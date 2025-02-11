AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:35 p.m. EST

Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning coordinator Kellen Moore will become the Saints head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kellen Moore is leaving the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for his first NFL head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. The 36-year-old Moore will join a Saints organization that’s been floundering since the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and departure of Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season. Moore has been an offensive coordinator for six seasons with Dallas, the Los Angeles Charges and the Eagles. The Saints fired third-year coach Dennis Allen this past season with the team at 5-12. Moore oversaw the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL while playing to the strengths of star running back Saquon Barkley and a big offensive line.

It’s time to revalue running backs after Saquon Barkley caps best rushing year with Super Bowl win

Saquon Barkley’s fantastic first season in Philadelphia shows it’s time for teams to revalue the running back position after years of devaluing the NFL’s ground game. Barkley was held to 57 yards Sunday but he had a huge impact on the Super Bowl. His presence meant that the Kansas City Chiefs had to commit extra defenders to stopping the run. The Eagles capitalized with Jalen Hurts accounting for nearly 300 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the 40-22 rout of the Chiefs that denied Kansas City a third consecutive Super Bowl triumph.

Shiffrin says sharing gold with childhood friend Johnson ‘tops the list of any medal I’ve ever won’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson have won gold in the new team combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships. The Americans beat silver medalists Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.39 seconds. Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe took bronze. The gold is Shiffrin’s 15th career medal from world championships and she matches the record set in the 1930s by German skier Christl Cranz. It’s the second gold medal for Johnson after she won the downhill three days ago.

Guy Gaudreau joins US team for practice at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL (AP) — The father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is with the United States team at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Guy Gaudreau joined the U.S. players on the ice for practice Tuesday in Montreal and was at a team diner Monday night. Johnny and Matthew were killed in August while riding bicycles near their hometown of Carneys Point, New Jersey, on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding. Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey is displayed in the U.S. locker room at the NHL-run tournament, just as it was at the world junior championship.

Long putts, halfcourt shots and other in-game contests keep fans engaged and raise the fun factor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fan at a Nebraska basketball game recently won a $75,000 Porsche for putting a golf ball the full length of the court into a 4-inch slot. It was one of the many in-game fan contests held across the country every night in almost every sport. The contests have been around since the mid-20th century and boomed in popularity in the 1990s. Businesses sponsor the contests to help build their brand. The sponsors usually buy insurance to cover the risk of potentially having to pay off tens of thousands of dollars in prizes.

Lindsey Vonn says ‘I didn’t help myself’ with social media posts involving Mikaela Shiffrin

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn acknowledges that “I didn’t help myself” by firing back on social media after learning that she wasn’t paired with Mikaela Shiffin for the team combined race at the skiing world championships. The 40-year-old Vonn had campaigned to race with Shiffrin in a skiing “dream team” for the new event. When Vonn saw Shiffrin announce on Instagram that she was racing with recently-crowned downhill world champion Breezy Johnson, Vonn reacted with displeasure on X. Vonn says that “maybe I didn’t help myself or the team by having my Twitter fingers out. But at the same time I’m a human being and I was disappointed in the communication.” Johnson and Shiffrin won gold while Vonn and AJ Hurt finished 16th.

Raiders, Cowboys and Dolphins go another season long removed from their championship days

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t played in the Super Bowl in 22 years, the Dallas Cowboys in 29 and the Miami Dolphins in 40 now that another big game has come and gone. All three once-proud franchises were among the NFL’s most dominant. They also face major obstacles before they can return to an elite level. This long stretch of not making the Super Bowl was again extended this season with the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the championship with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

NASCAR drivers divided on new rule that could guarantee Helio Castroneves a spot in the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A controversial new NASCAR rule designed for “world-class drivers” could give Helio Castroneves an automatic berth into the Daytona 500. Should the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner use the provisional, it will make for the largest field in a decade. The rule was written into the new charter agreement as a sort of “promoters provisional” in that it gives NASCAR the ability to designate one driver as a guaranteed 41st entry. But many have wondered why the provisional went to Castroneves, who at 49 will be making his NASCAR debut, instead of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

US Open and British Open put out the welcome mat for LIV Golf players. The door remains narrow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian Meronk wants to get to Oakmont for the U.S. Open. The road might have started in Riyadh. He won his first LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia’s capital just three days after the USGA published new criteria that gives LIV players a path to the U.S. Open. The British Open followed suit five days later. Only one player at most has access to the new category. The PGA Championship and Masters use special invitations. All the while the PGA Tour is closer to a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV that could eliminate the topic of which LIV players get into which majors.

Steve Smith Sr. unhappy with former teammate Cam Newton calling Panthers ‘losers’ prior his arrival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. took exception to comments made by former teammate Cam Newton, who called the team “losers” before he arrived in 2011 as the No. 1 overall pick. Newton, on a podcast with University of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter last week, spoke about the pressures Hunter might face if he’s the top pick in the 2025 draft. Newton said “when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers,” referring to a team that finished 2-14 in 2010. Smith, who was a member of that team, says he’s “disappointed” with how the QB has talked about the Panthers.

