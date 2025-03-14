AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:19 a.m. EDT

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real long shot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech on Thursday. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the second half but didn’t play again. Duke plays in the semifinals on Friday night. Duke also lost versatile defensive forward Maliq Brown to a shoulder injury.

John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of the country’s foremost sports writers, dies at 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Feinstein, one of the country’s foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, has died unexpectedly, according to his brother, Robert Feinstein. John Feinstein was 69. He died of natural causes at his brother’s home in McLean, Virginia. He was a full-time reporter for the Washington Post from 1977 to 1991 and a commentator for outlets such as NPR, ESPN and the Golf Channel. Feinstein was comfortable writing about all sports, but he was best-known for his connection to college basketball because of his groundbreaking book “A Season on the Brink.” He was an AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll voter for more than 20 years.

Bubble watch: Indiana and Xavier now feeling the heat with Texas and North Carolina closing strong

Xavier and Indiana had chances to give their NCAA Tournament resumes a significant boost. But the Musketeers lost 89-87 to No. 25 Marquette, and Indiana fell 72-59 to No. 23 Oregon. Those aren’t bad losses by any means, but they were squandered chances. And Xavier and Indiana are very much on the bubble. Texas and North Carolina are two bubble teams whose outlooks seemed pretty precarious a couple days ago. Now they’re still alive in their conference tournaments. The Longhorns snagged a huge win over No. 14 Texas A&M, 94-89 in double overtime. The Tar Heels beat Wake Forest 68-59.

Stephen Curry becomes first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers. He did it a day before his 37th birthday. His 4,000th came from the right wing on a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third, on his fourth attempt of the night. The two-time NBA MVP needed two more from deep coming into Thursday night’s game against the rival Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. He hit his first from the left wing with 5:35 remaining in the opening quarter.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

Camilo Villegas and Lucas Glover among those sharing Players Championship lead on wild day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship always delivers the unpredictable at the TPC Sawgrass. Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead. Villegas got a lesson on the day before the opening round from a swing coach who was in Singapore for the start of a LIV event. Rory McIlroy was one behind. He made four of his birdies from the rough or the pine straw. Jordan Spieth had an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and double bogey after only six holes. He shot 70. Chandler Phillips set a Players record with three eagles. He also had a triple bogey.

Rory McIlroy mum on video of him taking phone from University of Texas player heckling him

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a 67 at The Players Championship. Getting as much attention is a video of him taking a phone away from a University of Texas player who heckled him during a practice round. Golf.com reported that Texas player Luke Potter took a dig at McIlroy about the 2011 Masters after McIlroy hooked a tee shot into the water during a Tuesday practice round. Potter had just won a college tournament across the street on Monday. Potter tells GolfChannel.com that he’s sorry for the incident. Asked about it on Thursday, McIlroy said only he was happy with a 67.

Commanders, Bears, Patriots among the biggest winners in NFL free agency so far

The NFL’s new year officially kicked off Wednesday, two days after teams began spending big money in free agency. The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are among the biggest winners. The Commanders made two major moves through trades, acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to surround Jayden Daniels with even more talent on a team that reached the NFC championship game.

Spurs G De’Aaron Fox to miss rest of season with finger injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season with a finger injury. The Spurs say he will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon on his left hand. He was injured during training camp in October while he was still with the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio acquired him on February 3, and he averaged 19.7 points 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 17 games. The Spurs expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

Lakers’ James, Hachimura, Hayes fly back to California for treatment and will miss rest of road trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James flew back to California for treatment on his left groin strain and will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers’ four-game trip. The trip concludes Friday at Denver. James missed his second straight game due to the groin issue Thursday as the Lakers played at Milwaukee. Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the Bucks game that Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes also had gone back to California for treatment. Redick said all three players would be day to day once the rest of the team returns to California to begin a five-game home stand Sunday against Phoenix.

