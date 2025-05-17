AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:17 p.m. EDT

Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde after a dismal start to the season by a team coming off two consecutive playoff appearances. The Orioles are 15-28 and in last place in the AL East following a loss to Washington on Friday night. Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won manager of the year honors in 2023, but Baltimore’s performance slipped noticeably during the second half of last year, and the Orioles have put themselves in a significant hole so far in 2025. Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager.

Crystal Palace pulls off FA Cup upset by beating Man City 1-0 in the final

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final upsets in recent memory by beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. Palace lifted the trophy for the first time in its history and ensured the once dominant City would end the campaign emptyhanded. Eberechi Eze’s first half strike also secured the first major title Palace has ever won. As Cup final upsets go, it was up there with Wigan’s victory over City back in 2013 and Wimbledon’s famous win against Liverpool in 1988.

Herta, Armstrong clear to drive after crashes as teams race to ready backup cars at Indy qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta has crashed heavily in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. The wreck occurred just hours after Marcus Armstrong was taken away on a stretcher because of a crash of his own Saturday at nearly the same spot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Both of the drivers eventually were cleared to drive again, but whether their cars would be ready was another story. Their teams were frantically trying to get backups prepared. If they fail to make a qualifying attempt Saturday, they would go into the last-chance shootout for the final spots on the 33-car grid Sunday.

Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won’t be easy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness Stakes after leading off the Triple Crown with a second-place finish to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running on Saturday after his owners and trainer decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Michael McCarthy’s Journalism was the 8-5 morning line favorite on Friday in the field of nine horses. Bob Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post.

Celtics have an uncertain future with Jayson Tatum’s injury, huge payroll to confront

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics entered this season with hopes of ending the NBA’s six-season drought without a repeat champion. It all thudded to the surface in the postseason, cemented by Boston’s 4-2 conference semifinals loss to a New York Knicks team that it had previously dominated this season. Just as painful as getting dethroned at NBA champions was the devastating ruptured Achilles tendon injury to Jayson Tatum. It cast a pall not only over the remainder of the New York series but has thrust the Celtics’ future into uncertainty heading into the offseason.

Finally back in Eastern Conference finals, Knicks face Pacers team that eliminated them last year

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks nearly ended their lengthy Eastern Conference finals drought last year, only to lose on their home floor to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round. With two new starters and much better health, the Knicks finally made it this season for the first time in 25 years. The opponent will be those same Pacers, who return to Madison Square Garden for a series that begins Wednesday night. The Knicks got there by routing the Boston Celtics 119-81 on Friday night in Game 6.

Alex Ovechkin says he intends to keep playing for the Capitals, his 21st NHL season at age 40

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin says he intends to return to the Washington Capitals next season and hopes to make their roster for a 21st NHL season. Ovechkin turns 40 in September. The Russian superstar broke Wayne Gretzky’s career goal-scoring record late this season and is currently at 897. Ovechkin has one season left on the five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed in 2021. He scored 44 goals in 65 games this season around missing time with a broken leg. He had five goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Paul Maurice says Game 7s represent ‘freedom.’ It awaits the Panthers and Leafs on Sunday night

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A spot in the NHL’s final four is at stake Sunday night in Toronto. The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will play the deciding game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The winner will face Carolina in the East final. The loser goes into the offseason. Florida is trying to get to the conference finals for a third consecutive season. Toronto is trying to get there for the first time since 2002.

PGA Championship gets storms and a late start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship is going to threesomes for the third round because of weather. It was a stop-and-start morning at Quail Hollow. Storms caused the warm-up session to be halted for 17 minutes. And right when Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were close to teeing off, play was stopped again. The PGA of America is going to a two-tee start with the last group going off shortly before 2 p.m. There should be no trouble finishing given the forecast. Jhonattan Vegas has a two-shot lead. Scottie Scheffler is among those only three shots behind.

Report: McIlroy’s driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — XM Sirius PGA Tour Radio is reporting Rory McIlroy’s driver was deemed to be nonconforming at the PGA Championship. The report says he learned this before the start of the major. McIlroy made the cut on the number Friday at Quail Hollow after a 69. He has declined to speak to the media for two days in a row. The USGA confirms only that it did driving testing at Quail Hollow this week for the PGA Championship. The USGA often tests clubs at U.S. majors and PGA Tour events it is asked. It says the results are confidential.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.