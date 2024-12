AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:09 p.m. EST

Towns returns to Minnesota, trying to embrace the moment and handle the emotion before Knicks-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns smiled at the surreal moment as he walked into the Target Center interview room hours before the Knicks played the Timberwolves in his return to Minnesota for the first time since being traded to New York. Towns spent nine seasons with the Timberwolves before he was dealt three days before training camp began. He said he was simply trying to appreciate the experience as emotional as taking the court against his close friends was going to be. Towns has by all accounts adjusted well. His scoring average of nearly 25 points per game is his highest in four years.

Friedkin Group completes purchase of Everton and becomes 10th US owner in Premier League

The Texas-based Friedkin Group has completed its 98.8% purchase of Everton. Friedkin has added the storied Premier League club on Thursday to its wide-ranging portfolio of investments that includes Italian team Roma. It ends a long period of huge uncertainty at Everton. It is a nine-time English champion which has been an ever-present in the top division since 1954 but is without a major trophy since 1995. Fronted by Dan Friedkin and his son, Ryan, the group has investments in the automotive industry, entertainment, hospitality and sports. The Friedkins made a fortune distributing Toyotas in Texas. They take over from Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

Scandals, some changes in public perception highlighted the year for sports betting

Sports bettors in the U.S. are expected to set another record in 2024 for the amount of money wagered legally. That coincides with what has been a year of reckoning for U.S. sports betting, which was rocked by scandals. The bad publicity included Jontay Porter’s lifetime ban from the NBA for trading on inside information to fix prop bets, and MLB star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud after prosecutors said he stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off illegal gambling debts. That, along with an oversaturation of advertising and some low tax benefits in the 38 states that currently allow betting, has contributed to what one expert says is an ongoing moral reboot surrounding the public’s attitude about sports betting.

Lindsey Vonn hits back at critics who think she’s crazy to return to ski racing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn didn’t just pop into the hospital one day for a new titanium knee and then decide on the way out that she wanted to return to downhill ski racing. It’s been a long and calculated process involving several minor and some major knee surgeries with careful vetting of the medical issues involved. So she’s getting fed up with how several of her fellow skiing champions are questioning why she would return to the sport’s most dangerous disciplines at such an advanced age. The 40-year-old Vonn says she’s “getting pretty tired of people predicting negative things about my future.”

AP Exclusive: Pro tennis player Jenson Brooksby talks about living with autism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — American professional tennis player Jenson Brooksby tells The Associated Press he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was nonverbal at about 2 1/2 years old. Brooksby is getting ready to get back on the tennis tour next month after missing nearly two full years because of injuries, operations and a suspension connected to missed drug tests. He is planning to make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 12. That was the last tournament he played, back in January 2023, when he upset three-time major finalist Casper Ruud. Brooksby was ranked No. 33 at age 21 in 2022.

DC Mayor corrects misinformation over RFK Stadium land after celebrating start of arena renovations

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser took a break from celebrating the start of an $800 million arena renovation project to correct misinformation circulating on social media about another major Washington sports project that is suddenly in jeopardy. Bowser took aim at incorrect statements being made on Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, including the notion that Congress’ end-of-year spending bill includes $3 billion for a new football stadium. The resolution, which has been roundly criticized by Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump, includes a provision to transfer control of the land including the husk of old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District for 99 years.

Cody Bellinger experienced World Series title with dad Clay at old Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger experienced a World Series title at old Yankee Stadium. His dad Clay was part of the 1999 and 2000 champions. Two days after New York acquired Cody from the Chicago Cubs, he talked about his excitement to play for the Yankees. Bellinger hit .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games this year, missing time because of a broken right rib. The Cubs traded the 29-year-old with $52.5 million remaining on the contract and agreed to pay the Yankees $5 million.

Usyk vs. Fury 2: How to watch, betting odds and more about heavyweight title rematch

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The rematch is days away. Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will go at it again on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won a split decision the first time and became boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. Since then, Usyk gave up the IBF title now held by Daniel Dubois. So, Usyk’s WBC, WBA and WBO belts will be on the line at Kingdom Arena — the same Riyadh venue that hosted the first meeting in May.

SMU eyes validation, Penn State eyes a breakthrough in College Football Playoff opener

Eleventh-seeded SMU and sixth-seeded Penn State both have plenty to prove when they meet in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Mustangs stormed their way into the playoff by going unbeaten in conference play in their first year in the ACC. The Nittany Lions are making their first CFP appearance after regularly being just outside the playoff mix for the last decade. The winner advances to face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Brr! Winter adds an old-school challenge to the CFP. Visiting teams insist it’s ‘snow’ problem

Besides first-round games at on-campus sites, the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff also serves up something now for this postseason: cold-weather northern venues as opposed to bowl games in warm, sunny climates. Whether that provides a home-field advantage for sixth-seeded Penn State, No. 7 seed Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State remains to be seen, but it’s a factor southern schools such No. 11 SMU and No. 9 Tennessee must prepare for. Tenth-seeded Indiana only has to travel a couple hundred miles north to South Bend but December football will be new to the Hoosiers, especially at No. 7 seed Notre Dame.

