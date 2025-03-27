AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:11 p.m. EDT

Opening day is here: Juan Soto debuts, Paul Skenes vs Sandy Alcántara, and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Clay Holmes debut for new teams. Paul Skenes makes his first opening-day start at age 22 and Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery. A week after the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers swept an opening two-game series over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, 26 other teams get underway Thursday on opening day in the U.S. and Canada. One day later the Rays and Rockies become the final clubs to take the field, given extra time while Tampa Bay moved into the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home this season after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field’s roof.

Manager Carlos Mendoza among those eagerly anticipating Juan Soto’s New York Mets debut

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto’s debut with the New York Mets has seemingly the entire baseball world excited. “Yeah, put me in that category too,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday. “I’m excited to watch him today and every day.” Soto was set to bat second and play right field in his first game with the Mets on Thursday against the Houston Astros after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason.

Valieva’s attorneys accuse WADA of ‘procedural fraud,’ ask court to revisit her doping case

Attorneys for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are taking her doping case back to court. They argue the World Anti-Doping Agency withheld and altered evidence that could have proven her contamination claim during the hearing that resulted in her four-year suspension. The experiment conducted by scientist Martial Saugy was kept secret until The Associated Press revealed details of it last September. Valieva’s attorneys learned of the experiment and said failure to include it during the case robbed the skater of a legitimate defense for her positive. They want Switzerland’s highest court to send the case, with details of the experiment, back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach John Tortorella with nine games left in another losing season for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2020. The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. The Flyers suffered their sixth straight loss Tuesday 7-2 to Toronto. The Flyers named Brad Shaw the interim coach, starting with Thursday’s game against Montreal.

Mikaela Shiffrin powers through tricky course to win the slalom at the World Cup finals

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin smoothly navigated a bumpy course to easily win the women’s slalom at the World Cup finals. The first-run leader, Shiffrin found another burst to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 45.92 seconds and beat Lena Duerr of Germany by 1.13 seconds. Andreja Slokar of Slovenia took third. Shiffrin glided through the course at Sun Valley with a large crowd cheering her through every gate. She closed out the World Cup slalom season the same way she started it — with a win. Croatian ski racer Zrinka Ljutic was 10th and captured the season-long slalom title race over Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

Figure skating embraces the future with new technology, modern concepts to engage athletes and fans

BOSTON (AP) — The governing body of figure skating has embarked on an ambitious plan called “Vision 2030,” and the idea is simple: Make the sport cool again. Or at least, cool to a bigger audience. The idea is to bring figure skating into the modern era with new technology and more engaging music. And to foster a connection between the athletes and their fans, which build during the run-up to the Winter Olympics and then wane just as quickly. International Skating Union president Jae Youl Kim put it simply: “We are so proud of our athletes and we want to make sure we shine a brighter, stronger spotlight on our skaters.”

Once a ride-share driver, J.C. Escarra takes an Uber to Yankee Stadium for his first game in MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Escarra’s winding path through professional baseball included a detour to gig work as a ride-share driver. When it was time to head from his midtown Manhattan hotel to Yankee Stadium on Thursday for his possible major league debut, the 29-year-old catcher and infielder called for a car — Uber Black. “There was a time in my life that I thought I wasn’t going to be playing baseball no more. So to wake up this morning as a Major League Baseball player, especially for for the New York Yankees, it means the world to me,” he says.

Red Bull Formula 1 team drops Liam Lawson and replaces him with Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson as the teammate of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen just two rounds into the season and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda. Lawson was given the Red Bull seat despite not having previously driven a full F1 season and struggled immediately. The New Zealander did not score any points, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and qualified in last place for both the Chinese Grand Prix and its sprint race. Tsunoda moves up from Red Bull’s second team, Racing Bulls, in time for his home Japanese Grand Prix next week. Lawson will take Tsunoda’s place at Racing Bulls alongside rookie Isack Hadjar.

NBA and FIBA to take next steps toward adding a new European league, sides announce

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and FIBA are now exploring partnering on a new league in Europe and further expanding their roles there, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday. Calling it a central topic of the two-day Board of Governors meeting that concluded Thursday, Silver — seated with FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis for the announcement — said the league was moving forward after a lengthy, years-long process of investigating what might work for both sides. Silver says “we feel now is the time to move to that next stage.”

From ‘Deadpool’ cameo to outcast: Paul Mullin’s fall at Wrexham underlines club’s growing status

Paul Mullin has been the goal-scoring poster boy of a Wrexham team soaring through England’s soccer leagues following its takeover by Hollywood celebrities. There’s a giant mural of him in the city center and he formed such a close bond with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds that he even appeared in the actor’s last “Deadpool” movie. Now Mullin is experiencing a negative side to Wrexham’s remarkable rise because the team looks to have outgrown him. Mullin is the prolific striker who has been Wrexham’s player of the season in each of the last three years. But he hasn’t played a league game in nearly two months.

