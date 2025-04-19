AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:34 p.m. EDT

New York Rangers fire coach Peter Laviolette after missing the playoffs

The New York Rangers have fired coach Peter Laviolette. The move by general manager Chris Drury was announced Saturday and comes after they missed the playoffs. The Rangers massively underachieved preseason expectations after reaching the Eastern Conference final last year. Assistant Phil Housley was also fired. Owner James Dolan and Drury are expected to start the search for a full-time head coach soon and roster changes are all but certain to happen in the coming weeks and months.

Greg Cronin fired as coach of Anaheim Ducks after 2 seasons

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Greg Cronin has been fired as coach of the Anaheim Ducks after two seasons. General manager Pat Verbeek made the announcement Saturday. Cronin is the first coach fired since the regular season ended on Thursday with more changes expected around the league. Chicago and Philadelphia have interim coaches. The Ducks missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season, finishing 35-37-10. Their 80 points were a 21-point improvement over last year, but weren’t enough to save Cronin’s job. Cronin posted a 62-87-15 record in two seasons.

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

It’s go time. The race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is finally beginning. The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota. The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma City-Memphis, Boston-Orlando, Cleveland-Miami and Houston-Golden State.

What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies take West’s 8th seed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant promised a sprained right ankle wouldn’t keep him out of Memphis’ play-in game against Dallas with the Western Conference’s last postseason berth up for grabs Friday night. Morant did more than just play. He delivered a thrilling start that included a high-flying, one-handed slam that had teammate Desmond Bane yelling “Showtime!” at him in celebration as Morant elevated so much his eyes were level with the rim. The guard scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, and Memphis never trailed in a 120-106 victory to take the No. 8 seed and a spot Sunday in Game 1 at top-seeded Oklahoma City. He was injured Tuesday night at Golden State.

Tkachuk skates with Panthers, as playoff opener at Lightning looms closer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk skated with the Florida Panthers in practice on Saturday, a sign that he may be ready to rejoin the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs. The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup last season, open Round 1 at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Tkachuk has not played for Florida since Feb. 8, the team’s last game before the start of the 4 Nations Face-off event in which he participated for the U.S. He sustained a lower-body injury in the second game of that tournament, then tried to play in the final against Canada but didn’t take any shifts for the third period or overtime of that contest.

Hurricanes aim for another deep push in 7th straight playoff trip entering Round 1 against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes open their seventh straight trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a first-round series against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes beat the Devils in a five-game second-round series two years ago. Carolina joins Toronto, Colorado and Tampa Bay as the only teams with a least seven straight playoff bids entering the postseason. Carolina has won at least one series each time and has twice reached the Eastern Conference Final. New Jersey is in the playoffs for the third time since 2012. They won’t have top center Jack Hughes but recently got back offensive-minded defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for birth of his first child

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of his first child. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani is with his wife and on MLB’s paternity list. Roberts said before the Dodgers’ series opener in Texas on Friday night that he doesn’t know when Ohtani is going to rejoin the team or details about the pending birth. The 30-year-old posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife were expecting a baby in 2025. The two-way superstar can miss up to three games while on paternity leave.

Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history. Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

Gregg Popovich has medical incident in restaurant, is resting at home, AP source says

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter said who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither Popovich nor the team released any details publicly. The 76-year-old Popovich, who missed most of this season while recovering from what the Spurs called a mild stroke, was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well. TMZ Sports obtained video footage of what it said was Popovich being placed into an ambulance.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood displays growing pains and flashes of promise in spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood showed glimpses of the growing pains he will experience as a freshman and flashes of the promise that made him the nation’s top-rated high school football recruit in the Wolverines’ spring game. Underwood was 12 of 25 for 187 yards with a scrimmage-ending, 88-yard pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman on a reverse flea-flicker in a 17-0 win for the Blue over Maize on Saturday. He also recovered his own fumble, had a pair of delay-of-game penalties and several errant throws. As the Wolverines wrapped up spring football in front of 30,000 fans at the Big House, all eyes were on Underwood.

