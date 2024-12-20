AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:13 p.m. EST

Netflix signs US broadcast deal with FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031

GENEVA (AP) — Netflix has secured the U.S. broadcasting rights to the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031 as the streaming giant continues its push into live sports. The deal announced Friday is the most significant FIFA has signed with a streaming service for a major tournament. The value was not given though international competitions in women’s soccer have struggled to draw high-value offers. World Cups are typically broadcast on free-to-air public networks to reach the biggest audiences. The 32-team 64-game tournament in 2027 will be played in Brazil from June 24-July 25. The 2031 host has not been decided though the U.S. is expected to bid.

Penn State and SMU carry the weight of history into their CFP debuts. They’re both trying to shed it

Penn State and SMU head into the College Football Playoff with the weight of history on their shoulders. This is the Nittany Lions’ best shot at making a run at a national title since the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal tarnished the program 13 years ago. SMU is still perhaps best known for being given the death penalty by the NCAA in the 1980s for illegally paying players. Former Nittany Lions give coach James Franklin credit for bringing the program back to prominence. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says the work to restore SMU’s reputation began long before he arrived in 2022.

‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

Patrick Mahomes threw a walk-off pass to win the Super Bowl. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win a World Series game. Stephen Curry said “nuit, nuit” to win an Olympic basketball title in Paris, Noah Lyles won 100-meter gold by about the smallest margin possible, and Sabrina Ionescu won a WNBA Finals game with a 30-foot heave. Sports is a collection of moments. This year, many moments were — once again — spectacular.

Lindsey Vonn’s coach suggests she’ll be competitive in her return to World Cup skiing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — How fast can she go? And how competitive will she be? Those are the big questions surrounding Lindsey Vonn’s comeback to World Cup ski racing this weekend at age 40 after nearly six years of retirement and with a titanium knee. Vonn’s personal coach Chris Knight says “it’s a question that’s been going through my head a lot over the last week.” He adds that “she’s not far away.” Vonn is slated to race super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday in St. Moritz. Vonn has won a record 28 World Cup super-Gs including three at the Swiss resort. But calculating her current potential is not an exact science.

Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers’ Dicker makes NFL’s first fair-catch kick in 48 years

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers made the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL since 1976 on Thursday night. He connected from 57 yards right before halftime against the Denver Broncos. Dicker and the Chargers took advantage of a seldom-used football play called the fair-catch kick, which allows a team that has just made a fair catch to try a free kick for three points. Only five NFL teams had previously tried the kick in the 21st century, and nobody had successfully executed it since Ray Wersching did it for the San Diego Chargers 48 years ago.

Carter, McGrady and Altidore’s new stake in Buffalo Bills brings diversity to NFL owners’ table

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The chance to rub shoulders with quarterback Josh Allen and broaden the Buffalo Bills’ reach into Toronto wasn’t the only thing on the minds of former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady and soccer’s Jozy Altidore in purchasing a minority share of the franchise. More importantly, the trio of successful Black athletes view their crossover sport endeavor as an opportunity to increase diversity at the NFL ownership level. McGrady called it a chance to inspire “people that look like us” to show what’s possible. They’re among 10 limited partners who purchased a combined 21% noncontrolling minority share of the Bills.

‘Raygun: The Musical’ won’t use the name of the notorious Australian breaker

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has tried to be a good sport about the jokes and criticism that poured in from around the globe after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympics. But maybe “Raygun: the Musical” was a bridge too far. Comedian Stephanie Broadbridge called off the show just hours before it was set to premiere in Sydney, after Gunn’s lawyers contacted its comedy club venue and threatened legal action. On Thursday, Broadbridge said the musical had been rebranded as “Breaking: The Musical,” “A completely legal parody musical.” Gunn said in a video posted to social media that decision to demand her name be removed from the musical was not about not “being able to take a joke.”

A LeBron record. Xmas greetings from Mazzulla. Steph went 0 for 7. Thursday wasn’t boring in the NBA

Thursday had a little of everything in the NBA. There was another record for LeBron James. Joe Mazzulla gave out some Christmas cheer that was not Christmas cheer. It was a shooting night like none other for Stephen Curry, which was not a good thing. Victor Wembanyama did something unusual, which is becoming the usual. The Pistons trailed by 29 in the first quarter, the biggest opening-quarter deficit so far this season. The Warriors trailed by 57, the most by any team this season.

All Netflix wants for Christmas is no streaming problems for its first NFL games

Netflix is planning to provide plenty of gifts for viewers of its two Christmas Day games, including Mariah Carey kicking it all off with a taped performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Yet, Netflix executive Brandon Riegg realizes it all amounts to a lump of coal if there are streaming problems. Riegg has had to answer plenty of questions about the streaming giant’s readiness for the influx of viewers on what could be its biggest day ever, especially after streaming problems during the Nov. 14 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Netflix has two games Wednesday, starting with a two-hour pregame before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs. The second game is between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Seven International Olympic Committee members are running as candidates to be the next president in its first election since 2013. Their newly published manifestos show broad consensus on some issues and challenges for the IOC and global sports. Climate change and sustainability, engaging with youth via social and digital media in the fast-changing broadcasting landscape, harnessing AI, protecting women’s sport. There are clear differences on paying prize money to Olympic athletes and how to engage more than 100 members to shape the IOC’s future and pick host cities. Those members vote at a March 18-21 election meeting in Greece.

