AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:01 a.m. EDT

Judge and Ohtani light up the first inning with historic homers in Yankees-Dodgers rematch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani blasted historic home runs in the first inning as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met in a rematch of last year’s World Series. Judge got the fireworks going with a 446-foot solo shot to dead center on a 1-1 pitch from Tony Gonsolin. The Yankees slugger has 19 homers this season. Ohtani matched him in the bottom of the frame with a 417-foot homer to center on the first pitch from Max Fried. Ohtani homered again leading off the fifth, extending his major league lead to 22 homers.

Zion Williamson sued by a woman alleging the Pelicans star committed sexual violence against her

Zion Williamson is being sued by a woman describing herself as a former dating partner and who alleges the New Orleans Pelicans star committed repeated sexual violence against her. The civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court identifies the plaintiff as “Jane Doe.” She claims she began dating Williamson in 2018, when he played at Duke, and alleges that he engaged in abusive behavior toward her in California, Louisiana and Texas from 2020 until their relationship ended in 2023. Williamson’s New Orleans-based attorney, Michael Balascio, calls the claims in the lawsuit “categorically false and reckless,” and accuses the plaintiff of extortion.

French Open players often make schedule requests. No one wanted to miss the Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — The French Open isn’t the only sports event in Europe drawing attention from tennis players. The Champions League final will decide the continent’s best soccer club. One of the two teams involved Saturday night is Paris Saint-Germain. Count Novak Djokovic among those rooting for PSG against Italy’s Inter Milan, and he hoped to be able to tune in on TV to watch the big clash. Djokovic made that preference known to the people in charge of arranging the program at the Grand Slam tournament he’s won three times — a common practice, especially among the sport’s elite. His request was denied.

Lance McCullers gets 24-hour security after online death threats, some aimed at 5-year-old daughter

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Lance McCullers is one of two MLB pitchers whose families have received online death threats this month as internet abuse of players and their families is on the rise. Boston reliever Liam Hendriks posted on social media soon after the incident with McCullers to call out people who were threatening his wife’s life and directing “vile” comments at him. The Astros contacted MLB security and the Houston Police Department following the threats to McCullers and an HPD spokesperson said Thursday that it remains an ongoing investigation. McCullers, who has two young daughters, reached out to the team to inquire about providing security for his family. Astros owner Jim Crane stepped in and hired 24-hour security.

PSG and Inter Milan face off in the Champions League final

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday. European club soccer’s biggest prize is at stake between two teams that have felt the pain of falling at the last hurdle in recent years. Inter was a losing finalist against Manchester City in 2023 and PSG lost in its only final against Bayern Munich in 2020. After spending billions of dollars and signing some of the sport’s greatest players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, PSG is still waiting to win its first Champions League title.

Trout returns to Angels’ lineup in a new spot and has a hit in win over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout was activated off the injured list and went 1 for 5 as the designated hitter in Friday night’s 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. The Angels slugger missed 26 games with soreness in his left knee eventually diagnosed as a bone bruise. The three-time American League MVP had two operations last year on the knee after tearing his meniscus. It was the first time in 1,532 starts over 15 years that he started fifth in the lineup. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, Trout’s rookie season, he started a game hitting lower than third.

Mao Saigo shoots 66 to take US Women’s Open lead as she chases her 2nd major title of the year

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Mao Saigo already won her first major title this year. She’s putting herself in position for another at U.S. Women’s Open. Saigo shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take second-round lead at Erin Hills, At 8-under 136, the 23-year-old Japanese player had a three-stroke advantage over a group of six led by top-ranked Nelly Korda. Saigo won Chevron Championship in a playoff outside Houston just over a month ago for her first LPGA Tour title. Korda, who has never finished higher than a tie for eighth in the U.S. Women’s Open, had a 67. That’s the best round she’s had in the event. She was 5 under with Hinako Shibuno, Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark, Yealimi Noh and 2020 champion A Lim Kim.

Nick Taylor makes it look easy in the rain and shares the lead at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Nick Taylor managed to play a relatively stress-free round of golf in rainy weather at the Memorial. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and was bogey-free for a 68. That gives him a share of the lead with Ben Griffin, who had a 72. Muirfield Village already is plenty tough and the rain added to that in the second round. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler managed just fine with a 70 that probably should have been lower. He was three behind. Jordan Spieth had another wild par save and finished strong for 69 that left him four back.

California track-and-field final enters spotlight for rule change after trans athlete’s success

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — The California high school track-and-field championship has kicked off to a relatively quiet atmosphere. That’s despite controversy leading up to the meet over a transgender athlete’s participation. The state’s governing body for high school sports changed the rules ahead of the meet to allow more girls to compete in events trans athlete AB Hernandez qualified for. President Donald Trump has criticized Hernandez’s participation. He has threated to pull federal funding in California if state officials do not bar trans girls from competing in girls sports. It is part of a nationwide debate over fairness in sports and the participation of trans athletes.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo turns to his 92-year-old mom for advice amid team’s slump

PHOENIX (AP) — A season of sky-high expectations is off to a slow start for the Arizona Diamondbacks.. They have lost seven of their past eight games heading into Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals. The skid has dropped Arizona to 27-29 despite the highest projected payroll in team history. There’s more than one reason the D-backs are struggling but the bullpen has caused the most heartburn. Arizona’s relievers have blown multiple big leads and their combined 5.49 ERA is among the worst in the big leagues. There are reasons to believe that things could turn around. Outfielder Corbin Carroll, second baseman Ketel Marte and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo lead a lineup that’s been one of the most productive in the big leagues.

