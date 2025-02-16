AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:31 p.m. EST

Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR’s biggest race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rain has stopped the Daytona 500 on Sunday after 11 laps, not long after President Donald Trump in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast” led the drivers on two laps around the track. The caution flag came out with defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron out front. Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway. Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Notre Dame are No. 1 seeded teams in first NCAA Tournament reveal

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Notre Dame would be the No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA basketball selection committee on Sunday did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. The top 16 seeds in the 68-team field will host first- and second-round games, with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the third straight year. Spokane, Washington, will host half of the Sweet 16 and Birmingham, Alabama, will host the other eight teams. UCLA and Notre Dame were projected as the top seeds in the Spokane Regional, with South Carolina and Texas in Birmingham.

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This will be an actual All-Star matchup. On one side, there’s a team with 86 combined All-Star selections, $2.7 billion in on-court earnings and where every single player on the team is either an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, or both. On the other, there’s a bunch of young guys without much in the way of resumes yet. Welcome to the reimagined NBA All-Star Game, a single-elimination mini-tournament: four teams of eight players, three games, first to 40 points wins and a David vs. Goliath element thrown in there for good measure. It happens Sunday night in San Francisco, the NBA’s latest way of trying to make the midseason showcase event competitive again.

Nolan Arenado reports to camp after the Cardinals tried to trade him in the offseason

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, showing up to play for a team that tried to trade him. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner is coming off a season that was not up to his standards, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. Arenado is owed $74 million for the next three seasons. The Cardinals could not move him and his contract, which gives Arenado a full no-trade provision. He said there were about five teams he would consider going to, noting he would have to pick up his family and move them and that “it has to be something that is worth it.”

It’s not just Shiffrin and Vonn. The US Ski Team has multiple medal contenders for the Olympics

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — A year before the Winter Olympics the U.S. Ski Team just had a performance to remember. The women’s squad won medals in four out of five events at the world championships in Austria and also had two fourth places. The Americans finished fourth in the mixed team parallel and the men just missed the podium with a fourth in the new team combined race. The only event the women did not win a medal in was the slalom when Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth just behind teammate Paula Moltzan in fourth. With Lindsey Vonn expecting to be more competitive come the Milan-Cortina Olympics the U.S. women have multiple medal contenders in every event. And Ryan Cochran-Siegle likes the course in Bormio.

Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will ‘fuel America’s Golden Age’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the spirit of NASCAR will “fuel America’s Golden Age.” In a message released as he flew to Daytona Beach to attend the Daytona 500, Trump says the opening race of the NASCAR series is a unifying event that brings together people from all walks of life. He called the Daytona 500 a “timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great” and said “that spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age.” Trump’s appearance will be his second time attending the Daytona 500 as president.

Salah penalty restores Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League and Man United loses again

Liverpool continued its charge toward the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday. For Manchester United, it just keeps getting worse after a 1-0 loss to Tottenham. Victory for Liverpool restored its seven-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table after withstanding a second-half fightback from relegation-threatened Wolves at Anfield. Man United lost for the 12th time in the league this season and is 15th in the standings after James Maddison’s first-half strike for Spurs.

Mac McClung pulls off the first NBA dunk contest three-peat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mac McClung pulled off four perfect dunks for an unprecedented NBA dunk contest three-peat. The G League star and dunk maven put on a remarkable show at NBA All-Star Saturday night by recording perfect scores of 50 on all four of his jaw-dropping, creative dunks to become the first player to win three straight dunk contests. Nate Robinson is the only other player to win the dunk contest three times, taking it in 2006 and then repeating in 2009-10.

No. 1 Auburn edges No. 2 Alabama in a showdown of top-ranked teams; a rematch is set for March 8

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Auburn and Alabama had never played as top-10 teams. On Saturday, the Tigers and Crimson Tide squared off as the top teams in the country — and didn’t disappoint. No. 1 Auburn went on the road and beat No. 2 Alabama 94-85 in the historic matchup of in-state rivals. And a rematch of the top-rated teams might be coming shortly, because they meet again at Auburn on March 8. And, they might not be done then — they could face off in the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo passes Bob Knight for most Big Ten conference wins

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State’s Tom Izzo followed one of the most disappointing losses of his coaching career with a record-setting victory. The No. 11 Spartans came from behind to beat Illinois 79-65 for Izzo’s 354th career Big Ten victory, breaking former Indiana coach Bob Knight’s record of 353 conference wins. Izzo tied Knight on Feb. 8 when Michigan State rallied in the second half to defeat Oregon 86-74. Izzo, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan. 30, is now 354-173 in Big Ten play in 30 seasons as coach. He’s 727-300 overall since replacing Jud Heathcote in 1995.

