AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 a.m. EST

Luka Doncic heads to the Lakers and Anthony Davis goes to the Mavs in blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal was announced Sunday after trade talks that took place over about a month and were kept extremely tight-lipped. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal. The trade may come at a serious price for Doncic, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million.

Doncic releases emotional farewell message to Dallas after trade sends him to Lakers

Luka Doncic released an emotional farewell to Dallas on the same day a trade sending him from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in a swap for fellow All-NBA player Anthony Davis was finalized. Doncic said in a letter to the city Sunday that he “wanted so badly to bring you a championship” and that he thought he’d spend his career in Dallas.

De’Aaron Fox to join Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio as part of 3-team trade, AP sources say

Victor Wembanyama has a new point guard. De’Aaron Fox is on his way out of Sacramento and headed to San Antonio. Fox is one of the centerpieces of a three-team trade agreed to by three teams. The deal sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be approved by the league.

Once the plucky underdog, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL juggernaut fans love to hate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were the plucky underdog that hadn’t been to the Super Bowl in five decades. But times have certainly changed around the NFL. Next week, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, trying to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third consecutive year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and even coach Andy Reid are showing up everywhere, whether it be television advertisements, made-for-TV events or even game shows. The result of the success and the oversaturation is this: That one-time underdog is suddenly the NFL juggernaut that NFL fans love to hate.

Rory McIlroy overpowers Pebble Beach and wins in a runaway

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rory McIlroy brought some life to a sleepy start to the PGA Tour season. Combine his appeal with the glorious views of Pebble Beach, and he delivered a command performance. McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two shots with a 66. He pulled away from a pack of contenders with two birdies early on the back nine. And then he effectively sealed it by smashing a drive and hitting 7-iron to 25 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th. McIlroy won for the 27th time on the PGA Tour. Shane Lowry birdied the 18th to finish second.

Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a Toronto Raptors game have continued an emerging trend of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada. Fans of the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem Sunday after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. Those instances happened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality. Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada. U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events.

Chase Elliott wins Clash at Bowman Gray and sets sights on following it with Daytona 500 victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR returned to its roots with a fight-free preseason exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium and a popular victory with Chase Elliott winning The Clash on Sunday night. Elliott won his heat Saturday night to start from the pole and essentially dominate on the quarter-mile track where NASCAR’s Cup Series last raced in 1971. NASCAR’s reigning most popular driver won The Clash for the first time in his career and joined his father, Bill, as winner of the unofficial season-opener. Bill Elliott won The Clash in 1987 and then parlayed that victory into a win in the Daytona 500 one week later. Chase Elliott gets his chance to repeat his father’s dominance when NASCAR’s season officially opens Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

Iowa honors Caitlin Clark by retiring her number and hanging it in the rafters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.

Olympic sprinting champion Noah Lyles says he’s ready to race Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic sprinting champion Noah Lyles says he wants to race Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill next. The 100-meter gold medalist in Paris celebrated his victory in the 60 meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday by pulling the bib off his back and showing the message: “Tyreek Could Never.” That’s a response to Hill claiming on a podcast in August that he could beat Lyles in a race. Lyles told NBC after the race that he accepted the challenge. Hill responded on social media: “Get a load of this guy.”

Shields outpoints Perkins to win 1st undisputed heavyweight bout in women’s boxing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields unanimously outpointed Danielle Perkins on Sunday night in the first undisputed heavyweight bout in women’s boxing to remain undefeated. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with titles in five divisions, was in control of the fight from the start. She knocked down Perkins, landing a right hand on her chin with 15 seconds left in the 10th and final round. The 29-year-old Shields improved to 16-0 with three knockouts. The 42-year-old Perkins, who led St. John’s basketball team in blocked shots two decades ago, won her first five fights before losing to Shields.

