AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:44 p.m. EST

Money was a limited factor for Roki Sasaki, and he picked the Dodgers anyway

Young Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki said on Instagram that he’s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the defending World Series champions even more star power entering 2025. The scariest part of this Dodgers move is that they didn’t even need to dip into their deep pockets to entice Sasaki to make his baseball home at Chavez Ravine. All 30 MLB teams had roughly the same amount of money to offer Sasaki, but the pitcher still chose LA. Considering events over the past year, it’s hard to blame him.

Million-dollar questions abound in changing college game as Irish and Buckeyes prepare

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the wackiest seasons in college football history will end with two schools whose traditions are as old as the game itself — Ohio State and Notre Dame — playing for a national championship. Monday night’s final in Atlanta will mark the latest finish to a season in college football’s 155-year history. It’s a product of the new 12-team playoff that itself is worth billions. The big question is if it’s ready for what comes next — with name, image and likeness deals; the transfer portal; the playoff; Title IX and other issues still to be resolved.

Jake Burger will wear No. 21 with the Texas Rangers for his daughter born with Down syndrome

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger will wear No. 21 after being acquired by the Texas Rangers. The number has special significance for his family after his daughter was born in October with Down syndrome. The clinical name for Down syndrome is trisomy 21, a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome. Burger credits his wife with the idea of wearing No. 21, and he was working to change his number with Miami before getting traded to Texas in December. He says work is underway to establish a foundation to help other families impacted by Down syndrome.

California pals Tien, 19, and Michelsen, 20, are 2 of 4 US men in the Australian Open’s 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two friends from California, Learner Tien and Alex Michelsen, have both reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. Tien is 19, and Michelsen is 20. They are two of the four American men still in the bracket, along with Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Tien and Michelsen were born about 15 months apart and first crossed paths a decade ago when they were playing in Southern California tennis tournaments for kids. They frequently play Fortnite together, trained together in Orange County all offseason and are keeping tabs on each other at Melbourne Park. Their lockers are right next door.

Wife-and-husband duo Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils win on the same court at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils has joined Roger Federer as the only men to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round at age 38 or older since the tournament field expanded to 128 players in 1988. Monfils came back to beat No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday. After punctuating his victory with a 134 mph (215 kph) ace — his 24th of the afternoon, doubling Fritz’s total — Monfils did a celebratory dance at the baseline while thousands of fans at Margaret Court Arena roared, many waving red-white-and-blue French flags. And after that win, Monfils returned and sat in the stands to watch his wife, Elina Svitolina, eliminate the women’s No. 4 seed, two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Sofia Goggia earns her 4th downhill win in Cortina while Lindsey Vonn is 20th on the Olympic course

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Sofia Goggia solidified her status as the favorite for another downhill gold by winning for the fourth time in Cortina on the course for next year’s Olympics. Lindsey Vonn meanwhile still has some work to do before she reaches the podium in her World Cup comeback at age 40. Vonn finished 20th after wasting speed worthy of a top-10 finish with a mistake toward the end of her run. It was Vonn’s first race back in Cortina after nearly six years of retirement. Goggia finished a comfortable 0.42 seconds ahead of Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway and 0.55 ahead of Italian teammate Federica Brignone. Vonn was 1.68 behind.

Jamiya Neal scores career-high 24 to lead Creighton over No. 14 UConn 68-63

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jamiya Neal had a career-high 24 points to lead Creighton to a 68-63 win over No. 14 UConn. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and Steven Ashworth scored 12 for the Bluejays. Hassan Diarra and Solo Ball each had 15 points for UConn. The Huskies’ loss on Saturday snapped a 28-game home winning streak. The Bluejays won the battle of the teams picked to finish first and second in the Big East preseason poll as players other than Kalkbrenner and Ashworth stepped up to make big plays. The Huskies lost another winnable game while star freshman Liam McNeeley works his way back from an ankle sprain.

Notre Dame’s Charles Jagusah has chance for 1st start of season after dramatic comeback from injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Notre Dame second-year offensive lineman Charles Jagusah may make his first start of the season, and only the second of his career, in Monday night’s national championship game against Ohio State. Jagusah has made a dramatic comeback from a torn Pectoralis muscle suffered in training camp. The injury was believed to have ended his season, but Jagusah kept working and has played in two College Football Playoff games leading up to the championship game. Jagusah may start at left tackle after playing as a backup at right guard in the Orange Bowl win over Penn State.

‘Maniacal approach’ led Urban Meyer to success, fatigue and the College Football Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reflects on his career, he remembers the losses as much as the wins. He calls it a “maniacal approach” and acknowledges it’s what made him one of greatest coaches in college football history. The three-time national-championship-winning coach was chosen as part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class and will be formally inducted in Las Vegas in early December. Meyer took part in a charity event at Steve Spurrier’s restaurant in Gainesville. Meyer mingled with Florida fans and a few former players — sharing countless stories about his glory days in Gainesville — to raise money for charity.

Fox exec calls Brady rumors ‘a never-ending, merry-go-round’ of narratives

Even as Tom Brady goes through his first postseason and prepares to call his first Super Bowl in three weeks as a television analyst, rumors about his future continue to be rampant, much to the dismay of Fox Sports. Fox Sports president of production and operations/executive producer Brad Zager understands the spotlight Brady and the network are under. Still, Zager said Brady is in it for the long haul. Friday’s comments by Zager are the first about Brady by someone from Fox Sports. Brady has not been made available for media interviews this season. He has discussed his first season in the booth during appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1.

