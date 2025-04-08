AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:11 p.m. EDT

Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone and oust GM Calvin Booth in stunning move as postseason looms

Michael Malone, who coached the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023 and has led the team to eight consecutive winning seasons, was fired in a stunning move that comes with less than a week in the regular season. General manager Calvin Booth is also out. His contract won’t be renewed. The Nuggets said David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season. They are 47-32 this season with three games left but have dropped four consecutive games and are in a logjam of teams fighting for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Two courts: NCAA’s present (Gators!) and future play out 1700 miles apart on the same day

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A thrill-a-minute NCAA title for the Florida Gators in San Antonio has reminded us all of what’s so good about the games these college athletes play. In another court a few hours earlier and 1,700 miles away, lawyers, a few athletes and a judge debated issues that will impact the future of games like these and what comes next for a multibillion-dollar college-sports industry that is struggling with change. Those two scenes Monday illustrated what’s at stake, and maybe even whether March Madness, which Florida wrapped up with a 65-63 title-clinching victory over Houston, will look the same in coming years.

Arsenal hosts Real Madrid in ‘biggest night’ of Arteta’s career

LONDON (AP) — It’s been 19 years since Arsenal played Real Madrid in the Champions League. That was also the last time Arsenal came close to winning the competition, losing the 2006 final to Barcelona after beating Madrid in the round of 16. The Gunners face Madrid again in the first leg of the quarterfinals at their Emirates Stadium home on Tuesday. Manager Mikel Arteta has already called it “the biggest night of my career.” It could also be the biggest night the Emirates has seen since the stadium opened for the 2006-07 season.

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to “reach those who feel alone.” Duran said that he tried to kill himself after struggling early in his baseball career. In a statement released through the team on Tuesday, Duran said: “Talking about this wasn’t easy, but it felt important.” Duran said he was hard on himself after shuttling back and forth to the minors in his first two seasons. He described an attempt at suicide in the Netflix series “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.”

Florida’s run to the national title lifts the Gators to No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 men’s poll

Florida is a unanimous No. 1 in the final Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the 2024-25 season after winning the national championship. The Gators beat Houston 65-63 to clinch the program’s third national title and first since 2007. Florida is atop the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season. Houston, Duke, Auburn and Tennessee round out the top five.

Rory McIlroy and hopes for a Masters green jacket lie with his willingness to suffer heartache

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is back for either more heartache or a green jacket that will allow him to take his place in golf history. And to think he was 21 when the Masters looked like it would be the first major he won. Now it’s the only one keeping him from a career Grand Slam. McIlroy has been chasing the final leg of the slam for 11 years. He knows what’s at stake. And he is at peace with the idea that the more he cares, the worse it hurts when he doesn’t win. He says he’s willing to accept that.

It’s the last week of the NBA regular season. It’s time to talk awards, and the MVP race

Denver’s Nikola Jokic might end the season averaging a 30-point triple-double. His numbers, going into the final week: 30 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. That is a combination of stats never previously seen in NBA history. And he probably isn’t going to be MVP. It is time for the annual debate. If having the best stats makes one the best player, then it should be Jokic. If it’s the best player on the best team, then it should be Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It’ll be one of those two, meaning it’s certain that the MVP will be an international player for a seventh consecutive season.

By The Numbers: How this might be the weakest bottom three in Premier League history

It seems like it’s never been harder for promoted teams to stay in the Premier League. It looks fairly certain now that the three promoted teams will be relegated to the Championship after just one season for the second straight year. That’s never previously happened in the Premier League era, since 1992. It was Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton last season. This season Southampton’s relegation has already been confirmed while Leicester and Ipswich are so far adrift of safety that they have little chance of surviving. The combined points tally of Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich of 47 would barely get them into mid-table. It might be the weakest crop of promoted teams the Premier League has ever seen.

Overall ski champion Brignone discharged from the hospital after breaking her leg

MILAN (AP) — Overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone has been discharged from the hospital. The move comes five days after she broke multiple bones in her left leg in a giant slalom crash and underwent surgery. Brignone tells reporters “I still don’t know how long it will take” to return. She adds that “we’ll go step by step. The next step is post-operation therapy and we’ll start Monday. And then we’ll see how the bone reacts and we’ll take it from there.” Brignone also tore her ACL, raising questions about her chances of competing at the home Olympics in 10 months.

Kris Jenkins, the Villanova hero in 2016 national title game, sues NCAA for money he could have made

Kris Jenkins, who made the winning shot for Villanova in the 2016 college basketball championship game, is suing the NCAA and six conferences to recoup income he contends he would have earned if athletes at the time were not barred from making money from their name, image and likeness. Jenkins is among 350 current and former athletes who opted out of a $2.8 billion antitrust settlement with the NCAA that’s on the cusp of final approval. Some opt-outs have filed lawsuits to pursue lost income on their own. NCAA athletes weren’t allowed to make NIL money until July 2021.

