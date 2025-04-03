AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Demand for viral ‘torpedo’ baseball bats has sent a Pennsylvania factory into overdrive

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Torpedo bats drew attention over the weekend when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers in one game. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, the bat has become baseball’s latest fad. All-Star and even amateur hardball players all want to take their swings with the bat. The torpedo bat took the league by storm in only 24 hours, and days later, the calls and orders, and test drives — from big leaguers to rec leaguers — are humming inside Victus Sports. The company is the official bat of MLB and has seen sales and interest spike in the bat.

USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year. Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for its first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Watkins is the first USC player to win the award and just the fourth to do it as a sophomore, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris (2007) and UConn stars Maya Moore (2009) and Breanna Stewart (2014).

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

DALLAS (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys. Milton confirmed the trade via a social media post. ESPN, which first reported the deal, said that the Cowboys will receive Milton, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The acquisition of the 25-year-old Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2024, gives the Cowboys a young backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore in free agency. Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season while Prescott was injured.

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors’ only winless team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ longest winless start since 2016 has left manager Brian Snitker desperate for a recovery he hopes begins with the team’s home opener against Miami on Friday night. Atlanta blew a 5-0 lead and lost 6-5 to the Dodgers on Shohei Ohtani’s ninth-inning homer on Wednesday night. The loss left the Braves 0-7 for their worst start since a 0-9 opening in 2016 led to a last-place finish. The Braves are the only winless team in the majors. Meanwhile, left fielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games and left-hander Reynaldo López is on the injured list.

Ohtani’s walk-off homer boosts Dodgers to 8-0 with another comeback win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani did it again on his bobblehead night. The Japanese superstar hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Wednesday. At 8-0, the Dodgers are off to the best start ever by a defending World Series champion. They’ve trailed in six of those games, but they already have two walk-off wins. And Ohtani has scored in every game. This time, Los Angeles rallied from a 5-0 deficit and two early errors by third baseman Max Muncy that led to five unearned runs for the Braves.

Alex Ovechkin’s NHL record chase provides a Capitals connection for Washington and Moscow

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Reminders of Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record are all over Washington and the surrounding suburbs of the nation’s capital. Counters are on display everywhere from the institutional eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl and the firehouse by the Capitals’ home arena to the Georgetown Waterfront where players celebrated winning the Stanley Cup in 2018 and a longstanding hockey bar across the river in Alexandria, Virginia. Around the globe in Ovechkin’s hometown of Moscow, there are also unofficial goal counters marking the occasion and billboards with messages in Cyrillic rooting on the 39-year-old Russian’s chase.

FIFA’s Infantino points to US hosting 2031 Women’s World Cup and UK getting 2035 edition

The United States and the United Kingdom look set to be picked by FIFA next year as hosts of Women’s World Cups. The tournaments likely will expand to 48 teams from 32. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says its received one expression of interest to host the 2031 edition and that’s from the U.S. There’s a possibility of other countries in the CONCACAF region joining the project such as Mexico. Infantino says FIFA has just one “valid bid” to host the 2035 event from the British member federations centered on England. Decisions are scheduled next year.

UCLA’s Cori Close is the AP Coach of the Year after a historic season for the top-seeded Bruins

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cori Close of UCLA is The Associated Press Coach of the Year. The Bruins have lost just twice all season, earned their first No. 1 ranking ever and are the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They have now reached the first Final Four in program history. Close received 16 votes. Mark Campbell of TCU finished second with five votes while Vic Schaefer of Texas was third with three votes.

The NBA’s playoff chase enters its final days. Here’s a look at what’s happening

It’s playoff-positioning time in the NBA. The 10 Eastern Conference postseason teams are set: Cleveland, Boston, New York and Indiana are in the playoffs, Detroit and Milwaukee are on the brink of joining them, while Orlando, Atlanta, Miami and Chicago are in the likely play-in field. In the Western Conference, Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed and Houston is in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver, Golden State and Minnesota enter Thursday holding playoff spots, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis chasing them and trying to stay out of the play-in. Dallas and Sacramento are fighting for play-in berths, with Phoenix, Portland and San Antonio still alive.

Overall ski champion Brignone breaks leg in crash with home Olympics approaching

Freshly crowned overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone has broken multiple bones in her left leg during a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships. Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control. That prompted her to tumble and crash through the next gate. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Brignone has been diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone. She’s been moved to a Milan hospital for surgery.

