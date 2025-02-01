AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:26 p.m. EST

Pelicans say Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles tendon and his season is over

Dejounte Murray’s season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard tore his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process. It’s the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs. Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores 7 seconds into a game against Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0. Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history. Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago’s game at the Panthers on Saturday. It was the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book. Only seven regular-season goals have been scored more quickly in NHL history, the most recent of those being a goal six seconds into a game by Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows in what became a 5-2 loss to Detroit on March 16, 2013. There have been four goals scored five seconds into games.

Clippers are trading Tucker and Bamba to the Jazz for Eubanks and Mills, AP source says

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade P.J. Tucker and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. There is a future second-round draft pick involved in the deal as well, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not yet received NBA approval.

Stars acquire Granlund and Ceci from the Sharks in the latest move in flurry of NHL trades

The Dallas Stars have acquired center Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in the latest in a flurry of trades around the NHL. Dallas sent a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick to San Jose for Granlund and Ceci just over a week before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Saturday move came less than 24 hours after Vancouver traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers and acquired Marcus Pettersson and Danton Heinen from Pittsburgh in a pair of connected deals. Last week, Colorado, Chicago and Carolina completed a three-team blockbuster that got the Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall.

LeBron, Lindsey Vonn, Ronaldo keep going; Faster, stronger and longer, with plenty of help

Elite athletes are competing longer and at a higher level than ever before. LeBron James and Lindsey Vonn just turned 40, and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 next week on Feb. 5. It used to be a rarity. What’s changed is the frequency, the array of support teams helping the stars, and the reality — the expectation — that athletes can stay longer at the top. Exercise physiologist Hirofumi Tanaka says: “They have physical therapists, dietitians, massage therapists, strength coaches, and so on. With this holistic approach these elite athletes are helped to maintain their performance.”

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Banner reports that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have now shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday on this matter, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

The NBA trade deadline is coming, with Butler and Fox perhaps available for teams looking to deal

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler remains part of the Miami Heat, for now. De’Aaron Fox is still with the Sacramento Kings, for now. And Golden State coach Steve Kerr seemed to indicate that the Warriors are seriously weighing their options. It’s NBA trade deadline countdown time. There could be chaos. There might not be much of anything. By Thursday afternoon’s deadline, there will be answers — although perhaps the not the answers some fans are looking for from their teams.

NFL officials spotting the football isn’t going away despite several technological advances

The NFL will engage its Competition Committee on technology to take virtual line-to-gain measurements next season, but officials will continue to spot the football. There’s no current technology being considered that would help determine forward progress, which became a point of contention after Josh Allen was stopped short on a sneak early in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 32-29 loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game. The league tested Sony’s Hawk-Eye tracking services for virtual line-to-gain measurements in the preseason and in the background during the regular season. The system notifies officiating instantly if a first down was gained after the ball is spotted by hand.

Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal

The New York Rangers have acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal. The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom. The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver’s 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday night, and the teams announced the deal during the game. The 31-year-old Miller was drafted by the Rangers and played for New York for six seasons before being dealt to Tampa Bay in 2018.

Mercury acquire Satou Sabally from Wings as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

Satou Sabally is heading to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Dallas Wings received Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury as well as NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 overall draft pick from the Indiana Fever. The Fever will acquire Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix’s second-round pick. The Mercury also will get Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun from the Wings.

