AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:28 p.m. EST

Victor Wembanyama expected to miss remainder of season after blood clot diagnosis, Spurs announce

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the Spurs announced Thursday. It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game, the Spurs said. Wembanyama’s situation comes about 3 1/2 months after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and was forced to take a leave from the sideline.

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis suspended after he mistakenly took painkiller Tramadol rather than Toradol

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league’s anti-drug program. Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee’s 82-game schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks’ game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Portis says “I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved.” Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench.

Ex-Spain soccer boss Rubiales found guilty of sexual assault and fined for World Cup kiss

MADRID (AP) — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso for kissing her after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.. Prosecutors had sought prison time but Rubiales was fined more than 10,000 euros in Spain’s National Court. He was also ordered not to get within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicate with her for a year. He was expected to appeal the court ruling. He and three other defendants were cleared of the charge of coercion for allegedly trying to get Hermoso to downplay the kiss.

Trump calls US hockey team ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called the U.S. hockey team to wish players good luck ahead of their 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. USA Hockey posted a photo on social media showing general manager Bill Guerin standing in the middle of the locker room holding up a phone. Trump posted on Truth Social he would be watching, saying he hoped the U.S. would beat Canada, again repeating his desire that it would become the 51st state. Fans in Montreal booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to games there as tensions rise over Trump’s 51st state comments and tariff threats.

Tiger Woods joins another White House meeting as PGA Tour moves closer to Saudi deal

Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan are part of a White House meeting that signals more progress in getting a deal done with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. A person briefed on the meeting tells The Associated Press that President Donald Trump initiated the meeting. It’s the second one at the White House in just over two weeks. Woods is on the PGA Tour board. He missed the Feb. 4 meeting that player director Adam Scott also attended because of his mother’s death. Monahan has said bringing the game’s best players together is the main focus.

Robot umpires are getting their first MLB test during spring training

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A computerized system that calls balls and strikes is being tested during Major League Baseball spring training exhibition games starting Thursday after four years of experiments in the minor leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is an advocate of the Automated Ball-Strike System, which potentially as early as 2026 could be used to aid MLB home plate umpires, but not replace them. Starting in 2024, MLB focused testing on a challenge system in which the human umpire makes each original call. Data from the spring training test could cause MLB to make alterations to the system for Triple-A games this season.

Dubai police detain man who caused Raducanu distress at Dubai tournament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police detained a man who caused Emma Raducanu distress by exhibiting “fixated behavior” toward the British star at a tennis tournament. The government of Dubai’s media office says the 22-year-old Raducanu had been approached by the man at the Dubai Championships where he left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behavior that caused her distress. The government’s statement described the unidentified man only as “a tourist.” Raducanu ultimately decided to drop the charges against him. The 2021 U.S. Open champion had seen the man in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova on Tuesday night.

While Manfred frets, some opposing players cheer the big-spending push of the Los Angeles Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has praised the Los Angeles Dodgers for their big-spending ways. He’s also expressed concern for the financial disparity they’ve helped create. Others around the league aren’t nearly as conflicted. Athletics slugger Brent Rooker believes that teams spending money in pursuit of a World Series title is never a bad thing, even if it’s a rival club. MLB is the one major professional sport in America that doesn’t have a salary cap, though there are luxury tax penalties for passing certain spending thresholds. Last season, the Dodgers had a $353 million luxury tax payroll and had to pay a $103 million tax. The Athletics had the lowest luxury tax payroll at just under $84 million.

Justin Verlander turns 42 years old with 262 career wins, and would still like to reach 300

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander turned 42 years old on Thursday. He is still hopeful of reaching 300 wins in his big league career. The right-hander’s 262 career wins are the most among active pitchers as he prepares for his 20th big league season. This will be his first with the San Francisco Giants after an injury-plagued 2024 in Houston. Verlander threw batting practice for the first time this spring on Wednesday at the Giants camp in Scottsdale, Arizona. He threw throughout the offseason and feels healthy again.

No, it’s not the circus. Acrobatics and tumbling, a mashup of gymnastics and cheer, is booming

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Acrobatics and tumbling is one of the NCAA’s fastest-growing sports. Over 40 schools are fielding teams this season, more than triple the number that participated a decade ago. The discipline is a mixture of gymnastics and cheerleading, with teams competing against each other in a series of events, culminating in a full routine set to music. The low overhead cost and large rosters of female athletes make it attractive to interested schools. Many of the athletes are former gymnasts or cheerleaders who have turned to acro to extend their careers.

