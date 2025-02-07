AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:20 p.m. EST

Expect Super Bowl victory celebrations to look different after last year’s deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Expect more security — and nerves — at this year’s Super Bowl victory celebration regardless of who wins Sunday’s matchup in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. A shooting that left one dead and around two dozen wounded marred last year’s Chiefs victory rally, and a Philadelphia Eagles fan died last month in a fall from a utility pole while celebrating the team’s NFC championship victory. Now Kansas City is planning to boost its police presence, and Philadelphia is making its own plans to increase safety that could include greasing its poles. New Orleans, which was the scene of a New Year’s Day truck-ramming attack, has plans to block some traffic routes.

Josh Allen wins AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen edged two-time winner Lamar Jackson for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in the closest race since Matt Ryan beat out Tom Brady in 2016. Allen, who led Buffalo to a fifth straight AFC East title, got 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23 and finished with 383 points. He received 22 second-place votes and one third. Jackson, who led the Ravens to a second straight AFC North championship, got 26 second-place votes and one fourth for a total of 362 points.

The NFL announces the Steelers will play in Dublin in 2025 for Ireland’s first regular-season game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dublin will host Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game when the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Croke Park in 2025, the league announced Friday. The announcement came two days before the Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. The NFL announced earlier this week that a game would be played in Australia in 2026. The Steelers have long-standing ties to the Emerald Isle and a partnership with the Gaelic Athletic Association, which operates Croke Park. The date and Pittsburgh’s opponent will be announced this spring.

Lindsey Vonn hit pause on her life to ‘set a new standard of what’s possible’ back on the ski slopes

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — She helped Salt Lake City secure hosting rights for the 2034 Winter Olympics and designed her own skiwear and goggles lines. She invested in and advised companies and made a film about childhood idol Picabo Street. She hosted a reality TV dog show while staying in shape between surgeries to repair her various skiing injuries. Lindsey Vonn had plenty going on during her nearly six years of “retirement.” All those ventures are on hold now though. That’s because Vonn recently came out of retirement and is back ski racing at the age of 40. She’s currently at the world championships preparing to chase a medal in Saturday’s downhill.

Hubie Brown, a basketball coach, broadcaster and always a teacher, calls his final game at 91

Hubie Brown taught basketball as an elective when he took his first college coaching job in 1968. He hasn’t stopped teaching the game since. He did it both as a coach and later as a broadcaster. Now 91, the Hall of Famer will call his final game Sunday when Philadelphia plays at Milwaukee on ABC. Brown was twice the NBA Coach of the Year and has called 18 NBA Finals between TV and radio. Mike Breen, his broadcast partner Sunday, says Brown has “probably taught more people about the game of basketball than anybody that’s ever lived.”

WM’s zero-waste approach to golf’s raucous Phoenix Open catching on in the sports world

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Phoenix Open’s famously booze-soaked 16th hole is one of the most unique spectacles in golf, where the normally gentile sport lets loose with stadium-style seating, deafening music and an enthusiastic announcer introducing players in a scene that’s more WWE than PGA Tour. It’s safe to say that being environmentally conscience isn’t the first thing on fans’ minds. But the tournament — which has been sponsored by Waste Management for the past 16 years — is an unlikely incubator for ideas on how to make major sporting events easier on Mother Nature. It’s been certified as a zero-waste event by UL Solutions for the past 12 years.

Canelo Alvarez changes course, drops Jake Paul fight to sign big deal with Riyadh Season

Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. The Mexican star has leveraged a widely speculated bout with Jake Paul for a much bigger contract. Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, announced the deal on social media. The first fight under Alvarez’s new deal would be in May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alvarez is then expected to fight Terence Crawford in September in Las Vegas. Alvarez has spent years as the biggest moneymaker in boxing.

Spring training preview: Dodgers are favored to be MLB’s first repeat champion in a quarter-century

Spring training workouts start Sunday with the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. Coming off their second title in five seasons, the Dodgers added Roki Sasaki, the prized 23-year-old right-hander from Japan, along with left-hander Blake Snell to a pitching staff expecting two-way star Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound in April or May after recovering from elbow surgery. Tampa Bay and the Athletics will be preparing for vagabond seasons in minor league ballparks.

Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt says ‘everything was perfect’ in dominant super-G victory at worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Marco Odermatt has won gold in the men’s super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships as the Swiss skier justified his status as the big pre-race favorite. He says “Everything was perfect.” Odermatt beat silver medalist Raphael Haaser of Austria by one second. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway was 1.15 seconds behind Odermatt and took bronze. It’s the first super-G medal at a major event for Odermatt. He is the runaway leader in the World Cup super-G standings and the only racer with multiple wins in the discipline this season.

Capitals are one of just 2 NHL teams without a player in the 4 Nations Face-Off. It could help them

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals are the top team in the NHL more than halfway through the season. Yet they’re also one of just two teams not represented at the 4 Nations Face-Off international tournament that begins next week. While defending champion Florida has eight players going, the Capitals have none — and that rest may turn out to be a major advantage down the stretch and into the playoffs. Coach Spencer Carbery is certainly hoping that as he knows his team’s style of play has been taxing and won’t let up in the coming months.

