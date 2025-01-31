AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:01 a.m. EST

14 from figure skating community killed in plane crash, six of them from Boston club

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Two young figure skaters, two of their parents and two highly-regarded Russian figure skating coaches were among those killed after an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. Doug Zeghibe, the chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, said Thursday that skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were among those killed, along with coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. U.S. Figure Skating previously confirmed that several skaters, coaches and family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the national championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

Dick Button, Olympic great and voice of skating, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at age 95. Button’s son, Edward, says he died Thursday and did not provide a cause. Button won two Olympic gold medals and was the most accomplished men’s figure skater in history. He also was the voice of his sport and one of its greatest innovators. He promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics. His impact on his sport began in the 1940s and lasted until his death.

NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker’s behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

Victor Wembanyama is an All-Star, 1 of 6 1st-time selections

NBA coaches are obviously convinced: Victor Wembanyama is one of the league’s very best players. The San Antonio star and reigning rookie of the year is an All-Star for the first time, one of the 14 players announced Thursday night as members of the reserve pool for the Feb. 16 event in San Francisco. Wembanyama becomes only the fourth Spurs player to make the All-Star Game in his first or second season. The others were Alvin Robertson in 1986, David Robinson in both 1990 and 1991, and Tim Duncan in 1998.

Bronny James plays the whole 4th quarter — with plenty of ups and downs — in Lakers’ blowout win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bronny James scored a career-high five points while playing the whole fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 134-96 win at Washington. He shot only 1 of 6 from the field, but he made a driving layup while being fouled and converted the free throw for a three-point play. James’ night also included an air ball from 3-point range, two rebounds, two assists and two fouls. He came up with a steal and made a nice long pass to Dalton Knecht for a dunk. After his lone field goal, James drove to the basket again and lobbed an alley-oop to Christian Koloko for a dunk.

McIlroy and Lowry come up aces, Scheffler back with a 67 and Henley takes Pebble Beach lead

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler looked every bit like the No. 1 player in the world even if he didn’t make a hole-in-one during the exciting start to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler opened with a 67 in his first tournament of the year since puncturing his right hand over Christmas making ravioli. The thrills belonged to Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. They each made a hole-in-one on different courses and each shot 66. The lead belonged to Russell Henley. He shot 64 at Spyglass Hill on what might be the last day of dry weather. Jordan Spieth shot 70 in his return from wrist surgery.

Max Scherzer agrees to a $15.5 million, 1-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, AP source says

Max Scherzer is joining the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing to a 15.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a physical. The 40-year-old Scherzer was limited to nine starts with Texas last year, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA. The three-time Cy Young Award winner joins a rotation that is fronted by Kevin Gausman, José Berríos and Chris Bassitt.

Unusual betting patterns surrounding play of Terry Rozier in 2023 game with Charlotte investigated

MIAMI (AP) — Unusual betting patterns surrounding the play of then-Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in a game nearly two years ago are now under investigation by federal prosecutors, part of the same probe that led to the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, the NBA confirmed Thursday. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation, noting that Rozier — who played for the Hornets on the date in question, and now plays for the Miami Heat — has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been accused of wrongdoing. The NBA said it looked into the matter at the time and did not find that any league rules were broken.

Nashville bids for WNBA franchise with Candace Parker and Peyton Manning among investors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chairman of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and his wife want to bring the WNBA to Music City and have teamed up with a star-filled investor group including Candace Parker, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and entertainers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The group led by Bill Haslam, who is a former Tennessee governor, submitted its bid to the WNBA on Thursday for a franchise that would start playing in 2028. The team also would be named the Tennessee Summitt in honor of late University of Tennessee coach women’s coach Pat Summitt. Haslam said they see how women’s professional sports is emerging worldwide with a “void” in Tennessee.

World champion Russian skaters on American Airlines jet built a new life as coaches in the US

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The two Russian figure skating coaches killed in the American Airlines crash were two-time Olympians and former world champions in the pairs event. They were also a married couple with a son who finished fourth last week at the U.S. national championships in Wichita, Kansas. Their son was not on the same flight. Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov won a world championship title together in pairs skating in 1994 and narrowly missed out on Olympic medals that year at the Lillehammer Games before moving to the U.S. and coaching generations of young skaters in New England. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pair had been on board the plane.

