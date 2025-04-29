AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 a.m. EDT

Cavs win by 55 points to sweep Heat and finish off most lopsided series in NBA playoff history

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland left no doubt on its way to Round 2 — and finished off the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 19 and the Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 138-83 on Monday night to sweep their Eastern Conference first-round series in four games. Ty Jerome had 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers — who led by as many as 60 points. Cleveland won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009.

Jimmy Butler returns from injury absence to lead Warriors past Rockets 109-106 for 3-1 series lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer. The teams return to Houston for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night as seventh-seeded Golden State tries to close out the No. 2 seed Rockets on their home floor.

Rob Manfred says he discussed Pete Rose’s status with Donald Trump and will rule on reinstatement

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport’s permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September. Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred’s concerns over how Trump’s immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries. Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

Saints QB Derek Carr says in a sermon that ‘people are lying’ about him and his shoulder injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr has stated publicly for the first time that he has a shoulder injury. But Carr is stopping short of disclosing specifics about how or when it happened, or how it might affect his playing status this coming season. Carr was delivering a guest sermon at a Las Vegas church when he asserted that he has an MRI report to prove his shoulder is injured. Carr says he’s been communicating with the Saints about it and that they’re going to “figure out how to go forward.” Carr’s sermon took place two days after the Saints used their second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft to select Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough 40th overall.

Trump celebrates the Super Bowl champ Eagles at White House, but star QB Jalen Hurts skips ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the event. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences. That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump in 2018 invited the Eagles to the White House after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title but later canceled it after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up. He instead threw his own brief “Celebration of America” event.

Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It’s not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft. In a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time, University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing. The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders’ misery with the No. 144 selection. In this analysis, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders’ free fall, using the quarterback’s own words, his father’s comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.

Johnston has quickest goal to start a Stars playoff game in 6-2 win over Avs for 3-2 series lead

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 9 seconds in for the quickest goal ever to start a playoff game for the Dallas Stars. He then added another goal and an assist as the Stars beat Colorado 6-2 in Game 5 of heir first-round series Monday night. Mikko Rantanen, who was with the Avalanche in the playoffs the past seven seasons, scored his first postseason goal and had two assists for the Stars as they took a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday night in Colorado. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored 2 1/2 minutes apart for the Avalanche in the second period to get them within 3-2. Johnston then scored on a power play.

Bucks confirm Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon that will knock him out for the rest of this postseason. This type of injury also could put his status for next season in doubt as well. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season. The Bucks had been bracing for this outcome after their 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Pacers. Milwaukee trails Indiana 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday at Indianapolis.

Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark slapped the court with both hands and started gesturing in her side’s direction after forcing a 5-second call near the end of Tuesday’s practice. It was only Day 2 of training camp, yet this is what Clark has yearned for these past seven months — playing basketball with even higher expectations in her second WNBA season. Last year, she helped the the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. She was named Associated Press 2024 Female Athlete of the Year and Time magazine’s 2024 Athlete of the Year. Now a stronger, wiser Clark wants to win the championship that eluded her during her college career.

Astros star Jose Altuve asks out of leadoff spot to have more time to get ready to hit

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot and into the second hole for the Houston Astros. The reason? He wanted more time to get ready to hit in the bottom of the first inning after coming into the dugout from left field. Altuve is playing left for the first time in his career after spending his first 14 major league seasons at second base. Altuve says, “I just need like 10 more seconds.” The 34-year-old Altuve made the transition to the outfield this season after the trade of Kyle Tucker and the departure of Alex Bregman shook up Houston’s lineup.

