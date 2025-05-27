AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:12 a.m. EDT

Thunder bounce back to beat T-wolves 128-126 to take 3-1 lead behind SGA’s 40-point game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a steely performance befitting the NBA MVP and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Jalen Williams scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a statement game in his hometown that helped the Thunder stave off several pushes by the Wolves to tie the series.

Police say driver who plowed into Liverpool soccer fans acted alone, not believed to be terrorism

LONDON (AP) — British police say an incident in which a minivan hit crowds celebrating Liverpool’s soccer victory is not being treated as terrorism. Merseyside Police said Monday a 53-year-old man, believed to be the driver, has been arrested and they are not looking for anyone else. Authorities say 27 people were taken to the hospital, with two suffering serious injuries, and another 20 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. At least four children were injured. The crash happened at the end of the team’s bus parade through the city after winning the Premier League this season.

Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frederik Andersen returned to the net and stopped 20 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Logan Stankoven got the only goal Carolina needed and the Hurricanes won their first Eastern Conference finals game in nearly 20 years by beating the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Monday night to stave off elimination. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal got empty-netters to seal it for the Hurricanes. They had dropped 15 consecutive East finals games, getting swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023, then dropping the first three games of this matchup. No sweep this time, however. Carolina still trails the series 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday.

What to know about the crash into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans

LONDON (AP) — A British man was arrested after he drove his minivan Monday into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s victory in the Premier League Championship. Nearly four dozen people were injured. Authorities say the 53-year-old man is believed to be the only one involved in the incident and that it was not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Tens of thousands of fans had joined in the hours-long procession under heavy security along a 10-mile (16 kilometer) route. Here’s what is known so far about the crash.

Chip Ganassi calls Alex Palou ‘the best driver’ after his historic Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There’s a long list of driving greats who have passed through Chip Ganassi Racing over its 35 years in existence. Jimmy Vasser, Alex Zanardi and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Ganassi four consecutive championships. Scott Dixon teamed with Dario Franchitti to restart another four-year title streak. Marcus Ericsson won Ganassi his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2022. Now he has Alex Palou on his roster, and as he leaned to kiss the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, Ganassi had a message for him. “You’re the best driver,” the team owner said.

Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton’s father for Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended. John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in the first round against the Bucks. John Haliburton ran onto the court and yelled in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to eliminate the Bucks. Game 6 against the Knicks would be in Indianapolis, if necessary.

Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has a left quad strain and will be out at least two weeks. Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn’t sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after Saturday’s game Clark had “something going on with her leg.” Clark was not seen with her teammates at the end of practice and was not available for comment. Team officials said additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant. Last season’s WNBA rookie of the year finished with 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

SEC commissioner: ‘More traction’ on 16-team playoff than he anticipated

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference is hearing an increased amount of interest from his league’s leaders about a previously little-discussed idea of expanding the College Football Playoff from 12 to 16 teams. The future of the playoff will be among the topics discussed among school presidents, athletic directors and coaches in what might be the most consequential of the many conference meetings taking place this spring.

Ohtani’s great May continues with leadoff homer in 2nd straight game for 2nd time in his MLB career

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career. The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer. It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.

Shai's sidekicks Williams and Holmgren give Thunder a big boost in Game 4 win vs. T-wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Even the NBA MVP needs a wing man. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has two. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were so good in their own ways that a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance by Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals for Oklahoma City was somehow overshadowed. Williams had 13 of his 34 points in the first quarter for the scoring to match a tenacious start following a 42-point loss in Game 3. Holmgren had nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter plus seven rebounds and three blocks. The Thunder took a 3-1 series lead by beating Minnesota 128-126.

