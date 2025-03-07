AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:43 p.m. EST

Washington Commanders release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

The Washington Commanders have released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The move Friday comes less than two weeks since they gave Allen’s camp permission to talk to other teams around the NFL about a potential trade. There was no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran going into the final season of his contract. That made him a candidate to be released to save the Commanders roughly $20 million against the salary cap. Releasing Allen comes a day after they agreed to terms with six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a contract for next season.

Paul Skenes could be MLB’s ticket to Gen Z. The Pirates ace will face it on his terms

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is trying to take his burgeoning fame in stride. The 22-year-old became an instant sensation from the moment he made his big-league debut last May. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went on to start the All-Star Game and win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Skenes called the buzz that surrounds him as he enters his second season “cool” and is happy to help grow the game but only up to a point. Skenes pointed out his fame is dependent on his play, and that taking another step forward on the mound while trying to lead the Pirates to the playoffs is his focus.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his request to Blue Jays was for less than $600 million

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his proposal for a long-term contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was for less than $600 million. In an interview to ESPN, the four-time All-Star disputed speculation he sought a deal similar to the $765 million, 15-year contract that Juan Soto agreed to with the New York Mets. Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. Guerrero hit .323 with a .396 on-base percentage, .544 slugging percentage, 30 homers and 103 RBIs in 159 games last season.

With Rantanen’s future on hold in Carolina, Senators acquire Cozens ahead of NHL trade deadline

While Mikko Rantanen’s immediate future remains on hold in Carolina, the Ottawa Senators acquired Buffalo forward Dylan Cozens to help boost their late-season playoff hopes ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. In acquiring Cozens, a 2019 first-round draft pick, the Senators dealt center Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Eastern Conference’s last-place Sabres. Ottawa also acquired a 2026 second-round draft pick and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. Meanwhile, the focus remains on Rantanen. The Hurricanes could flip the point-a-game, top-line forward they acquired in late January to another contender or opt to keep him in the hopes of making a run at the Stanley Cup.

IOC’s Bach sees ‘new world order’ ahead of LA Olympics and says Trump will ‘fully support’ Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Thomas Bach says he feels a rare calm in his final weeks as IOC president even as a “new world order” gains speed ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Bach led the International Olympic Committee through two locked-down Games in a global pandemic and several affected by Russian doping and military aggression, among other crises. His successor will be elected on March 20. The biggest event for the next IOC president, the L.A. Games, could yet challenge Bach’s faith in the Olympics’ power to unite the world in peaceful competition and mutual acceptance. Bach says “We have a new world order in the making.”

Smith, ESPN agree to 5-year extension. The deal is worth at least $100 million, AP source says

ESPN says it has agreed to a five-year extension with Stephen A. Smith after nearly a year of negotiations. ESPN did not announce financial terms but a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that it is at least $100 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. Smith’s contract with ESPN was slated to expire in July. The extension makes Smith ESPN’s highest-paid talent. Fox Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady remains the top sports host or commentator with a 10-year deal that averages $37.5 million per year.

Cadillac F1 receives approval to enter global series as expanded 11th team in 2026

Cadillac’s Formula 1 team has received official approval to join the grid in 2026 and its owners insist the team will be ready to compete. Although the grid expansion was approved last November, it was not until Friday that governing body FIA and Formula One Management said the Cadillac F1 effort meets all the requirements to become the 11th team in the series next season. The team will function out of locations in Silverstone, England, the Indianapolis area and in Concord, North Carolina. Team owners say they have a 2026 car built that has already been in the wind tunnel.

If Lake Placid becomes the Olympic sliding site, New York’s Rockefeller Center will be a big part

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Picture this: A sliding athlete wins an Olympic medal in Lake Placid next winter, then is chauffeured down to New York for an award ceremony at Rockefeller Center a few days later with thousands of people there to cheer on both moments. It could happen. The element of incorporating New York into the Olympics is just one of the unique details inside Lake Placid’s plan if the two-time Olympic host gets asked to be the site of the sliding events for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Games.

NWSL opens investigation of Bay FC following reports of a `toxic’ work environment

An independent investigation has been opened into the coaching staff at Bay FC following publication of a report that described a “toxic” work environment at the club, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed. The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigation Friday that said at least two formal complaints had been made about the team under coach Albertin Montoya. Two former players, who were not named in Chronicle’s report, described the team environment as toxic and two former Bay FC employees agreed with the assessment.

Former MLB outfielder Tyler Naquin says his comeback attempt as a pitcher started last year

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Former major league outfielder Tyler Naquin says his attempted comeback as a right-handed pitcher was over a year in the making. Naquin played the outfield for four different major league teams from 2016-23. He has signed a minor league contract with the Guardians in hopes of making it back to the big leagues as a pitcher. Naquin says he started working out as a pitcher in January 2024. The 33-year-old Naquin says he hasn’t pitched in an actual game since throwing in a scrimmage while playing for Texas A&M in 2010. He said he also pitched in high school.

