AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Justin Rose stays in the Masters lead with some all-star company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose is still in the lead at the Masters. He suddenly has a lot of all-star company around him. Rose managed a 71 and was one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy played bogey-free for a 66 to get back in the game. McIlroy and Corey Conners are two back. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler had his chances to catch up except for four bogeys in his round of 71. But he was in the group three behind going into the weekend. That weekend won’t include Brooks Koepka. He made quadruple bogey on the 18th and missed the cut.

Luka and the Lakers believe they can win a championship after wrapping up the Pacific title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers said they believe they can win an NBA championship after they wrapped up the Pacific Division title. The Lakers’ win over Houston was their 50th of the season, and it locked them into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Coach JJ Redick got a celebratory dousing from his players in the locker room following the clinching victory. A team led by a rookie head coach and the greatest scorer in NBA history navigated a massive midseason trade, survived several recent setbacks and emerged as a clear contender for a deep playoff run.

Jokic wraps up triple-double average for season, 3rd NBA player to achieve that feat

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double for the season, making the Denver star the third player in NBA history to pull off such a feat. It became statistically certain Friday night when Jokic got his fourth assist of Denver’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That assist was his 700th of the season — so, even if he did get another before Sunday’s end of the regular season, which would be his 70th game, he was assured of averaging no worse than 10.0 assists. The other players to average a triple-double for a full season: Russell Westbrook, Jokic’s current Denver teammate, and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Scottie Scheffler gets a break from an azalea, escapes a magnolia and trails by 3 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s Masters title defense took some unusual detours into the flora surrounding Augusta National’s ryegrass fairways and bentgrass greens Friday. He chipped in for birdie after an azalea bush spat out his ball over the back of the green at the par-3 12th. And he made bogey after leaving his drive under a magnolia tree on the par-4 18th. Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 and was 5 under through 36 holes, three strokes back of leader Justin Rose. Scheffler led by five shots at the midway point when he won his first Masters in 2022, and he was tied for the lead through 36 holes last year.

DeChambeau says YouTube channel experience could benefit him entering weekend at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau was a little skeptical when he first agreed to his own YouTube golf channel. Too intrusive? Too much work, he wondered? He didn’t realize at the time it would help restore his love for golf. He says the experiences he has been through filming the show have helped him remember how fun golf can be, while the show’s storylines have helped train his mind to focus on goals, like breaking 50 or setting a new course record. On Friday he shot 68 at the Masters, leaving him at 7-under 137 for the tournament and in the hunt for his first green jacket. He’s hoping the lessons he’s learned for YouTube golf will lead him to his third major championship.

Knicks shrug off 0-8 record vs Cavaliers and Celtics, but know they don’t appear playoff-ready

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks aren’t worried about what their 0-8 record against Cleveland and Boston might mean in the playoffs. After all, they know the way they are playing now might not even be good enough to beat Detroit. The Knicks dropped their third straight game Friday night, blowing a 23-point lead against the Cavaliers and losing 108-102. New York (50-31) clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference despite the loss, but isn’t looking playoff-ready. The Knicks went 0-4 against the top-seeded Cavaliers and defending champion Celtics. They were also 1-3 against the Pistons, the No. 6 seeds they will face first.

Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers’ lineup after missing 9 games with ankle injury from shower slip

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Freddie Freeman off the injured list after he missed nine games with a right ankle injury that resulted from slipping in the shower at home. Freeman says an MRI showed fraying of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired ankle, but he was back to running bases a few days ago. Freeman is loathe to miss any games but he says he might have needed the 10-day stint on the injury list. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a run scored in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The World Series MVP has played in just three games and none since March 29.

Yankees’ Boone on rainy night vs. Giants: `Probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced’

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after speaking with bench coach Brad Ausmus, didn’t mince words about what they had just seen New York and the San Francisco Giants endure. Boone says: “That’s probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced and we’ve been doing this for a long time.” On a cold night when play started after a 26-minute delay, umpires suspended the game with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, then called it after the minimum 30-minute wait. San Francisco had burst to a 5-0, first-inning lead and went on to a 9-1 victory.

Landeskog ‘excited about what the future looks like’ after playing in a game for 1st time in 3 years

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog played in a professional game Friday night for the first time in nearly three years as he suited up with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The longtime Colorado Avalanche captain is on loan to the Eagles as part of a conditioning assignment. He went through the morning skate and was given the green light to make his Eagles debut against the Henderson Silver Knights at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado. Landeskog has been sidelined since he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022 because of a knee injury and subsequent surgeries.

Joe Flacco is returning to the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco is heading back to Cleveland. The veteran NFL quarterback agreed to terms with the Browns on a one-year deal. Flacco won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023 after leading an inspiring late-season surge that carried the Browns to the playoffs. He spent last season in Indianapolis, throwing for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, including a 2-4 mark as a starter. The 40-year-old Flacco joins a quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett. Cleveland acquired the former first-round draft pick in a deal with Philadelphia in March.

