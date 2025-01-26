AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:09 p.m. EST

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev in 3 sets for his second Australian Open title in a row

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to claim his second consecutive Australian Open championship. The victory in the final Sunday night by the 23-year-old Italian makes him the youngest man to leave Melbourne Park with the trophy two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93. Sinner has won three of the past five major tournaments, including the 2024 U.S. Open, and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last June. He’s also on a career-best 21-match winning streak. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.

Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Five years after NBA great Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California, several women’s basketball players reflected on what he meant to their game and how he championed it. Many of them thought Bryant would be pleased with the overall progress of women’s sports, which have skyrocketed in popularity and reach in recent years. That growth has been most prominent in the women’s basketball arenas that Bryant and Gianna loved so much.

Penske’s pair of Porsches dominate as The Captain wins Rolex 24 at Daytona for 2nd consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske started his 59th season in motorsports the same way he closed last year — as a champion. Porsche Penske Motorsport on Sunday won the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third time overall. At the same place and race where Team Penske debuted in 1966, Penske returned to victory lane. And, as he always does, the billionaire who turns 88 next month stayed awake and sat with the team on the timing stand for the entire 24 hours. His two cars dominated the twice-round-the-clock endurance race and finished first and third. It was the No. 7 full-time IMSA entry that won, making it back-to-back victories for that car despite a different driver lineup from 2024.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev loses a third Grand Slam final, this time to Jannik Sinner

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev says he is feeling down and emotional after once again coming within one win of earning his first Grand Slam title. And unlike his first two defeats in major finals — both of which he led, and both of which went five sets — Zverev did not come close to reaching the finish line Sunday in the Australian Open final. It ended with defending champion Jannik Sinner holding the trophy after a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. Zverev is ranked No. 2, one spot behind Sinner. The 27-year-old German says he does not want to end his career without ever winning a major championship.

Be brave. That’s what Madison Keys kept telling herself on the way to winning the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys says she kept telling herself to be brave down the stretch of a tight third set in the Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The score was 5-all, 30-all on Saturday night before Keys claimed six of the last eight points to earn her first Grand Slam title less than a month before she turns 30. The American was long ago labeled a tennis prodigy. She credits therapy with helping her confront her nerves instead of suppress them and with not worrying about whether she would ever win a major title.

Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after home loss to struggling Leicester

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has come under more pressure after his underperforming team lost 2-1 at home to Leicester, which had previously lost its last seven Premier League games in a row. Tottenham remained in 15th place in the 20-team league. Postecoglou might only still be in a job because of his good record in other competitions this season. Leicester came from behind by scoring both of its goals early in the second half through Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss. Richarlison put Tottenham ahead in the 33rd. Tottenham has lost four straight league games. Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away and Aston Villa drew 1-1 with West Ham. Manchester United visits Fulham later Sunday.

Women’s soccer has its first million-dollar player. Here’s a look at how the record fee has grown

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player. She has completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million). The record transfer fee in the women’s game has dramatically increased over the past five years. Until 2020, the most expensive female soccer player was Brazilian midfielder Milene Domingues after her move to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000. Pernille Harder, Keira Walsh and Mayra Ramirez then were bought for record fees before the Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji moved from Madrid CFF to Bay FC for $788,000 in February 2024.

Names of Australian Open runner-up Zverev’s past accusers shouted out during trophy ceremony

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Moments after Alexander Zverev’s loss in the Australian Open final, a person in the stadium yelled out the names of two of the tennis star’s ex-girlfriends who have accused him of physical abuse in the past, saying “Australia believes” them. As Zverev stood at a microphone waiting to speak during the trophy ceremony Sunday, a voice repeated the phrase three times. Some others in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena booed and whistled. At his news conference following the match, Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, was asked for his reaction to the interruption and he said he would not “open up that subject again.”

J’Wan Roberts scores 24 and No. 7 Houston downs No. 12 Kansas 92-86 in double OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 24 points, including six in two overtime periods, and No. 7 Houston beat No. 12 Kansas 92-86. Roberts hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. At the end of the first overtime, Houston (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Emanuel Sharp and Mylik Wilson to send it to the second overtime. The Cougars got 18 from Mylik Wilson and 17 from Milos Uzan. Kansas (14-5, 5-3) was led by Flory Bidunga with 19 points and Hunter Dickinson with 17.

Mets’ top executives hint Alonso’s return is growing less likely

NEW YORK (AP) — It appears Pete Alonso is going, going, gone. The first Amazin’ Day fan fest at Citi Field did not bring with it a dramatic resolution to Alonso’s free agent saga — but did seem to confirm the New York Mets’ most popular and prolific power hitter is likely to sign elsewhere as spring training nears. Mets owner Steve Cohen says the team has made “a significant offer” to Alonso and negotiations have been “worse” than the talks that landed star slugger Juan Soto on a record $765 million, 15-year deal last month.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.