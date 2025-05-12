AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 a.m. EDT

Pacers build 41-point halftime lead and rout Cavaliers 129-109 for a 3-1 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and the Indiana Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 41-point halftime lead before routing the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 129-109 on Sunday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers can earn a second straight trip to the East finals with a victory Tuesday in Cleveland, where they won the first two games. Indiana jumped to an 80-39 lead at halftime and led by as much as 44 points. Donovan Mitchell had 12 points despite not playing in the second half because of a left ankle injury. Coach Kenny Atkinson said his All-Star guard would have an MRI exam Monday.

Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin ejected after hitting Cavs’ Hunter in the chest with a closed fist

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after hitting De’Andre Hunter in the chest with a closed fist. Hunter responded by wagging his finger at Mathurin and then following him toward midcourt and shoving Mathurin to the ground with two hands. Pacers center Myles Turner ran across the court and knocked down Hunter. Following a replay review, the referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 25 points and leads Thunder past Denver 92-87 to tie series 2-2

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally outplayed Denver in crunch time, beating the Nuggets 92-87 Sunday to knot their second-round series at two games each. The Thunder overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter after the Nuggets had outlasted the youngest team in the NBA with wins in Games 1 and 3.

Bobrovsky stops 23 shots, Panthers top Maple Leafs 2-0 in Game 4 to tie series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Verhaeghe scored on a power play in the first period, Bennett added the insurance score with 7:50 left and Bobrovsky did the rest. He’s the first goalie with two shutouts in this year’s playoffs. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots for the Maple Leafs, who took a 2-0 series lead with a pair of home wins and now return there for Game 5 on Wednesday with the series knotted 2-2.

Mikko Rantanen has a goal and 2 assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take a 2-1 series lead

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, including on the tiebreaking goal off Alexander Petrovic’s skate as the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday to take 2-1 lead in the second-round Western Conference series. Officials reviewed Petrovic’s goal with 16:09 left for more than five minutes before confirming the 3-2 lead that came off the rebound of a shot by Rantanen. Soon after play resumed, Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the playoffs. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist for the Stars, and Wyatt Johnston added a late goal. Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets.

Kyle Larson wins again at Kansas, dominating for his 3rd NASCAR Cup Series win this season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson made it back-to-back spring race wins at Kansas Speedway. He dominated the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday from the pole to win for the third time this season. Larson swept both of the stages and led 221 of 267 laps. Christopher Bell was second and Ryan Blaney came on hard down the stretch to finish third. Larson now will take his momentum to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming week. He will be on track Tuesday as he begins another shot at “the Double,” running every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day Memorial Day weekend.

Straka outduels Lowry to win Truist Championship at Philly Cricket for 2nd victory of the season

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Sepp Straka seized the lead with a par at the 16th hole and shot a 2-under 68, outdueling Shane Lowry in the final round of the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club for his second victory of the season. Justin Thomas and Lowry tied for second place, two strokes back. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 12 under. Defending champion and four-time event winner Rory McIlroy never really got going, closing with a 2-under 68 and was in a group in seventh place.

Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have fired manager Bud Black. He was the winningest manager in franchise history, but the Rockies are off to a 7-33 start that’s one of the worst in Major League Baseball history. Colorado promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to be the interim manager Sunday after a 9-3 win over San Diego. That victory wasn’t enough to save Black’s job after the Rockies lost 21-0 to the Padres on Saturday. They also fired bench coach Mike Redmond. Hitting coach Clint Hurdle takes over as interim bench coach. The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

Aaron Judge gets 4 hits to raise his average to .409 and the Yankees beat the A’s 12-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge had four hits to get his average back above .400 and Ben Rice hit a grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a 12-2 victory over the Athletics. Judge hit a two-run single in a five-run second inning against former teammate Luis Severino and added hits in his final three at-bats to raise his average on the season to .409. The Yankees broke the game open in the fifth inning when Rice hit his first career grand slam after Mitch Spence had relieved an ineffective Severino.

Catherine Dubois scores in 4th OT to lift Victoire over Charge 3-2 for first playoff victory

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Catherine Dubois scored at 15:33 of the fourth overtime to lift the Montreal Victoire to a 3-2 playoff victory over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday. The game set a Canadian professional women’s hockey record for the longest hockey game ever, passing the Canadian Women’s Hockey League semifinal on March 18, 2018. Kristin O’Neill and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal, and Anna Wilgren had two assists. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 63 saves as the Victoire tied the best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1. Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Charge. Aneta Tejralova also scored for the visitors while Gwyneth Philips made 53 saves.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.