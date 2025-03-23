AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 p.m. EDT

Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida ended UConn’s pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the top-seeded Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points. Florida, one of the favorites for this year’s title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half. Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland.

Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami. Vonn found her vintage form in flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at World Cup finals. She pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared. This was Vonn’s first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. She returned this season after a partial knee replacement. Gut-Behrami earned the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone.

Calipari bests Pitino in March Madness and leads Arkansas to sweetest Sweet 16 appearance yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading back to the Sweet 16 after sending a second straight Hall of Famer home from the NCAA Tournament’s “Region of Coaches.” One game after knocking out good friend Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, Calipari’s 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat longtime nemesis Rick Pitino and St. John’s. That earned Calipari an especially sweet 16th trip to the Sweet 16, with his fourth school. And it ended Pitino’s chances of a long March Madness run with his second-seeded Red Storm.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl makes plea for return of American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl began his postgame NCAA Tournament news conference on Saturday night by advocating for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States, is one of 59 hostages still in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead. Pearl, who is Jewish, made the plea for Alexander’s return after the top-seeded Tigers’ 82-70 victory over No. 9 Creighton. He said he wanted to “remind the world” about Alexander, adding, “an American held hostage and not enough people in this country know his name.”

Chalk talk: Women’s March Madness goes mostly according to seed as top teams advance to second round

March Madness has mostly been March Predictable in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far. For the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994, no team seeded 11 or worse advanced to the second round. The only two double-digit seeds still standing in the round of 32 were a pair of 10s — Oregon and South Dakota State. The Ducks needed overtime to beat Vanderbilt and the Jackrabbits topped Oklahoma State by six points, rallying from a double-digit second-half deficit.

The Warriors are in Miami, and Jimmy Butler’s comeback game against the Heat is near

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back in Miami for a few days. Golden State’s schedule is quirky right now. The Warriors played Saturday night in Atlanta, arrived in Miami around 2 a.m. Sunday, play the Heat on Tuesday and the team won’t leave South Florida until Thursday afternoon since its next game isn’t until Friday in New Orleans. Tuesday’s game will be Butler’s first in Miami since the Heat traded him to the Warriors in early February, ending a months-long saga of him wanting a trade and getting suspended by the Heat three times before a deal could finally be worked out.

LeBron James’ return from injury spoiled by Bulls’ phenomenal effort in 146-115 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coby White scored 36 points, Josh Giddey flirted with a quadruple-double and the Chicago Bulls wrecked LeBron James’ return from injury with an impressive 146-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half and hit eight 3-pointers, while James had 17 points in his return from a seven-game injury absence. Matas Buzelis scored 31 points for Chicago, while Giddey recorded 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals. White was dominant while hitting six 3-pointers, and eight Bulls scored at least nine points on the fifth stop of a six-game road trip.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins F1 Chinese GP from teammate Lando Norris. Both Ferraris disqualified

SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has cruised to his maiden Chinese Grand Prix win from pole position with the Australian untouchable ahead of his teammate Lando Norris as the pair completed McLaren’s milestone 50th one-two finish in Formula 1. Piastri, who took his maiden pole position on Saturday, got a great start in Sunday’s race to lead into the first corner, as Norris passed George Russell’s Mercedes for second. The Australian then slowly stretched his legs in an untroubled drive for his third career win. Russell completed the podium, his second-straight of the season. The full result was altered by stewards after the race when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as well as Alpine’s Pierre Gasly were disqualified.

Newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry celebrated on return home to Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has arrived in her home country of Zimbabwe to a hero’s welcome as her victory is celebrated as a national milestone. The southern African country has faced years of isolation and sanctions by the United States and other Western nations. The 41-year-old Coventry, who is also Zimbabwe’s sports minister, was the only female candidate in the IOC presidency race. She became the first woman and first African to be elected head of the global Olympic movement. Arriving home on Sunday, she told Zimbabweans who had gathered to welcome her that “we broke down barriers.”

US runner Shelby Houlihan earns silver medal in return to big stage after 4-year burrito ban

American runner Shelby Houlihan returned to the big stage after a much-debated four-year doping ban and won a silver medal in the 3,000 meters at the world indoor championships. The U.S. record holder at 1,500 meters and former record holder in the 5,000 sat out the Paris Olympics because she tested positive after eating a burrito she claimed was tainted with a performance-enhancing drug. The 32-year-old runner said she was flooded with a range of emotions after her second-place finish Saturday, saying it’s been a long journey but she’s glad she stuck with it.

