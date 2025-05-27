AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EDT

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is bothered by the weather more than anything in 1st-round win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday’s victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year’s two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

Liverpool is a soccer-mad city whose identity is woven with trophies and tragedies

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool is no stranger to triumph on the sports field, or tragedy off it. The northwest English port city experienced both joy and anguish on Monday. As fans lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the Premier League title this season, a minivan crashed into the crowd. Police said more than 60 people were hurt, with 11 still hospitalized Tuesday. Police arrested the 53-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder. They are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Euphoria turned in an instant to chaos and grief. Within hours, came pledges of resilience and unity for a city that has weathered so much before. That includes deadly disasters at two stadiums hosting Liverpool games in the 1980s.

Berlin presents bid to rehost Olympics with 100th anniversary of 1936 Games looming

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin has formally presented its bid to rehost the Olympic Games. The presentation took place in the same stadium where Jesse Owens starred during the 1936 Games under the Nazis. Berlin sports minister Iris Spranger says the city wants to put on a sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044, making use of existing sports venues. Her announced plans to include the former airport Tempelhof are likely to be resisted by locals who already opposed any development of the popular city park in a 2014 referendum. Spranger gave few details during the presentation, saying the bid was still at concept phase.

Pope Leo XIV casts doubt on which soccer club he supports during audience with Italian champ Napoli

VATICAN CITY (AP) — That Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago White Sox fan and likes to play tennis are already known. But the most pressing sports question for many locals inside the Vatican and surrounding Italy concerning the first American pope remains a mystery. Does Leo support an Italian soccer club? Leo cast doubt on the assumption that he’s a Roma fan during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli. Leo says at the start of the audience that “maybe they didn’t want to applaud because in the media they say I’m a Romanista.” Then he adds “Not everything that you read in the press is true.” Napoli and Roma are rivals.

Despite the ‘constant noise’ surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph happy to be back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph says he’s focused on being the best quarterback he can for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not the club’s pursuit of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March. At the moment, he is also the most experienced quarterback on the roster. That would change if Rodgers signs. Rudolph says he’s learned during his career that there’s always noise surrounding a team and that he can only control what he can control.

EA Sports names WRs Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith as College Football 26 cover athletes

Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith are the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26. EA Sports announced the cover with the electric sophomore wide receivers on Tuesday. Last year’s game was the first for the franchise in 11 years and was among the best-selling video games in 2024. The ’26 edition will test if the franchise still has the same staying power it had when it was released annually in the early 2000s. Williams and Smith broke onto the national scene in 2024 with their miraculous catches on the biggest stages.

Memorial is a reminder of the start of LIV Golf and framework agreements and little progress

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Memorial is the tournament Jack Nicklaus built and Tiger Woods once dominated. But lately it’s a tournament that brings memories of LIV Golf and the disruption it has caused. It was three years ago at the Memorial when LIV first announced the initial batch of defectors who had signed up for the start of the Saudi-funded league. It was two years ago at the Memorial when two PGA Tour board members had just completed a framework agreement to make peace with the Saudis. And now Rory McIlroy, who once pushed for signature events for the best players, is skipping the Memorial. He is playing the RBC Canadian Open next week.

The French Open is picking humans over technology. Novak Djokovic thinks that’s a bad call

PARIS (AP) — For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call. He thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out. Other players seem to share his view. Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

Paige Bueckers returns to Connecticut hoping to get her first win as a pro

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — It’s been a week of homecomings for Paige Bueckers as the former UConn star will play in the state of Connecticut for the first time since helping the Huskies win the school’s 12th national championship nearly two months ago. Now she’ll be trying to get the Dallas Wings their first win of the season as they face the winless Sun on Tuesday night. Bueckers has never lost at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the WNBA Sun plays their home games. She went 15-0 at the arena, including winning four Big East championships.

Bills edge rusher Bosa sidelined by calf injury. Running back Cook absent from voluntary practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says edge rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss all of the team’s spring practices because of a calf injury as the team opened its first voluntary session. Bosa was hurt while working out with the team last week, and McDermott expects the veteran to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. The Bills signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract in March in the hopes that he can reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. Also, McDermott said running back James Cook was the only player not in attendance. Cook is seeking an extension to his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.

