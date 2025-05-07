AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:20 p.m. EDT

Warriors sideline Curry for at least a week with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in flux

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are planning to play without Stephen Curry for at least the next three games of their second-round series against Minnesota. An MRI on Wednesday confirmed a mild strain of the star guard’s left hamstring. The Warriors said Curry would be sidelined at least a week after the injury Tuesday night forced him out early in second quarter of Game 1, which they won win 99-88. He had 13 points in 13 minutes to help Golden State take home-court advantage away from the Timberwolves. Game 2 is in Minneapolis on Thursday, before the series moves west to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4. The earliest return for Curry appears to be Game 5 on May 14.

The Steelers move on from George Pickens by trading mercurial receiver to Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of patience with wide receiver George Pickens. The team has agreed on a trade that sends the talented but mercurial 24-year-old to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers will get a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2027. The Cowboys get a sixth-round choice in two years. Pickens has spent his first three seasons in the NFL being equal parts productive and petulant, mixing highlight-reel catches with bouts of immaturity along the way. Pickens joins a Cowboys offense that could use another downfield threat to pair with star CeeDee Lamb.

Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

The NHL team in Salt Lake City is now known as the Utah Mammoth. Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith unveiled the franchise’s permanent name Wednesday after more than a year of fan input and voting. Mammoth replaces the inaugural season placeholder name Utah Hockey Club, which was also one of the three finalists, along with Outlaws. Yeti was taken out of consideration when the cooler company bearing that name could not come to a copyright agreement with Utah ownership. The Mammoth are maintaining the same black, light blue and white color scheme and the road jerseys with UTAH diagonally down the front.

‘Hands tied’: Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for non-revenue sports

Pending approval, the $2.8 billion House settlement will allow schools to share revenue with athletes directly for use of their name, image and likeness. That could secure generational wealth for some but not others, and replacing scholarship caps with roster limitations is expected to leave walk-ons, partial scholarship earners, non-revenue sport athletes and high school recruits at risk. There are deep concerns about the potential impact on sports that feed the U.S. Olympic teams. Some athletes say they have little knowledge of what’s happening now, much less what’s ahead.

Ryder Cup officials will give away 3,000 tickets to unsuspecting golf fans

Thousands of golf fans in New York could be in for a big surprise over the next five months. The PGA of America is giving away free tickets to the Ryder Cup. The program is called “The People’s Perks.” The Ryder Cup is at Bethpage Black in late September. It’s already a sellout. Ryder Cup officials will be going unannounced to Bethpage Black and other public golf courses on Long Island and the greater New York City area to hand out the tickets. Each winner gets two tickets. The program also includes tickets for first responders and community groups.

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll set to start Game 2 against Panthers

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will get the start in Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against Florida on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old replaced Anthony Stolarz midway through Monday’s opener after Stolarz took an elbow from Panthers center Sam Bennett. Veteran netminder Matt Murray, who spent most of this season in the American Hockey League, will serve as Woll’s backup. The Panthers, meanwhile, will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad available after he served a two-game suspension for a head shot on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the first round.

Go Birds and birdies: Retired Eagles great Jason Kelce takes his swings, advice at PGA Tour pro-am

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jason Kelce has tried in his first year of retirement to up his golf game and lower his score, taking the task of trying to get it in the hole as seriously as he did opening them as he once did on the offensive line. Kelce posted a video of his swing on Reddit this week and asked readers — anyone from pros to casual players — for advice on how to get better. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center said the early feedback was “crazy.” Kelce showed off his game at a pro-am ahead of the Truist Championship.

Rory McIlroy getting back to normal as defending champ of Truist at the Philadelphia Cricket Club

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Things are getting back to normal for Rory McIlroy, and it’s anything but routine for this week’s Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. McIlroy is playing in an individual tournament for the first time since winning the Masters and completing the career grand slam. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is skipping the event ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. The field of 72 golfers in the no-cut event will be playing the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course for the first time.

Jaguars release WR Gabe Davis, moving on 14 months after signing him to a $39M contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Gabe Davis nearly 14 months after signing him to a three-year, $39 million contract. The Jaguars designated it as a post-June 1 cut, meaning it will only cost them $5.7 million against the salary cap in 2025. Jacksonville’s new decision makers thought it would be better to take on dead money than have Davis on the roster as a fourth or fifth receiver. The 26-year-old Davis also had been recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee sustained in mid-November. He became expendable once the Jaguars traded up to draft Travis Hunter and pair him with Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

No Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in Preakness highlights some philosophical horse racing changes

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is not running in the Preakness Stakes and that means for a fifth time in the past seven years there is no chance of a Triple Crown champion going into the race. It’s the third time since 2019 the Derby winner has not even entered the Preakness. That only happened once in the previous 33 years. Why is that? Some trainers think the short, two-week turnaround is bad for the horses. This follows decades of debate about spacing out the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

