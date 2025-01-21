AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:45 p.m. EST

Ohio State celebrates and gets ready for all the changes coming to college football in 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — The early betting favorite to win next year’s national championship is Ohio State. The question nobody can really answer at this time is what sort of game will the Buckeyes or anyone else return to when they kick it off again seven months from now. A college football program that won the title by spending lavishly and used the transfer portal judiciously joins everyone else in not knowing exactly what the rules will be in this rapidly changing game when next fall rolls around. Still, the Buckeyes are the early 9-2 favorite to win it all in 2025, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ichiro is set to become Japan’s first Hall of Famer. Here’s who might join him in Cooperstown

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki could join Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous picks for baseball’s Hall of Fame and CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Carlos Beltrán also could be elected when results of the writers’ voting are announced. Anyone receiving the required 75% from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will be inducted into the Hall on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee. Rivera was the only player to get a 100% vote from the BBWAA, appearing on all 425 ballots in 2019.

Could Patrick Mahomes’ actions lead the NFL to join the NBA and NHL in cracking down on flopping?

There were several calls in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs that drew scrutiny from broadcasters and fans alike over the weekend. Several of them occurred in the Texans-Chiefs game and had broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck discussing the need for the NFL to tweak the rulebook in the offseason. And there was one non-call that stood out when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to flop as he was tapped by a defender when he pulled up just before going out of bounds on a scramble. Aikman suggested the league should crack down on such plays.

Brittney Griner to test the market for the first time in career as WNBA free agency opens

MIAMI (AP) — Brittney Griner is testing the free agent market for the first time in her career. Her agent says the All-Star center is taking meetings starting Tuesday with multiple teams. WNBA executives were in Miami for the opening of Unrivaled to talk with Griner and other free agents. Griner has been a free agent before, but always re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury since she was first drafted by the franchise in 2013 as the No. 1 pick. Unrivaled has some of the top unrestricted free agents, like Griner and Courtney Vandersloot, as well as a few players who most likely will play on other teams next season.

AP Top 25: Ohio St, Notre Dame are 1-2 in final poll; Mississippi and BYU ahead of playoff teams

Ohio State is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 football poll of the season after beating Notre Dame for its first national championship since 2014. The Buckeyes received every first-place vote following their run through the College Football Playoff. The Irish finished No. 2 for their highest end-of-season ranking since 1993. Oregon, which had been No. 1 in eight straight polls entering the playoff, finished No. 3. Texas and Penn State were next. No. 11 Mississippi and No. 12 BYU were ahead of playoff teams.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day earns vindication along with Buckeyes’ first national championship since 2014

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Day deserved to feel vindication when he won a national championship less than two months after it seemed his Ohio State job was on the line. That relief only lasts so long. Day made that clear when it was suggested to him that Monday night’s 34-23 national championship game victory over Notre Dame meant he would feel less pressure to win big in the 2025 season. Leading the Buckeyes to their first national title since 2014 earned Day redemption when so many questioned his ability to win the big game following his fourth straight loss to Michigan.

In his hometown, Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama dedicates a pair of new outdoor courts for kids to enjoy

LE CHESNAY, France (AP) — Victor Wembanyama stood on the center stripe of a new outdoor court in his hometown, his arms outstretched to their full 8-foot wingspan as he posed for a slew of photographers. He could not have seemed happier. Wembanyama unveiled a gift of sorts to his hometown and the next generation on Tuesday, a pair of outdoor courts — one for 5-on-5 play, the other for 3-on-3 play — that were built to the specifications that he wanted and sketched out himself.

Greg Norman says he would win a debate with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on LIV making them richer

Greg Norman says he would love to sit down with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to discuss how Saudi-funded LIV Golf has made them richer. And he says he would win the debate. Norman says people don’t realize how much he has changed golf over the years. He made his comments in an interview with Golf Digest Australia. Norman says the Saudi money behind the rival league has made the PGA Tour respond with bonus programs and higher purses. And he says Woods and McIlroy are among those who have benefited.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz and gets closer to a 25th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back to defeat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 12th time. Djokovic’s victory on a windy Tuesday night moved him two wins away from an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title overall. Djokovic will face No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday for a berth in the final. Zverev eliminated No. 12 Tommy Paul in four sets earlier Tuesday. This quarterfinal was the eighth meeting between the 37-year-old Djokovic and 21-year-old Alcaraz but the first at the Australian Open and first earlier than the semifinals of an event.

Scheffler and Schauffele out of action adds to a sluggish start to the year in golf

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was optimistic about a new year in golf when he said everything was on the table. Little did he know that ravioli was on the table at the home of Scottie Scheffler. That’s what golf’s best player was making during Christmas when glass shattered and cut his right palm. Scheffler hasn’t played this year. And now Xander Schauffele has joined him on the injury list. Without its two biggest stars, golf is off to a sluggish start. And even the indoor TGL with all its technology has featured two matches that were blowouts.

