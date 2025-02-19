AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EST

Raducanu says ‘I’ll be OK’ after man removed from stands at Dubai tournament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she will be OK after what she called a “difficult experience” related to the presence of a man who had exhibited “fixated behavior” toward her at the Dubai Championships. The 2021 U.S. Open champion had approached the chair umpire early in her second-round match against 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova on Tuesday night. She was in tears, and the WTA later linked her reaction to the presence of the unidentified man. Raducanu says “Difficult experience yesterday but I’ll be okay.” She also thanked Muchova for her support. The WTA is working with Raducanu and her team “to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

Seven Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, Burrow and other star athletes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seven men from Chile have been charged in Florida federal court with allegedly orchestrating burglaries at the homes of prominent professional athletes around the country. The FBI complaint in Tampa federal court doesn’t name the athletes, but it lists burglaries already made public involving the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. Authorities say the Chilean group stole about $2 million in expensive watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe the group later cracked.

Luka Doncic is likely off his minutes restriction as the Lakers return to work against Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is going back to work with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s likely back to full speed as well. Coach JJ Redick says Doncic probably won’t have a minutes restriction this week after his deliberate start to his Lakers tenure before the All-Star break. When the Lakers host Charlotte, Doncic will play in his third game back following a 6 1/2-week absence due to a strained left calf suffered on Christmas while playing for the Mavericks. The Slovenian superstar played in both of the Lakers’ final two games before the All-Star break, but he played only 47 total minutes.

Researchers confirm Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had CTE when he died 2 years ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Hull’s widow says the Hall of Famer and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup had chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died two years ago. Researchers at Boston University’s CTE Center found that Hull had stage 2 CTE when he died in 2023. He was 84. Hull struggled with short-term memory loss and impaired judgment over his final decade. He chose to donate his brain after seeing former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita decline late in his life. Deborah Hull says Bobby “felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE.” CTE is a degenerative disease that that can be diagnosed only posthumously.

Champions League exit awaits Real Madrid or Man City as new playoffs round reaches dramatic finish

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid or Manchester City is going out of the Champions League on Wednesday before the round of 16. Defending champion Madrid takes a 3-2 lead into the second leg at home in their knockout playoff. Man City coach Pep Guardiola suggested this left his team with just a 1% chance to advance. Guardiola later backtracked on that claim, which Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also dismissed. Also Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund start 3-0 up at home to, respectively, Brest and Sporting Lisbon. Juventus takes a 2-1 lead to PSV Eindhoven. The round of 16 draw is made Friday.

Learn a few laundry secrets from the baseball pros — the clubhouse staffers who wash MLB uniforms

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the pinstripes of New York to the Dodger blues of Los Angeles, there is a strong connection among the clubhouse staffers who wash the uniforms of the major leagues. Just like the players who wear the jerseys. Riley Halpin, a clubhouse attendant for the San Francisco Giants, says the clubhouse community is really close. When it comes to washing the jerseys of your favorite baseball players at home, clubhouse workers emphasize the importance of pretreating and patience.

A home game for San Antonio, a homecoming for Kevin Durant when Suns and Spurs meet in Austin

Kevin Durant went back to the Bay Area last weekend. He’s now going back to school. A nostalgic time for Phoenix’s All-Star forward continues Thursday, when Durant and the Suns play San Antonio in Austin, Texas. It’ll be both a home game for the Spurs and a homecoming for Durant, since the game brings him back to where he played his one college season with the Longhorns. Durant says “I appreciate the NBA for setting this up. This is a unique time.”

Justin Herbert, Chargers will play their 2025 season opener in Brazil

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will play their 2025 season opener in Brazil. The Chargers will be the first NFL franchise to have played on five continents. The Chargers will be the home team for the Sept. 5 game at Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo. The opponent will be announced when the schedule is released this spring. The venue hosted a Week 1 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers last season. Since 1976, the Chargers have played regular-season or preseason games in Mexico City, London, Tokyo, Berlin and Sydney.

Tennis participation grows to more than 25M players in the US even as pickleball’s popularity surges

The U.S. Tennis Association says participation in the sport around the United States rose to 25.7 million players in 2024. The USTA said Wednesday that is the fifth consecutive year of growth for tennis in the country. The group that runs tennis in the U.S. cited an analysis of numbers drawn from two studies not yet fully released. The USTA said the jump of 1.9 million tennis players from 2023’s total of 23.8 million represents an 8% increase and means 1 in 12 Americans played tennis last year. USTA CEO Lew Sherr said his group aims to get the number of participants to 35 million by 2035.

Tiger Woods has his ‘most embarrassing moment’ by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods had what he called the most embarrassing moment of his golf career. The 15-time major champion was competing for his Jupiter Links team in a TGL indoor match against New York Golf Club. In singles on the 13th hole, Woods had 199 yards left to the hole. He asked for the yardage and was told 99. Caddies often drop the first number when it’s obvious. But apparently it wasn’t obvious to Woods. His teammates knew something was wrong, but it was too late. Woods hit a perfectly good wedge 100 yards as his teammates howled with laughter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.