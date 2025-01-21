AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:35 a.m. EST

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State can celebrate another title after holding off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a nailbiter of a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish. Will Howard hit big-play receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a late third-and-11 to lock down a game that had been a laugher, then turned into something else. Trailing 31-7, Notre Dame scored two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. But Howard’s big throw to Smith set up a field goal that started the celebration in earnest. Ohio State won its sixth title and first since the 2014 season.

Ohio State QB Will Howard played his best in run to national title, and set a record along the way

ATLANTA (AP) — Will Howard transferred to Ohio State to win a national championship, and he reached that goal by playing the best football of his career throughout the Buckeyes’ four games in the College Football Playoff. He was never better than in the first half and at the end of Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. Howard connected on his first 13 passes to set the record for consecutive completions in a CFP title game, and late in the fourth quarter he lofted a pass to Jeremiah Smith for a 56-yard gain that all but sealed the win.

Notre Dame’s Leonard can’t keep do-it-all pace set in monstrous opening drive of loss to Ohio State

ATLANTA (AP) — Riley Leonard opened the national championship game with a do-it-all drive that made it appear the Notre Dame quarterback could win the title by himself. As it turned out, Leonard needed more help. Leonard’s two second-half touchdown passes to Jaden Greathouse proved the Fighting Irish were resilient, but the comeback attempt was too late. Greathouse’s first scoring catch came late in the third quarter of Ohio State’s 34-23 win. Leonard was the workhorse on a monstrous 18-play touchdown drive to open the game. Riley had nine carries in the drive which lasted almost 10 minutes.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman falls short of breakthrough for Black coaches on historic day in America

ATLANTA (AP) — It was hard to ignore the connections between Marcus Freeman’s fate as he tried to make history on Monday night and all that was happening in America on the day of the big game. Freeman’s quest to become the first Black head football coach to capture a college title at the highest level came to an end with a 34-23 loss to Notre Dame. Monday was also the day the United States celebrated Martin Luther King Jr., and inaugurated Donald Trump to his second term as president. Freeman arrived at this moment on a day when America celebrated the man whose life was devoted to inclusion and equality, while diversity initiatives are increasingly under scrutiny on college campuses.

Bills will face Chiefs in AFC title game; Eagles will host the Commanders in NFC championship game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in their fourth playoff matchup in five years. Allen ran for two touchdowns and the Bills beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in a divisional game Sunday. Mark Andrews dropped a pass from Jackson on a 2-point conversion that would’ve tied it with 1:33 remaining and Buffalo held on for the victory. The Chiefs have defeated the Bills three straight times in the playoffs, including the conference title game four years ago in Kansas City. It’ll be Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized. Johnson spent three years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell and was considered the top head coaching candidate on the market. The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC at 15-2 before getting stunned by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a divisional playoff game on Saturday. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.

Late Ohio State field goal is a win for Buckeyes bettors in CFP title game victory over Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Fielding’s 33-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining did more than secure Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night. It also handed Ohio State bettors the victory. Ohio State was favored by 8 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s a line the Buckeyes appeared to cover with ease when taking a 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter. But the Fighting Irish rallied with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it an eight-point game in the closing minutes.

Coco Gauff says she has more work to do after losing to Badosa at the Australian Open. Zverev wins

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the Australian Open quarterfinals to Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4. Tuesday’s result ended a 13-match unbeaten run that dated to last season for Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion. Gauff was seeded No. 3 and trying to get back to the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the second year in a row. Badosa is a 27-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 11. She will now head to her first Grand Slam semifinal. Her opponent will be two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. They were scheduled to play Tuesday night, before Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz met in the men’s quarterfinals. Alexander Zverev beat Tommy Paul to reach the semifinals.

CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray fuel the resurgent Pelicans’ franchise-record comeback win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are gratified by a franchise-record comeback victory that shows they’re not giving in to the misfortune that defined the first two months of their season. CJ McCollum highlighted a 45-point performance with 3-pointers and reverse layups in the clutch. Dejounte Murray was one rebound short of a triple-double. And the New Orleans Pelicans erased a 25-point deficit en route to a 121-117 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Pelicans coach Willie Green says he credits players for pulling together and being resilient. The Pelicans have won four straight and seven of 10 after a 5-29 start.

Auburn a unanimous No. 1, Duke now No. 2; Michigan St into top 10, Louisville ends AP Top 25 drought

Auburn is a unanimous No. 1 following a chaotic week in the men’s AP Top 25. Duke, Iowa State, Alabama and Florida round out the top five following a week in which 19 ranked teams lost at least once — including seven of the top 10. Only three teams — Alabama, Florida and No. 6 Tennessee — held the same spot from a week ago. No. 25 Louisville has won eight straight games and is ranked for the first time since 2021. No. 20 St. John’s and No. 22 Missouri also moved into this week’s poll.

