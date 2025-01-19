AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:47 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders stun the top-seeded Lions 45-31 to reach NFC title game

DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions 45-31 to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago. The sixth-seeded Commanders were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times. Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions.

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and the score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs will face Buffalo or Baltimore next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Mahomes improved to 7-0 in the divisional round while Andy Reid became the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins. The Texans still have never won in six trips to the divisional round.

On eve of CFP title game, some college players ask, What would it look like to be employees?

ATLANTA (AP) — About 50 players in a fledgling college athletes union are meeting this weekend in Atlanta, across town from where the national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be held. They want a bigger say in decisions that will define their industry for years to come. High-profile members of the group called athletes.org include Grant House and Sedona Prince. House is the swimmer whose name is attached to the “House settlement” that will dictate terms of NIL payments, roster limits and other issues. Prince is the basketball player whose viral video of the sparse weight room at women’s March Madness in 2020 shined a light on what ails college sports.

Buckeyes, Irish used humbling losses as springboards to their national championship game showdown

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night. Both teams survived embarrassing regular-season losses to make it to the game that will end the longest season in history. Ohio State will be playing for its first championship since 2014 and Notre Dame for its first since 1988. Since losing to Michigan, Ohio State has playoff wins over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas. Notre Dame has won 13 straight since losing to Northern Illinois. The Irish have beaten Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the playoff.

At Notre Dame, the first ‘America’s Team,’ they wake the echoes on a run to another national title

ATLANTA (AP) — Between Touchdown Jesus, “Win One for the Gipper,” Rudy, and, yes, even the forward pass, there are those who believe football wouldn’t quite be football without Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish waking up the echoes and playing for a title again after a generation-long retreat from the limelight, now might be the perfect time to admit it — maybe they were right. Ever since 1913, when an end named Knute Rockne helped a small Catholic school based in South Bend, Indiana, pull off a stunner by beating Army, Notre Dame has stood as one of the main shapers of college football.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim thinks this might be the worst team in the club’s history

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim gave a withering assessment of his Manchester United team after its latest loss. The head coach admits it might be the “worst” team in the club’s storied history. United fell to a 10th Premier League defeat of the season after losing 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “I am saying that because we have to acknowledge and change that.” The 20-time English champion is 13th in the standings and closer to the relegation zone than Champions League qualification.

NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes isn’t ready to think about the long term in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is focused on helping his team make the playoffs in 2025, not his long-term future. Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year last season as a flame-throwing 22-year-old with a fastball that hit triple digits with ease. Pirates fans already are anxious the club won’t be able to afford to keep Skenes down the road, with a small group encouraging club chairman Bob Nutting to sell the team. Skenes says he hasn’t thought much about what the future may hold and is more intent on taking a step forward in 2025 after his electric debut.

Turnovers and depleted defense contribute to top-seeded Lions’ quick playoff exit

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions worked all season to earn the NFC’s top seed and ensure they wouldn’t have to play anywhere but Ford Field until the Super Bowl. Their ambitions came to a quick halt when they self-destructed against the Washington Commanders in a 45-31 loss on Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs. This year’s Lions team went 15-2 in the regular season but didn’t advance as far in the playoff teams as they did last season, when they lost at San Francisco in the NFC title game. Detroit was undone by five turnovers and the stellar play of Washington rookie Jayden Daniels.

More turmoil for Man United and Tottenham but Nottingham Forest’s title challenge strengthens

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s season lurched further into turmoil after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot. It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion. Tottenham’s woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss to relegation-fighting Everton, but Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton. Manchester City is up to fourth after routing Ipswich 6-0.

Lindsey Vonn falls while on pace for top-5 finish at super-G in Cortina but avoids injury again

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has fallen while on pace for a top-5 finish at a World Cup super-G on the course that will host skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. She went down on her left hip coming around a gate midway down but appeared to avoid injury. Then the American slid down the course and came to a stop far away from the safety netting. Vonn quickly got up and skied down to the finish area and waved to the crowd. It was her second fall in four days after also avoiding injury during a crash in downhill training on Thursday. Home favorite Federica Brignone was leading the race from Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.58 seconds, with Corinne Suter in third, 1.08 behind.

