AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:44 a.m. EDT

Opponents of French players at the French Open deal with insults and whistling and, yes, even gum

PARIS (AP) — In all sports, there are advantages to being at home. Being a visitor playing a French player at the French Open tennis tournament can feel as though the whole world is against you. The crowds don’t just cheer. They boo, they whistle, they make noise between serves, they hurl insults — and, at least once, even gum — at the locals’ opponents. That sort of behavior is why the tournament organizers banned alcohol from the stands in 2024, a policy still in place. For the French players, the atmosphere brings both motivation and pressure — especially as the country’s decades-long title drought continues.

Haliburton has 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds as Pacers beat Knicks 130-121 for a 3-1 lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover in a sensational postseason performance to lead the Indiana Pacers past the New York Knicks 130-121 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. With his father, John, back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton carried the Pacers to within a victory of their second trip to the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Thursday in New York. Pascal Siakam added 30 points while Haliburton had four steals in his second career postseason triple-double. Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left sealed it. The Pacers have not lost consecutive games since March 10.

Shohei Ohtani’s 20th homer of season places him in elite Dodgers company

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team’s first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the firsy since the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2023. Ohtani, who a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers, drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead.

Oilers beat Stars 4-1, take a commanding 3-1 lead in Western Conference final series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Perry finished with a goal and an assist, Leon Draisaitl also scored with a man advantage and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night. Jason Robertson scored on a power play in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month. The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an “audio and video review of the game.” The league said, “we have not substantiated it.”

Despite the ‘constant noise’ surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph happy to be back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph says he’s focused on being the best quarterback he can for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not the club’s pursuit of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March. At the moment, he is also the most experienced quarterback on the roster. That would change if Rodgers signs. Rudolph says he’s learned during his career that there’s always noise surrounding a team and that he can only control what he can control.

FedEx Cup finale at East Lake goes to a 72-hole shootout where everyone starts from scratch

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Tour Championship is getting another overhaul. The PGA Tour has voted to scrap the controversial staggered start for the FedEx Cup finale. Starting this year, the 30 players who qualify for East Lake will all start at even par. The low score on a tougher setup wins the FedEx Cup. There could be a few more tweaks. And still to be determined is the payout. The tour said the distribution would be a little more balanced to account for all 30 players having an equal chance. It also wants to be sure the top player all season is rewarded.

Big surprise in sumo. The sport has a new champion — and he’s Japanese

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has a new sumo grand champion — or yokozuna — and the big news is he’s Japanese. Onosato weighs 191 kilograms (421 pounds) and he is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank since 2017. By comparison, the average weight of an NFL lineman is about 140 kilos, or just over 300 pounds. The ancient Japanese sport has recently been dominated by Mongolians — prior to Onosato, six of the previous seven yokozunas have been from Mongolia.

Paige Bueckers gets first win as a pro in return to Connecticut as she scores 21 points

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a season-best 21 points in her return to Connecticut to earn her first win as a pro in Dallas’ 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. It’s been a week of homecomings for Bueckers as the former UConn star played in the state of Connecticut for the first time since helping the Huskies win the school’s 12th national championship nearly two months ago. Six days earlier she played in Minnesota where she grew up. With the victory, Bueckers remained unbeaten at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Sun plays their home games. She went 15-0 at the arena, including winning four Big East championships while playing for UConn.

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is bothered by the weather more than anything in 1st-round win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday’s victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year’s two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.