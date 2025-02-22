AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 p.m. EST

Juan Soto hits a 426-foot home run in his first at-bat for the New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Juan Soto has homered in his first spring training at-bat for his new team, hitting a solo shot to left-center field in the first inning for the New York Mets against Houston. Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract this offseason, moving across New York from the Yankees to the Mets. He hit second in the order Saturday, between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and hit a 426-foot homer on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Colton Gordon. The following inning, Soto drove in another run with a groundball.

10-man Arsenal loses to West Ham to hit Premier League title bid and leave Arteta ‘very, very angry’

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dented by an unexpected 1-0 home loss to West Ham that featured a fifth red card of the season for Mikel Arteta’s team. Second-place Arsenal squandered a chance to trim the gap to Liverpool to five points as Jarrod Bowen’s first-half header secured a win for West Ham. Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the 73rd following a video review for a foul as the last man. Liverpool has an eight-point cushion ahead of playing Manchester City away. Manchester United came from two goals down before benefitting from a last-gasp video-review call to draw 2-2 at Everton and a goalkeeper error hurt Chelsea in a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Shiffrin finishes outside top 30 in first run of World Cup giant slalom won by Brignone

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is not yet competitive in her tentative return to racing in giant slaloms. Federica Brignone is currently close to unbeatable, winning Saturday on home snow at Sestriere, Italy. Shiffrin continued her tentative return to racing in GS and did not qualify for a second run for the first time since 2012 by placing outside the top 30. The American star finished 25th on Friday in her first GS race since November after suffering a deep puncture wound crashing at Killington, Vermont. Brignone also won Friday and on Saturday ended 0.77 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami. Alice Robinson was third.

Reds manager Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run. ‘It just muddies the waters’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona says he’s told players not to use the experimental Automated Ball-Strike System in spring training. Francona told The Athletic he’s OK with younger players challenging calls via the ABS, which has been in use in the minors. But he figures there’s little point for veterans since the system won’t be in effect in the majors during this coming regular season. The computerized system is being tested during major league spring training exhibition games after four years of experiments in the minors. Starting last year, MLB focused testing on a challenge system in which the human umpire makes each original call.

Kris Jenkins hit ‘The Shot’ to win Villanova a national title. So what happened to his ring?

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Kris Jenkins owes a Villanova fan a drink. Or maybe a shot as memorable as his in the 2016 national championship game. At the very least, the next time he’s in New Orleans’ French Quarter, the former Villanova star who sunk a March Madness buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win a national title needs to keep his championship ring more secure on his finger. Jenkins needed about a second to lift the Wildcats past North Carolina to win the 2016 national championship. He needed more than two years to get his prized ring back.

New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees have dropped their ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner. Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener. Hal Steinbrenner says in a statement: “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.” As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day, which was ignored by closer Devin Williams.

Shelstad sends game to OT with a deep 3 as Oregon pulls out a 77-73 win vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Bittle had 23 points and Jackson Shelstad made a desperation 3 to force overtime as Oregon beat No. 11 Wisconsin 77-73. Bittle, a 7-foot center, scored six points in overtime to help snap Wisconsin’s five-game winning streak. Shelstad scored 13 points as the Ducks extended their winning streak to four games. John Tonje had 22 points for Wisconsin. Steve Crowl scored 12. Shelsted hit his game-tying shot with 12 seconds left in regulation from several feet behind the 3-point arc. Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit missed a jumper to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

Passion, politics and patriotism meld as Pakistan and India clash in cricket’s fiercest rivalry

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Pakistan are renewing their epic rivalry on the cricket field in front of an audience of hundreds of millions of people tuning in to catch the two arch rivals go head-to-head in Dubai in United Arab Emirates. The coveted eight-nation Champions Trophy tournament is being played in Pakistan but India has refused to travel there. Sunday’s game between the two countries comes at a time when relations between the two neighbors have reached a new low. Cricket teams in India and Pakistan have become symbols of national identity and the clash between them is often seen in the backdrop of tense political relations the two countries share.

Briscoe tries to move past devastating penalties and Blaney to start on pole in NASCAR Atlanta race

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A massive fine left Chase Briscoe facing a huge points deficit heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Even so, Briscoe insists he feels no new pressure. He says he already felt an urgency to win this week because those are the expectations at Joe Gibbs Racing, his new NASCAR home. Briscoe won the pole for last week’s Daytona 500 and then finished fourth before NASCAR announced on Wednesday its inspection found Briscoe used a modified spoiler in time trials. Joe Gibbs Racing was docked 100 driver/owner points and 10 playoff points and fined $100,000.

4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. The Milan Olympics are up next

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a one-off, a tournament with no past and no future, a trimmed-down version of the World Cup of Hockey staged because the NHL’s best players have waited so long for something of its kind. With tens of millions watching in the U.S. and Canada, it exceeded all expectations, with play on the ice better resembling a Stanley Cup Final or the Olympics than the All-Star Weekend festivities it replaced. In the grand scheme of things, the NHL, its players and the sport of hockey all came out as winners.

