AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:36 p.m. EST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. The eight awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP. Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members voted before the playoffs began.

San Jose State and Penn face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department says it is investigating potential civil rights violations at two universities and a high school sports league that allowed transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams. The department announced Thursday it’s opening reviews at San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The order calls for penalties against schools and leagues that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, saying it deprives female students of equality in athletics.

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of George Halas, dies at 102

Virginia McCaskey, who inherited the Chicago Bears from her father, George Halas, but avoided the spotlight during four-plus decades as principal owner, has died. She was 102. McCaskey’s family announced through the team that she died Thursday. She had owned the Bears since her father’s death on Oct. 31, 1983. The family says “she guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.” During her stewardship, the Bears won a Super Bowl in 1986 and lost a second 21 years later.

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud. He stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese athlete’s bank account. Ippei Mizuhara is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Santa Ana, California. Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He stole the money to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker as well as other expenses. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of four years and nine months. His lawyer is asking for a sentence of one and a half years.

Teammates testify how upset Hermoso was by Rubiales kiss and alleged pressure to back him

MADRID (AP) — Teammates of Jenni Hermoso have corroborated her account of being distraught and angered by the World Cup kiss from former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales when they testified at his sexual assault trial. Rubiales has yet to testify at the trial in Madrid. He has previously claimed that Hermoso agreed to the kiss that took place during the awards ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. Alexia Putellas told on Thursday how Hermoso wept on the flight home to Spain because Rubiales allegedly tried to get her to make a video with him to respond to the public criticism. Irene Paredes told how Hermoso became increasingly upset because she said federation officials insisted on her protecting Rubiales.

The Associated Press has eight NFL awards, considered to be the league’s official awards. Since 2012, the winners have been announced at the NFL Honors awards show. Snoop Dogg will host the show on Thursday night. The awards consist of Most Valuable Player, which the AP began selecting in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Edwards and Rudd walked away from NASCAR and never looked back. Their reunion is at the Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd had very little overlap in their respective NASCAR careers. Edwards only entered the the elite Cup Series in 2004 — a mere 67 races before Rudd ended his 32-year career — so the two never got a chance to know one another. But two things tie Edwards and Rudd together — when each decided to retire, both essentially vanished from the NASCAR scene, and, on Friday night they will return to their old racing community as inductees of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Edwards and Rudd are among five being celebrated Friday night as the newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day agrees to contract extension through 2031 paying him $12.5 million annually

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has agreed in principle to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million a year. The school announced the deal just over two weeks after the Buckeyes won the national championship. It runs through 2031 and would make Day the second highest-paid coach in the country behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Smart makes $13.3 million per year. Day earned just over $10 million in 2024. He was under fire by fans and media after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for a fourth straight year. Ohio State then reeled off four impressive wins in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

NCAA committee to consider coaches’ proposal to combat ‘unethical behavior’ of fake injuries

A proposed rule change intended to discourage players from faking injuries that prompt unwarranted timeouts will be considered when the NCAA Football Rules Committee meets this month. Feigning injuries has become a tactic defenses use to slow down tempo offenses or as a way for an offense to avoid a delay of game penalty. The American Football Coaches Association submitted a proposal that would require a player who goes down on the field with a real or phony injury to sit out the rest of that possession. Currently, a player must go out for one play before re-entering.

One year out from the Milan Cortina Games, Olympic chief says ‘Italy is ready.’ But is it?

MILAN (AP) — The one-year countdown to the Milan Cortina Olympic Games is on. International Olympics Committee president Thomas Bach has proudly declared “Italy is ready.” But one pressing concern remains rebuilding the century-old sliding center in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The IOC has set a deadline for the end of next month for pre-certification of the Cortina track. The Plan B option will require moving bobsled, luge and skeleton events all the way to Lake Placid, New York. Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto region which encompasses Cortina, laughed when asked by reporters if there was any possibility the sliding events will have to take place across the Atlantic. He says “Absolutely not!”

