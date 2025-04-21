AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:10 a.m. EDT

Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors’ 95-85 victory over the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and the Golden State Warriors built a huge lead and held on to beat the Houston Rockets 95-85 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Game 2 of the best-of seven series is Wednesday night in Houston. It was the 100th career playoff coaching victory for Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who moved into a tie with Larry Brown for sixth-most playoff wins. Curry was 12 of 19 from the field, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in his playoff debut for the Warriors after joining them in a trade from Miami in February. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points.

Mitchell, Jerome help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1 of 1st-round series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. It was the seventh straight series where Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in Game 1, tying Michael Jordan, who had two streaks of seven games. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and Tyler Herro added 21 for the Heat. Darius Garland added 27 for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Wednesday night. Garland and Jerome each had five 3-pointers for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers were 18 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Thunder beat Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series. It was the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history. The 51-point margin Sunday was seven points shy of the record and was the largest Game 1 win in NBA playoff history. There have been two 58-point playoff margins: Denver beating New Orleans 121-63 in 2009 and the Minneapolis Lakers beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Chet Holmgren had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Ja Morant scored 17 points for Memphis.

Derrick White scores 30, Tatum stays in game after fall and Celtics beat Magic 103-86 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 points and finished the game after a scary late fall, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 103-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Payton Pritchard added 19 points off the bench for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown played 31 minutes and had 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting after missing the final three games of the regular season due to a lingering knee issue. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Franz added 23 points for Orlando, which has not made out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2009-10 season.

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava announces he has committed to UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nico Iamaleava says he’s heading to UCLA, a week after Tennessee announced the quarterback who helped the Volunteers reach last season’s College Football Playoff was no longer with the program. Iamaleava issued an Instagram post of himself in a UCLA uniform Sunday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had indicated during the Volunteers’ spring game on April 12 that Iamaleava wouldn’t be part of the team anymore. Heupel declined to get into details about any discussions with Iamaleava and his representatives. Various reports said Iamaleava was seeking a big raise in his name, image and likeness compensation after helping Tennessee to its first playoff berth.

Howden scores twice and Golden Knights beat Wild 4-2 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights opened their first-round Western Conference playoffs series with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Adin Hill made 18 saves. Matt Boldy scored both Wild goals, Kirill Kaprizov assisted on both and Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 shots. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are NBA MVP finalists; Jokic, Daniels up for 2 awards

It’s now reasonable to think that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in this season’s balloting for the NBA MVP award. The NBA released the three finalists for its major trophies on Sunday night with Antetokounmpo on the MVP list alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the runaway frontrunners for the award. Jokic was last season’s MVP and is bidding for his fourth MVP award in the last five years. Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s scoring champion this season and the leader of a Thunder team that won 68 games while setting a league record for scoring margin, is seeking his first MVP trophy.

Justin Thomas ends 3-year drought with playoff victory in RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a winner again after nearly three years. Thomas rolled in a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet to beat hard-luck Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. It’s his first since since the PGA Championship in May 2022. And it was hard work. Thomas closed with a bogey-free 68 at Harbour Town. Novak wouldn’t go away and made a big putt of his own on the 16th hole to stay with him and match his 68. Novak had an 8-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. Scottie Scheffler tied for eighth.

Classic encounter on ice as United States wins women’s hockey worlds 4-3 in OT against Canada

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime against defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship. Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim their 11th title at the worlds. Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S. in the final. In a classic encounter, Sarah Fillier tied the game for Canada at 3-3 with 5:48 remaining, forcing overtime. Canada still leads the world tournament with 13 gold medals. The cross-border rivals have met in the championship game in all but one tournament, in 2019, when host Finland defeated Canada in the semifinals.

Aaron Judge and Yankees angry over home run that wasn’t

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were angry over the home run that wasn’t. Judge drove a changeup from Tampa Bay’s Eric Orze deep down the left-field line, high above the foul pole at Steinbrenner Field. Umpires called the ball foul, a decision upheld in a video review. Judge and manager Aaron Boone were convinced it should have been Judge’s eighth home run of the season. Boone was ejected after plate umpire Adam Beck called a third strike on the next pitch. The Yankees went on to win 4-0.

