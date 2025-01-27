AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:15 p.m. EST

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles as they seek a Super Bowl three-peat

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch. This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

Jimmy Butler set to return from 2nd Heat suspension of the month

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back from suspension. Again. Butler is expected to play for the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. He was suspended for Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. Butler has missed 14 of Miami’s last 19 games entering Monday, including nine of the last 12 because of the suspensions — the first a seven-game ban for conduct that the team deemed detrimental, followed by the two-game suspension.

Brian Schottenheimer says he’s ‘ready’ to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer says he’s “ready” to be coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a long career as an NFL assistant. The son of late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer says he has had previous opportunities to pursue head coaching jobs but didn’t think he was ready. The younger Schottenheimer’s chance with the Cowboys comes after 25 years in the league with a handful of college seasons as well. The 51-year-old is the 10th coach in the history of the storied franchise. He’s the seventh hired by owner Jerry Jones since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game 29 years ago.

Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding stalking allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school released a statement saying no evidence was found and ended its investigation amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators having won 18 of their first 20 games. The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Auburn, Duke top men’s AP Top 25, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt make poll debuts; UConn tumbles to No. 25

Auburn is the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second consecutive week. The top five was unchanged with Duke at No. 2, followed by Iowa State, Alabama and Florida. Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are in the Top 25 for the first time this season at the expense of Michigan and West Virginia. UConn fell to No. 25 but managed to extend its poll streak to 52 consecutive weeks.

Vanderbilt ranked in women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 11 years; UCLA, South Carolina still 1-2

Vanderbilt is back in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 for the first time since 2014, ranked No. 23 this week. The Commodores topped then-No. 19 Alabama as the Crimson Tide were one of a dozen ranked teams to lose last week. The top four teams remained the same as UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame and USC all avoided upsets last week. The Bruins received 31 first-place ballots and South Carolina got one. Texas returned to the top five and Ohio State and Duke both jumped back into the top 10.

Fans see Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama exceed expectations. What they don’t see is his work off the court

PARIS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Tony Parker says Victor Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA. Wembanyama is putting up stats this season like nobody else in the history of basketball. Unprecedented numbers. And he’s still learning. He came into the league as the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James and has exceeded probably even the loftiest expectations. He’ll almost certainly be picked as an All-Star for the first time later this week. He’s this season’s Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner and he’ll get MVP votes. All this, in just his second season.

Which teams are in danger heading into a pivotal week in the revamped Champions League?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League’s new look league phase reaches its conclusion with big names like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in danger of early elimination. Holder Real Madrid is fighting to avoid a playoff and so is six-time winner Bayern Munich. With so much jeopardy going into the final round of games before the knockout stages, UEFA’s revamp of of European club soccer’s elite competition looks to have delivered. The top eight teams automatically advance to the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into a playoff and those below are eliminated.

Super Bowl footballs are ready to go within hours of the matchup being set

Workers at a factory in rural Ohio were up all night churning out footballs for this year’s Super Bowl. Wilson Sporting Goods makes the footballs used by every NFL team along with many top college programs and high schools. But this time of year in the village of Ada, Ohio, it’s all about making the footballs for the big game. Work begins as soon as the teams are set. Each ball is cut, stitched and sewn by hand and stamped with the Super Bowl logo and team names. The first shipment of game balls is sent to each in less than 24 hours.

LaJoie to run limited schedule with RWR and be analyst for Prime Video’s portion of NASCAR schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will run a limited Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing this year and also be an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s portion of the Cup Series schedule. LaJoie will drive No. 01 Ford Mustang for Ware as he works to build his Stacking Pennies Performance Brand. RWR did not announce how many races LaJoie will enter but the 33-year-old will attempt to qualify for next month’s season-opening Daytona 500. LaJoie’s No. 01 does not have a charter so he will need to claim one of the four open spots in the Daytona 500 field by either time trials or his qualifying race.

