AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:14 p.m. EDT

Memphis Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins, franchise’s winningest coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach Taylor Jenkins with the team struggling down the stretch and at risk of losing home-court advantage for the postseason. Still sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies decided Friday to dump Jenkins anyway without immediately announcing an interim coach. Jenkins led the Grizzlies for six seasons. He was let go with the team on the verge of playing three home games in a four-day span. That starts a stretch where eight of Memphis’ final nine opponents are either playoff clubs or contending for a play-in spot.

Spanish court overturns soccer player Dani Alves’ rape conviction on appeal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction as a Spanish court overturned the ruling. Alves was found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial. The former Brazil and Barcelona star was released from prison in in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard by a higher court. That court ruled Friday that there was “insufficient evidence” to rule out Alves’ presumption of innocence.

JuJu Watkins’ season-ending knee injury leaves a ‘big void’ in women’s NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dawn Staley sent JuJu Watkins a text as soon as she saw the star Southern California sophomore suffer a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. The South Carolina coach said it was tough to see Watkins writhing on the court in pain because of how beloved she is. Watkins, the dominant USC guard and Associated Press All-America first-teamer, will likely miss significant time, leaving the women’s basketball world without one of its most transcendent stars. Staley said there is a “big void” with Watkins not being a part of the women’s tourney.

Deion Sanders’ contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons. The school said the extension increases Sanders’ yearly base salary to $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders’ existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State. Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

March Maddening? Timing of transfer portal opening can be tough on coaches still in the tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dawn Staley, like nearly every coach still playing in the NCAA Tournament, has been splitting her time this week between preparing for South Carolina’s Sweet 16 game against Maryland and talking to potential transfers who have entered the portal. Such is life in college basketball. The portal opened Tuesday and 595 women’s basketball players entered in the first 24 hours, according to the NCAA. That’s 2 1/2 times more than the 233 players that entered in the same time frame last year. There were 757 men’s basketball players in the portal in the opening 24 hours this year which also was more than double last season.

Gronk-a-Mania set to run wild over WrestleMania weekend

Rob Gronkowski grew up emulating his sports heroes in school, never shy about unleashing a Stone Cold Stunner or dropping a People’s Elbow on his roughhousing friends. So it was of little surprise that the fun-loving, fearless Gronkowski’s charisma and hulking muscles made him a natural fit as a WWE star. He hosted WrestleMania in 2020. He was provoked into jumping the rail and hit the ring at another WrestleMania after bad guy Jinder Mahal tossed a drink in his face. Gronkowski is tag-team partners again with WWE, this year bringing the “Gronk Beach” parties he threw at the Super Bowl to WrestleMania next month in Las Vegas.

MLB’s opening day: Bearded era begins with a win for the Yankees; Ohtani goes deep for the Dodgers

The New York Yankees showed they can still win with a little scruff on their chins while Baltimore’s Tyler O’Neill might be the best player on Earth during the first game of the season. And to no one’s surprise, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani delivered more big hits as Major League Baseball celebrated its domestic opening day with 14 games on Thursday. They were just a few of the highlights as the sport began its six-month regular season.

The FA Cup can be an underdog story this season unless Man City spoils the party

Manchester City is the only thing standing in the way of a soccer fairy tale in the FA Cup. Take away City and the clubs remaining in the famous old competition heading into this weekend’s quarterfinals have not won any silverware between them this century. Four of them have never won a major trophy. It’s a great chance for Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Preston, Aston Villa and Bournemouth to create some history. One of them winning the FA Cup would spark some more life into English soccer after Newcastle upset Liverpool in the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium this month to capture its first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

AP mock NFL draft 2.0: Titans take Cam Ward first and Giants take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3

Cam Ward believes he solidified his shot to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans have the first crack to make the Heisman Trophy finalist from Miami their franchise quarterback. Or they could choose Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter, the Heisman winner. The Cleveland Browns have the second pick followed by the New York Giants. The Browns still need a franchise quarterback while the Giants still could select a QB despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

Brad Marchand in the lineup Friday for his Panthers’ debut

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand is ready for his Florida debut. The Panthers said Marchand — who, because of an upper-body injury, hasn’t appeared in a game with Florida since being acquired in a trade with Boston three weeks ago — will be in the lineup Friday night when the team plays host to the Utah Hockey Club. It will be the first time in 1,091 NHL games, 1,248 when adding in playoff contests, that Marchand takes the ice in something other than a Bruins sweater. Marchand had 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games with the Bruins this season.

