier Christl Cranz in the 1930s. Shiffrin has only raced twice since she was impaled by an unknown object during her giant slalom crash in Killington, Vermont, on Nov. 30. She finished 10th in a World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France, last month, and paired with Breezy Johnson to win gold in the new team combined event on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.