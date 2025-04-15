AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 p.m. EDT

Judge rejects defense that Gaudreau brothers contributed to their deaths by cycling while impaired

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — A judge has upheld all charges against the driver charged with killing hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau while they bicycled in New Jersey. The ruling comes after defense lawyers Tuesday argued that the brothers may have contributed to their deaths by cycling while intoxicated. Judge Michael Silvanio says that’s not relevant under New Jersey criminal law. And witnesses tell police they were riding single-file on the edge of the road when driver Sean Higgins swerved around another vehicle and hit them last August. Prosecutors say Higgins was impaired by alcohol and fueled by road rage.

Concerns mount at Red Bull after Verstappen’s ‘catastrophe’ as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are one of Formula 1’s all-time most successful partnerships. A disastrous race has raised concerns Verstappen could consider a move elsewhere. Following Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen talked of a “catastrophe” as he listed problems. The champion had to cope with tires overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop errors. At one stage, he was briefly last before finishing sixth. Red Bull seemed to have the fourth-fastest car in Bahrain, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Rory McIlroy has the Masters and a Grand Slam. That gives him freedom to chase more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is now part of the most elite club in golf with the career Grand Slam. The Masters made his dreams come true and gave him the final piece of the slam. It also gives him freedom to chase even more titles. He jokes about asking the media what they will ask him next year now that he is the Masters champion. How about next month? The rest of the majors this year line up nicely for him. Is a calendar Grand Slam out of the question? For now he’s plenty satisfied with being on the Mount Rushmore of golf.

Yanks’ Jasson Domínguez, with catch of Salvador Perez’s drive, shows learning curve in left field

NEW YORK (AP) — Maligned for dubious defense when the New York Yankees first moved him to left field last year, Jasson Domínguez made their best catch of the early season when he robbed Salvador Perez of an extra-base hit in a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Domínguez’s leaping, backhand grab at the warning track of Perez’s 106.4 mph, 347-foot drive had a 60% catch probability, according to MLB Statcast. That was the lowest of any Yankees catch this season.

Dolphins pursuing trade options for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are pursuing trade options for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier confirmed on Tuesday. Ramsey did not ask for a trade, and he didn’t ask for more money, Grier clarified, but after weeks of conversations with Ramsey’s representation, both sides agreed it would be best to potentially move on. Grier declined to go into detail about the contents of those discussions and did not give a clear reason for potentially parting ways with Ramsey, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and given a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.

Champions League: PSG and Barcelona protect leads heading into 2nd legs of quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain looks in better shape than ever to win the Champions League after shedding its “galacticos” and can reach the semifinals by completing the job against Aston Villa. PSG takes a 3-1 lead to Villa Park for the second leg of the quarterfinals later Tuesday. Neymar, Lionel Messi and most recently Kylian Mbappe left the club as PSG coach Luis Enrique placed his confidence in his younger, up-and-coming players. They are delivering and are on a run of 17 wins from its last 18 games. In another quarterfinal, Barcelona heads to Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 lead.

Rome derby clashes likened to ‘urban warfare’ with 24 police officers injured

ROME (AP) — The toll from clashes between violent fans and police ahead of the Rome derby includes 24 police officers injured, one arrest and at least 40,000 euros in damaged garbage dumpsters. Officials in the capital were still trying to sum up the damages after fans attacked police in riot gear in a heavily populated area where fans were gathering ahead of Sunday’s game between Lazio and Roma. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri says “it’s unacceptable that hooligans transform a day of sport into a scene of urban warfare.” Lazio and Roma both expressed solidarity to the injured police officers and denounced the violence. The game ended 1-1.

Pro scouts make adjustments as they navigate the evolving college football world ahead of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch often feels as though he’s entered a strange new scouting universe when he interviews an NFL draft prospect. Today’s players talk openly about agents and endorsement deals, and they’re not shy about describing journeys to three or four schools or playing for an equal number of head coaches. Lynch acknowledges today’s college football landscape is a different world. The NFL teams scouting prospects are having to adjust to that.

WNBA draftees turn attention to making rosters as training camp opens in a few weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers will be heading to Dallas, the latest transcendent college star to go No. 1 in the WNBA draft. Her spot is assured with the Wings. It may be tough for a lot of the other 37 players drafted Monday night to make teams when training camps open in less than two weeks. The WNBA has notoriously been one of the toughest leagues to make. Even with the addition of the expansion Golden State Valkyries this season, there’s a maximum of 156 roster spots in the league. Last year’s draft class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had 13 players make opening day rosters.

China pursuing 3 alleged US operatives over cyberattacks during Asian Games

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it is pursuing three alleged U.S. operatives accused of carrying out cyberattacks on Chinese infrastructure during the Asian Winter Games. Harbin police said the three worked through the National Security Agency and targeted the systems for managing the Games. State media also said the alleged attacks targeted provincial infrastructure and Huawei. The U.S. Embassy didn’t immediately comment. But U.S. intelligence officials have called China the most active cyber threat to the U.S. government, private sector and infrastructure.

