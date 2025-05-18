AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:32 p.m. EDT

Thunder to host Nuggets in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games in the regular season, can validate that success with a victory. Oklahoma City lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the top seed and doesn’t want a repeat. The Thunder face a Denver squad that won the championship in 2023 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round this year. The winner plays Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.

Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program. Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. Barring rainouts that push games into later this season, Alvarado would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against Seattle. Because of the suspension, he would be ineligible for the postseason.

Scott McLaughlin destroys car in huge crash ahead of Indianapolis 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott McLaughlin crashed his Team Penske car in afternoon practice and ruined his chance to repeat last year’s Indianapolis 500 pole-winning run. McLaughlin qualified inside the top 12 and was eligible to run for the pole later Sunday. But he spun at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and immediately braced for impact with the Turn 2 wall. His car was destroyed and Team Penske said they’d slot him at 12th and not even attempt a qualifying run Sunday. The car the team was working on for McLaughlin is Penske’s backup speedway car and had been earmarked for teammate Josef Newgarden to use in next week’s pit crew competition.

Arsenal secures return to Champions League on day of farewells for Everton and Vardy

Arsenal has sealed its place in next season’s Champions League. Nottingham Forest still has a chance, too. On an emotional afternoon of farewells for Everton and Jamie Vardy, Arsenal claimed the most telling win in the Premier League on Sunday by beating Newcastle 1-0 thanks to Declan Rice’s outside-of-the-area curler. It earned Mikel Arteta’s team the second automatic Champions League spot, alongside Premier League champion Liverpool. The five teams below them are battling for the remaining three qualification places in Europe’s lucrative competition and the fight couldn’t be closer with a week left. Third-placed Newcastle is tied with Chelsea and Aston Villa and just one point ahead of Manchester City and Forest, which held on to beat West Ham 2-1.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins F1’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to end Piastri’s streak

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen gave his Formula 1 title defense a big boost with victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after a daring overtake on standings leader Oscar Piastri at the start. The Dutch driver built a commanding lead which was wiped out when the safety car bundled the field back up. He held on to win ahead of Lando Norris, who overtook his McLaren teammate Piastri for second with five laps remaining. Verstappen took his second win of the season, and first since last month’s Japanese Grand Prix, and denied Piastri what would have been his fourth straight win. Piastri finished third. Piastri’s lead over Norris in the standings was cut to 13 points, with third-placed Verstappen nine behind Norris.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he’ll miss Monday’s game to attend daughter’s college graduation

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he will miss Monday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Fenway Park so he can attend his daughter’s college graduation. Cora’s daughter will be graduating from nearby Boston College. Cora says “it’s going to be a very special day — one that I’m not going to miss.” Asked if he’ll be able to hold back his emotions at the ceremony, Cora smiled and said: “We’ll see” before bringing up memories of when his daughter was at the 2018 World Series victory celebration.

Alcaraz beats Sinner again to win the Italian Open and solidify his status as French Open favorite

ROME (AP) — There’s only one player who is consistently beating Jannik Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz defeated the top-ranked Sinner again, 7-6 (5), 6-1, to win his first Italian Open on Sunday and add another big clay-court title to his resume. Since the start of last year, Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner more than once and now he’s done it four straight times. Alcaraz’s victory before Sinner’s home fans at the Foro Italico snapped the Italian’s 26-match winning streak. It was Sinner’s first tournament back after a three-month doping ban. Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favorite to defend his title at the French Open. Roland Garros starts next Sunday.

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery. Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in is previous bullpen session on the same day that the Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who made his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the roster for Kershaw, right-hander Ryan Loutos was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Also, left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Jets’ Scheifele has goal and crucial penalty in Game 6 at Dallas after his father’s unexpected death

DALLAS (AP) — Winnipeg top center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets’ must-win Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs in Dallas after the unexpected death of his father. But he also had the penalty that led to the Stars’ power-play goal in overtime for a 2-1 victory that ended the series. Brad Scheifele died overnight, hours before Saturday night’s game. Mark Scheifele scored 5 1/2 minutes into the second period for a 1-0 lead. But his tripping penalty on a breaking Sam Steel with 14.8 seconds left in regulation gave Dallas its only power play, and Thomas Harley scored 1:33 into overtime.

Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship with another major in sight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has gone from a three-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in the PGA Championship. Scheffler pulled away Saturday by playing the last five holes at Quail Hollow in 5-under par. That gives him a 65 and the lead over Alex Noren. It was a wild day at Quail Hollow in which nine players had at least a share of the lead at one point. That included Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau played the last three holes in 3 over and shot 69. He was six behind. Rahm shot a 67 and was five shots back.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.