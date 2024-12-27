AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:04 p.m. EST

Mavs star Luka Doncic will be out about a month before check on calf injury, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be out about a month before being re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. Doncic has undergone an MRI on his strained left calf. The absence is almost certain to be long enough to disqualify the five-time All-NBA player from consideration for that and other major awards, including MVP. Doncic had already missed eight games this season before his latest injury.

Sarrazin to undergo surgery after head injury in crash in downhill training on 2026 Olympics slope

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin is in intensive care with a head injury and will undergo surgery later Friday after a crash during training for a World Cup downhill race on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Sarrazin won the downhill in Bormio last year. He was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing and the French ski federation said he was diagnosed with bleeding near the brain. The incidents called into question the safety of the fearsome Stelvio slope — the course for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. Race director Omar Galli told The Associated Press that the organizers have “significantly upgraded safety features” and will further enhance those for the Olympics.

Father of Raiders star Malcolm Koonce has 1983 conviction tossed after DA says it was tainted

NEW YORK (AP) — Years before Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was born, his father spent time in prison for an armed robbery conviction that prosecutors now say was tainted by a detective’s lies and “highly suggestive” photo identification techniques. Jeffrey Koonce, now 67, had his conviction vacated and his indictment dismissed by New York judge Friday. Koonce spent nearly eight years in prison for a 1981 robbery at Vernon Stars Rod and Gun Club in Mount Vernon, where three people were struck by shotgun pellets as patrons were looted of cash and jewelry. He has always maintained his innocence.

Eagles coach Sirianni says it’s ‘tough’ for Hurts to play against Dallas with head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says it’s “going to be tough” for injured quarterback Jalen Hurts to play Sunday against Dallas. Hurts is still in the NFL concussion protocol. The Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday if Hurts is not cleared to play because of the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington. Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

Alex Ovechkin takes part in a full Capitals practice. He could return Saturday at Toronto

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin could return to the Washington Capitals lineup when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game back from the NHL’s Christmas break. Several signs point to Ovechkin returning Saturday night after missing five weeks with a broken left leg. Ovechkin skated with regular linemates Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas and took part in power play drills in practice Friday. Coach Spencer Carbery said things were trending the right way for Ovechkin to play but wanted to see how the 39-year-old comes out of a full practice before making a decision Saturday.

Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson hired as the football coach at Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson is taking over the football program at Delaware State. The school announced Jackson’s hire Friday in the latest move by a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program to hire a former NFL star as its football coach. Norfolk State hired Michael Vick last week. Jackson joins a growing list of former NFL standouts who have taken over HBCU programs in recent years. Deion Sanders had success at Jackson State before heading to Colorado, and Eddie George guided Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs this year.

Avalanche reward newly acquired goalie Blackwood with 5-year, $26.25 million contract extension

It didn’t take goalie Mackenzie Blackwood long to establish himself as the Colorado Avalanche’s starter for the present and future after signing a five-year $26.25 million contract extension. The Avalanche announced the signing, and a person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed its value to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal the monetary figure that was first reported by Sportsnet.ca. The new contract runs though the 2029-30 season, and validates what the Avalanche expected out of Blackwood when acquiring the 28-year-old in a trade with San Jose on Dec. 9. Blackwood has gone 3-1 since.

No. 20 Colorado cherishing matchup with No. 17 BYU in Alamo Bowl as Sanders, Hunter complete careers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado is relishing the chance to end its season on a high note regardless of the outcome of the Valero Alamo Bowl. No. 20 Colorado (9-3, No. 23 CFP) will face the 17th-ranked BYU Cougars (10-2, No. 17 CFP) in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday. While a number of teams are shuffling their roster with players opting out of bowl games to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes have their entire two-deep roster available. Colorado coach Deion Sanders honored his players’ commitment by securing additional disability insurance coverage for his team, including record coverage for his star duo of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback son Shedeur.

Hurley, Karaban forge strong link during title runs and help UConn shake off early slump this season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The duo of head coach Dan Hurley and star forward Alex Karaban have formed a strong bond while helping the UConn men’s basketball team win back-to-back national championships. Both Hurley and Karaban had chances to head to the NBA but returned to UConn for a chance to join the John Wooden-coached UCLA teams as the only NCAA men’s Division I team to win three consecutive national titles. The relationship between Hurley and Karaban has never been stronger and helped the Huskies shake off an early slump this season.

On Football: Nick Sirianni’s success is often overshadowed by self-inflicted distractions

Nick Sirianni has the highest winning percentage among active NFL coaches and the fifth-best in league history. He should be lauded for his accomplishments with the Philadelphia Eagles. Coaches who win as frequently as Sirianni are esteemed. The four coaches ahead of him on the overall list — Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi and George Allen — are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Sirianni’s reputation doesn’t match up to his .697 winning percentage. He’s more often ridiculed for his sideline antics than praised for his coaching success.

