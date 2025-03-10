AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:09 p.m. EDT

Khalil Mack staying with Chargers. Deal is for 1 year, $18 million, AP sources say

Khalil Mack will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers after agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday. Mack’s $18 million salary for the 2025 season will be fully guaranteed according to two people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the contract terms. Mack was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl in 2024 after being the only player in the league with at least six sacks and nine passes defensed. Re-signing Mack was one of the top priorities for general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh before the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Panthers make Jaycee Horn the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with $100M deal, AP source says

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, Jaycee Horn has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers worth $100 million, including $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not released the terms of the contract. The Panthers announced on their website that Horn has agreed to terms, but did not release the value of the contract. The No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, Horn is coming off his first Pro Bowl after having 68 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

In another sign the A’s are ready to compete in AL West, Butler finalizes $65.5 million, 7-year deal

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Lawrence Butler and the Athletics have finalized a $65.5 million, seven-year contract, another major investment for a team preparing to spend three seasons playing in a temporary minor league home. The deal includes a team option for 2032 that could make the contract worth $81.5 million and escalators that could increase the value to $87.5 million. A 24-year-old who was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Butler was on Oakland’s opening-day roster last year, as demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas for a month and finished with a .262 average, 22 homers and 18 stolen bases.

Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up

Duke has ended Auburn’s eight-week stay at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Tigers dropped to third behind Houston after a pair of losses. The Blue Devils are in the top spot for the first time since November 2021. Oregon and Illinois return to the poll while Arizona and Mississippi State dropped out.

UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history

Big Ten champion UCLA has jumped back to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Bruins, who spent 12 weeks atop the poll, received 16 first-place votes to go from fourth to first. South Carolina rose to second after topping previous No. 1 Texas in the SEC championship game. UConn, USC and Texas found out the top five. TCU climbed to sixth for the school’s best ranking ever after winning the Big 12 title.

Liverpool, Madrid and Barcelona looking to complete Champions League job as they protect slim leads

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week. For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as it visits Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France. Barcelona also only has a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable Bayern Munich has a 3-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal is 7-1 up against PSV Eindhoven.

Verstappen bids for 5th title and Hamilton’s at Ferrari as F1 prepares for a close fight in 2025

Lando Norris will have to defy plenty of history to win the Formula 1 title this year. There’s his friend-turned-rival Max Verstappen’s bid for a fifth title in a row. Just like the only driver to achieve that feat, Michael Schumacher, Verstappen is a hard racer who isn’t afraid to bend the rules. Then there’s Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion going for a record eighth title in 2025. It’s his first season with Ferrari, which is itching to end a wait for a drivers’ title going back to 2007.

The Rays get 120 hours to make the Yankees’ spring stadium their own. Here’s how they’ll do it

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — When Tampa Bay players leave Steinbrenner Field following the New York Yankees’ spring training home finale on March 23, their staff will launch a 120-hour transformation of the ballpark for the Rays’ season in exile from storm-damaged Tropicana Field. By the time the Rays return for their March 28 opener against Colorado, more than 3,000 unique signs and advertising boards will have been installed. The large letters spelling “YANKEES” above the first- and third-base stands will have been covered with Rays markings along with the interlocking “NY” in the center of the clubhouse. The team store will have been emptied of pinstriped gear and restocked with Rays apparel.

Ukrainian war veteran amputees learn adaptive skiing in Oregon

HOODOO SKI AREA, Ore. (AP) — A group of Ukrainian war veteran amputees have been in Oregon learning a form of adaptive skiing for people with one leg. Their lessons were partly organized by Oregon Adaptive Sports, a group that works to make sports more accessible to people with disabilities. The city of Corvallis has been sister cities with Uzhhorod in western Ukraine for over 30 years. Its sister city association hosted the veterans, some of whom have been recovering in Uzhhorod’s rehabilitation hospital. The goal is to improve the veterans’ physical and mental health and teach Ukrainian instructors how to use adaptive ski equipment so they can share that knowledge back home with the war-torn country’s thousands of amputees.

Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Craig Wolfley dies at 66

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent most of his 12-year career playing for Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh before becoming a fixture on the Steelers radio broadcast team, has died. He was 66. WDVE-FM in Pittsburgh, where Wolfley worked in various roles during Steeler broadcasts, confirmed Wolfley’s death. Wolfley had recently been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Steelers president Art Rooney II praised Wolfley’s work ethic as a player and his passion as a broadcaster that made him a trusted voice among the fan base.

