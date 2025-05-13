AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:20 a.m. EDT

Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury. Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. The Celtics lost 121-113 to fall behind 3-1 to the Knicks.

Edwards, Randle lead the way again as Timberwolves beat Warriors 117-110 for 3-1 playoff series lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points for his second straight 30-point performance, Julius Randle had 31 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 117-110 for a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Now, it’s back home to Minneapolis for the Wolves with a chance to clinch the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Warriors will still be without Stephen Curry, who sat out his third game in a row and is scheduled to have his strained left hamstring re-evaluated that day.

Dallas Mavericks win the NBA draft lottery and the chance to pick Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall

CHICAGO (AP) — The ping-pong balls have spoken: Cooper Flagg might be headed to Dallas to start his NBA career. And a fan base that lost Luka Doncic this season might have a new star to cheer for. The Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft — and the first chance to take Flagg, the freshman who led Duke to the Final Four in his lone college season and the consensus player of the year.

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera leaves game vs. Mariners in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

SEATTLE (AP) — Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle. Cabrera was hurt on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. Manager Aaron Boone said Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taked to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych. Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination in 5-2 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Walker scored late and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net clincher to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Monday night for a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Walker’s score came at the 16:45 mark of the third period after the Capitals had pulled to within 3-2 on Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play. Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis also scored. Jakob Chychrun also scored for Washington. The series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Thursday with the Capitals facing elimination.

Henrique scores twice as the Oilers beat the Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4 of playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, Stuart Skinner made 23 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series. Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Connor McDavid picked up an assist. The Oilers need one more win to advance. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Adin Hill made 29 stops for the Golden Knights, who posted a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Knicks take a 3-1 lead over the Celtics with a 121-113 victory as Tatum is injured in final minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 39 points and 12 assists, and the New York Knicks moved a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years and pushed the defending champion Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination with a 121-113 victory Monday night in Game 4. The Celtics will have to make the NBA’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit to extend their title reign and may have to do it without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who was carried off the court with a leg injury with 2:58 left. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 23 points for the Knicks.

Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for its NBA coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025-26 season begins. NBC made the announcement on Monday morning during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall previewing the networks offerings during the upcoming television season. NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan’s championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time Jordan has joined a network. His appearances and comments during the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary about his career and the end of the Bulls dynasty in 1998 created plenty of headlines.

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener, play Bears on Black Friday on Prime

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed by the NFL in the first in a series of announcements this week ahead of the full schedule release. The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night in the first game in NBC’s package of primarily Sunday night games. The Eagles are also featured in a Saturday doubleheader on Fox on Dec. 20 against the Washington Commanders and on Nov. 28 on Prime Video’s Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears.

Family ties: Kiner-Falefa homers after meeting his 2nd cousin for the 1st time, Ralph Kiner’s son

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since he was a kid, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has heard all about the cousin who was a Hall of Fame slugger for the Pittsburgh Pirates years ago. Now he finally knows kin from Ralph Kiner’s side of the family. In a touching rendezvous Monday at Citi Field, the 30-year-old shortstop greeted Scott Kiner — son of the former Pittsburgh outfielder — before Kiner-Falefa and the Pirates played the New York Mets. Second cousins once removed, the two exchanged hugs and gifts in the Shannon Forde Press Conference Room. An emotional Kiner-Falefa, who grew up in Hawaii, said it was the first time he’d ever met anyone from Ralph Kiner’s part of the clan and something he’d always dreamed about.

