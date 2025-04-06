AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:12 p.m. EDT

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record by scoring his 895th

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history by scoring the 895th of his career. Ovechkin made hockey history on Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders. He scored on countryman Ilya Sorokin for the first time, doing it a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. The 39-year-old Russian superstar did it even after missing 16 games in November and December because of a broken leg. Sorokin became the record-extending 183rd different goaltender Ovechkin has beaten during his two-decade career in the league.

How Alex Ovechkin became the top goal-scorer in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is now the leading goal-scorer in NHL history. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 that was long considered unapproachable. Ovechkin did it behind his rocket of a shot, consistent scoring over 20 NHL seasons and remarkable durability and longevity.

Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal count. Here are other ‘unbreakable’ sports records

Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record is no longer considered unbreakable — because Alex Ovechkin just broke it. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal for the Washington Capitals on Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders. That gives the 39-year-old Russian winger one more goal than Gretzky scored before retiring in 1999. There are other marks in various sports that are thought to be unsurpassable. That includes Cy Young’s 511 pitching wins and the 762 home runs Barry Bonds hit in Major League Baseball, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in the NBA, and American swimmer Michael Phelps’ 23 Olympic gold medals.

South Carolina and UConn meet in another national showdown for women’s NCAA Tournament title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina hope to finish off a second straight season with an NCAA championship, which would give the Gamecocks a third women’s basketball title in four years. To do so, they’ll need to beat Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday. A victory by Staley’s squad would give her four titles — tying her with Kim Mulkey for the third most behind UConn’s Geno Auriemma (11) and Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (8). The Gamecocks would join the Huskies and Lady Vols as the only schools to ever win three championships in a four-year span. Meanwhile, it’s been nine years since Auriemma’s team won the championship.

Florida makes push all the way to NCAA title game, will face Houston team that pushes others around

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Florida has gone from being picked to finish sixth in the rugged Southeastern Conference to playing for national championship. Now the Gators face Big 12 champion Houston, which just pushes teams around with its suffocating defense. The title game Monday night in the Alamodome will wrap up only the second NCAA Tournament when all the No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. Still, this final matchup is quite a surprise. The 35-4 Cougars overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes for a 70-67 stunner over Duke and freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Florida, also 35-4, beat SEC rival Auburn.

Ken Mack is enjoying his 1st Final Four as CBS’ lead producer for March Madness

Ken Mack usually takes a couple moments before each game he produces to go out and savor the opportunities he has had during 35 years at CBS Sports. Monday night’s walk onto the court of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, though will be different than the others. Mack will be the lead producer for the national championship game between Florida and Houston on CBS. It will be the first time he will be in that role for the main broadcast.

Liverpool shocked by Fulham and Southampton relegated ahead of dismal Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool fell to a shock defeat on its march to the Premier League title after a 3-2 loss at Fulham. At the other end of the standings Southampton became the first team to be relegated from England’s top flight this season after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham. Liverpool had the chance to move 14 points clear of second-placed Arsenal and a step closer to a record-equaling 20th English league title. But it was beaten for only the second time in the league this term after a stunning first half fightback from Fulham at Craven Cottage. Manchester United and Manchester City played out a dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. United fans staged their latest protest after the match.

Brewers lose another starter as Nestor Cortes lands on injured list with a left elbow strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his left elbow, further depleting the team’s starting pitching. The loss of Cortes leaves the Brewers with Freddy Peralta as the only healthy pitcher among those projected to be in the five-man rotation. Cortes’ elbow problem surfaced last weekend following a rough outing that saw him give up three home runs on consecutive pitches in a 20-9 loss to the New York Yankees. Imaging tests revealed no structural damage, and Cortes threw six shutout innings against the Reds in his next start.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds off McLarens to win his fourth straight Japanese GP

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Japanese Grand Prix, his first victory of the season and just the third in 17 races. It was his 64th career GP win. It was also the Dutchman’s fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Australia and China. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion, Verstappen started from pole position after setting a course-record time in qualifying, which he called “insane.” Norris placed second and Piastri was third. The track was dry despite rain earlier in the day.

Champions League standouts Real Madrid and PSG face English tests in quarterfinals

Two English clubs stand in the way of a stellar Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé and his long-time previous team Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé and Madrid are at Arsenal on Tuesday for their quarterfinal first leg. The return is April 16. PSG is fresh from a French league title with an unbeaten record and hosts Aston Villa on Wednesday. All are in the same half of the Champions League knockout bracket draw. In the bottom half, Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan on Tuesday and Barcelona is favored Wednesday at home to Borussia Dortmund.

