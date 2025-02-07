AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:55 a.m. EST

Josh Allen wins AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen edged two-time winner Lamar Jackson for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in the closest race since Matt Ryan beat out Tom Brady in 2016. Allen, who led Buffalo to a fifth straight AFC East title, got 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23 and finished with 383 points. He received 22 second-place votes and one third. Jackson, who led the Ravens to a second straight AFC North championship, got 26 second-place votes and one fourth for a total of 362 points.

How Josh Allen beat out Lamar Jackson for AP NFL MVP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the past 11 seasons, being named the AP first-team All-Pro quarterback was a prelude to winning the NFL’s MVP award. There was some logic to that with quarterbacks providing the most value to a team and the same panel picking the All-Pro team and all of the awards. There was a rare flip this year with Buffalo’s Josh Allen narrowly edging Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in the MVP voting after finishing second in All-Pro voting revealed last month.

Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the smallest induction class in 20 years following offseason rule changes meant to make it harder to get inducted. Sharpe got in as a seniors candidate and will join younger brother Shannon as the first siblings ever inducted into the Hall. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning fell short and won’t join older brother Peyton in Canton. The induction ceremony will be held Aug. 2.

LeBron James becomes oldest player to score 40 points in NBA history, dropping 42 in Lakers’ victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Age is more than just a number to LeBron James. It’s also a target. The 40-year-old James became the oldest player to score 40 points in an NBA game when he put up a season-high 42 in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors. James passed the record held by Michael Jordan, his idol and the only other NBA player to score 40 after his 40th birthday. Jordan did it for the Washington Wizards just three days after turning 40 in February 2003. James is 38 days removed from his 40th birthday last Dec. 30.

Canelo Alvarez changes course, drops Paul fight to sign big deal with Riyadh Season

Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, with the Mexican star leveraging a widely speculated bout with Jake Paul for a much bigger contract. Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, announced the deal on social media. he first fight under Alvarez’s new deal would be in May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alvarez is then expected to fight Terence Crawford in September in Las Vegas. Alvarez has spent years as the biggest moneymaker in boxing.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter is sentenced to nearly 5 years in sports betting case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He was accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account to cover his gambling bets and debts. Mizuhara was supposed to bridge the gap between Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans. Prosecutors said Mizuhara never bet on baseball, and Ohtani was an unknowing victim of the scheme. The case stemmed from a broader probe of illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California.

Luka Doncic is now more likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday, JJ Redick says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is now expected to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, coach JJ Redick says. Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas due to a strained left calf. Redick initially suggested Doncic could play for the Lakers on Saturday against Indiana, but revised his forecast Thursday night before the Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors. Doncic participated in a 5-on-5 “stay-ready” game with teammates and the Lakers’ coaching staff Wednesday, and Redick said Doncic has experienced no setbacks in his recovery.

The trade deadline in the NBA has come and gone. Time for the dust to settle

The final numbers from trade-deadline time: no fewer than eight current and past All-Stars, some of them recent All-NBA selections, some among the league’s highest scorers and even three Olympic gold medalists, all of them headed to new homes. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis got blindsided by a blockbuster. De’Aaron Fox gets to throw lobs to Victor Wembanyama now. Jimmy Butler got his wish, sort of. P.J. Tucker has, on paper, been on four teams in about a week. Dennis Schroder was basically part of four teams in the span of about 18 hours. Zach LaVine went to Sacramento, a place he considers home. It’s over. It was wild, but the trade deadline has passed.

Wyndham Clark shoots 7-under 64 to take 1st-round lead in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Wyndham Clark saved par after hitting his tee shot into the water on the par-4 17th hole and shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead in the first round of the Phoenix Open. Players were greeted with perfect weather a year after rain turned TPC Scottsdale into a soggy, wild mess. Clark opened with a birdie and adding four straight starting on No. 8 on a day win in which 26 players shot 68 or better. Lee Hodges had two eagles on his back nine to shoot 65. He’s tied with Taylor Moore, who eagled the par-5 third to cap a 7-under stretch in seven holes. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot 69 in his second start since puncturing his hand.

NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women’s competition to athletes assigned female at birth

The NCAA has changed its participation policy for transgender athletes, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth. The change came on day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The NCAA’s revised policy permits athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. The policy is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews.

