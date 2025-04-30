AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:15 a.m. EDT

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas after Pacers eliminate Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was so excited about Indiana’s improbable overtime rally that he didn’t realize what led to the postgame scuffle between his teammates and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John, on the court, confronting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton says he had a talk with his dad and doesn’t agree with what happened. He adds, “I don’t think my pops was in the right at all.” Antetokounmpo says John Haliburton’s behavior was disrespectful.

Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 29 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win. The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season. Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

Aho’s blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series. The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer. Aho’s capper marked the only lead for the Hurricanes in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom finished with 49 saves for the Devils while facing a deluge of shots in the third period and first OT.

Defending champion Celtics close out Magic 120-89 for 4-1 playoff series win

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away after Magic star Paolo Banchero went to the bench with five fouls, beating Orlando 120-89 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The defending NBA champions will play either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round. The Knicks lead their series 3-2 despite falling 106-103 earlier Tuesday in New York. Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Banchero had 19 and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic

Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in their first postseason appearance since 2019 by beating the New York Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series. Ausar Thompson added 22 points and Tobias Harris had 17 for the Pistons, who will have a chance to even things up Thursday night at home in Game 6. If they win that, the deciding game would be back at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Detroit, though, has lost an NBA record-tying nine straight home games since 2008.

Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook spark the Nuggets’ 131-115 win over the Clippers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray erupted for 43 points and Russell Westbrook chipped in 21 in his return from a foot injury, sparking the Nuggets’ 131-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night that gave Denver a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Nuggets also got 23 from Game 4 hero Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic’s 21st career playoff triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

George Kittle agrees to an extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid tight end ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kittle announced the deal on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, saying the extension was worth $76.4 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed at signing. The deal keeps Kittle under contract with San Francisco through the 2029 season. The 49ers confirmed the deal with the only remaining member of the original draft class under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Howden’s OT goal gives Golden Knights a 3-2 win over the Wild and 3-2 series lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored 4:05 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild and put Vegas one game away from advancing out of the Western Conference first round. The Golden Knights take a 3-2 series lead back to St. Paul for Thursday night’s Game 6. Vegas will try to advance to at least the second round for the fifth time in their eight-year history. Minnesota will attempt to avoid another first-round series exit. The Wild’s last series victory occurred in 2015 when the Wild made the second round.

Spurs’ Castle wins rookie of the year, joining Wembanyama as back-to-back San Antonio winners

The San Antonio Spurs have back-to-back rookie of the year award winners. After Victor Wembanyama got all the first-place votes last year, Spurs guard Stephon Castle was named the winner of the rookie award this season. Castle prevailed in one-sided voting over fellow finalists Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta — the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft — and Jaylen Wells of Memphis.

