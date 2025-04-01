AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:08 a.m. EDT

Paige Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women’s Final Four with 78-64 win over USC

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paige Bueckers carried UConn to its record 24th Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, scoring 31 points Monday night in a 78-64 victory over Southern California, which couldn’t overcome the loss of injured star JuJu Watkins. UConn heads to Tampa, Florida, to face overall No. 1 seed UCLA on Friday. Freshman Sarah Strong added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, all under coach Geno Auriemma. Their most recent championship was in 2016, the last of a run of four straight. Rayah Marshall scored 23 points for top-seeded USC.

Braves’ Jurickson Profar gets 80-game PED ban, calls it ‘most difficult day’ of his career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use. Major League Baseball announced that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. Barring postponed games, Profar would be eligible to return June 29 against Philadelphia and would lose $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary. He is also ineligible for the postseason. Profar apologized in a statement and said he would never knowingly take a banned substance. He calls it “the most difficult day” of his career. Profar was an All-Star last season with San Diego.

Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox, AP source says

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement. Crochet’s contract kicks in next year, and he can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

Celtics remain at home on the road, now 2 wins from tying NBA mark for away victories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The best road trip in Boston history has given the Celtics a chance at grabbing a piece of NBA history. The Celtics finished off the franchise’s first 6-0 road trip on Monday night with a 117-103 win at Memphis. That win — Boston’s eighth straight on the road overall — pushed the Celtics’ away record to 32-7, two wins shy of tying Golden State for NBA’s record single-season road mark. The Warriors were 34-7 away from home in the 2015-16 season. Boston’s two remaining road games are April 8 at New York and April 9 at Orlando.

Tush push is the hottest topic at the NFL league meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The “tush push” is the hottest topic at the NFL’s annual meetings this week. Team owners, coaches and general managers have gathered at a posh resort to discuss several potential rule changes, including the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to eliminate a play that’s become a short-yardage staple for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers cited player safety and pace of play as reasons for banning the tush push. NFL executive Troy Vincent said last month there have been zero injuries reported as a result of the play. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners. Tampa Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles made it clear last month he wouldn’t support a ban.

Betting favorite UConn joins 3 top seeds in South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in women’s Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The women’s Final Four is full of star players, top seeds and historic programs. There will be no Cinderellas in Tampa, Florida, this week with No. 1 seeds South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in the national semifinals. They are joined by the betting favorite to win it all, second-seeded UConn, which has been playing the best of any team over the past month and knocked off a top-seeded Southern California team that was missing its best player. Coach Dawn Staley and the defending champion Gamecocks are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. UConn has been there a record 24 times.

Hailey Van Lith is grateful for her long, well-traveled college career after it ends in Elite Eight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith’s memorable five-year college basketball career is over. The TCU point guard scored 17 points in the Horned Frogs’ loss to Texas in the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Van Lith became the first college basketball player, woman or man, to reach the Elite Eight five times and to get there with three schools. She played three seasons at Louisville, one at LSU and her final year at TCU. The 23-year-old earned the nickname “Miss March” for her omnipresence in the tournament. She says she’s “super grateful” for the journey.

Madison Booker helps Texas reach its first women’s Final Four since 2003 with 58-47 win over TCU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 18 points and No. 1 seed Texas used its stifling defense to reach the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003, beating well-traveled point guard Hailey Van Lith and second-seeded TCU 58-47. The Longhorns will face defending champion South Carolina on Friday night in Tampa, Florida, for a spot in the national title game. Texas won a regional final for the first time under coach Vic Schaefer, who previously made two Final Four trips with Mississippi State. The Longhorns’ 35 wins are one more than its only national title-winning squad had in 1986 under Jody Conradt, who was in the stands Monday night.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft, AP source says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Olivia Miles has decided to enter the transfer portal and play another college season instead of going to the WNBA. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The 5-foot-10 guard had spent her entire college career at Notre Dame and was a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. Instead she’ll join the more than 1,000 women’s basketball players in the portal and will be one of the most sought-after.

Athletics bat boy Stewart Thalblum takes down drone in left field

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When a drone suddenly appeared near the left-field wall at Sutter Health Park, Athletics bat boy Stewart Thalblum decided to help thwart it. The drone tried to lift him off the grass but Thalblum used a bat and brought it down, careful not to cut himself with the spinning blades. Once the device had been corralled, Thalblum handed it off to a security guard. The drone appeared with Seth Brown batting for the Athletics in the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 18-3 rout and it delayed the game for a few minutes.

