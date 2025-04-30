AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:03 p.m. EDT

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 as the result of Ulbrich’s son participating in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. The NFL confirmed the fines for the roles by the Falcons and Ulbrich in failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft. The Falcons, who disclosed the role of Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax in the prank call Friday as Sanders was waiting for his name to be called in the draft, said Wednesday they accept the discipline from the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to have known the question was coming. “Do you think that you can still win that second championship here in Milwaukee after a third straight first-round exit?” It was a more than fair question posed to the Bucks star after the Bucks’ season ended in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo is surely asking himself the same question right about now. Antetokounmpo didn’t have a public answer for it following the 119-118 overtime, season-ending loss in Game 5 of Round 1 against Indiana. He probably doesn’t have a private answer to it, either. But he needs that answer sometime over the coming days or weeks.

A legacy of hope and laughter for Gaudreau brothers as family, friends and hockey community grieves

WESTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The families of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are still grieving their deaths last August after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver in New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Through strides big and small — from births and hockey tributes and a new foundation — the family has found a legacy they hope will last by fund-raising for a new playground fundraising at the family’s beloved school. Jane Gaudreau looks ahead to the days when children will laugh and play with her sons looking down from above.

PWHL selects Seattle for 2nd expansion franchise. Plans to add another 2 by 2026-27, AP source says

The PWHL will expand to eight teams next season by adding Seattle as its second expansion franchise alongside Vancouver. The two teams provides the PWHL a major foothold in the Pacific Northwest. The Associated Press has learned that the women’s hockey league also plans to grow to 10 teams for its 2026-27 season. That comes after feedback received during its eight-month expansion search in which the PWHL considered more than 20 markets.

She’s in charge: At the F1 Miami Grand Prix, many top executive roles are held by women

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the Miami Grand Prix, someone is charge of all the strategic planning and the budget. Someone else oversees the construction of 163 temporary buildings needed for race weekend. Someone else designs the seating areas and keeps track of all the food and beverage needs. Someone else makes sure that the rich and famous have everything they need and want, from the right drink to the right kind of throw pillow. These jobs make the race happen. And in Miami, they’re all being done by women.

Inter boosted by return of forward Marcus Thuram for Champions League semifinal at Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Struggling Inter Milan has been boosted by the return of key forward Marcus Thuram to the starting lineup for the opening game of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. Thuram missed Inter’s past three matches with a left thigh issue and the Italian team lost all those matches without scoring a goal. Thuram has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions for the Italian team this season. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders’ bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Daniels, Cunningham and Zubac are the finalists for the NBA’s most improved player award

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels all made significant leaps this season. It’s time for the NBA to reveal which jump was deemed the best. Cunningham, Zubac and Daniels are the finalists for the NBA’s most improved player award, which will be revealed Wednesday night shortly after 7 p.m. on TNT. The most improved player award, like several other NBA honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league and cast ballots shortly after the end of the regular season.

Swiatek recovers from 0-6 loss in first set to beat Keys in ‘weirdest’ match in Madrid quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek has recovered from losing the first six games of the match to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open. Swiatek was overpowered by Keys early in their quarterfinal but eventually found a way to rally past the fifth-ranked American on center court. Swiatek says “it was one of the weirdest matches” she’s ever played. It was the first meeting between the two since Swiatek squandered a match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open that was won by Keys.

What makes a Kentucky Derby champion? Big hearts, immense lungs and powerful legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At the 151st Kentucky Derby, a global spotlight will shine on equine athleticism. It’s the subject of a growing body of research. On display at Saturday’s Derby will be the speed and agility of these 1,000-pound animals. Studies show that a constellation of characteristics are behind the horses’ athletic ability. That includes big hearts, immense lung capacity, robust musculoskeletal systems and long, thin legs. All of that helped horses survive in the wild. Experts say it all stems from their evolution as an animal of prey. Horses honed skills like running, jumping and pulling as humans bred and trained them for various purposes over millennia. And the relationship between humans and horses helped shape history.

With WNBA camps open, eyes already turning to 2026 free agency with so many players possibly moving

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA training camps just opened and there already are so many eyes on the 2026 season when more than 100 players will be free agents. Nearly all of the league’s top players could be on the move, including 20 of last season’s All-Stars. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are among the star-studded group on one-year contracts knowing that a new collective bargaining agreement will hopefully be in place next season that is expected to monumentally increase salaries. The WNBA begins an 11-year $2.2 billion media rights deal in 2026 which is where the shift will come from. Currently WNBA players can have a maximum base salary of $250,000.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.