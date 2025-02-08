AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:58 p.m. EST

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo. This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster. But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the right game plan and make the best play calls.

Longtime NFL player and coach Dick Jauron dies at 74

Longtime NFL player and coach Dick Jauron, who led the Chicago Bears to the playoffs and was voted AP coach of the year in 2001, died Saturday. He was 74. The Bears confirmed his death, which came one day before Philadelphia played Kansas City in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Jauron briefly served as an Eagles assistant to current Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Jauron was a two-sport standout at Yale before spending eight years as a defensive back in the NFL. Along with taking the Bears to the playoffs, he spent four seasons as the coach of the Bills. He retired from coaching in 2012.

Ahead of Real Madrid clash, Man City given a scare by third-tier Leyton Orient in the FA Cup

Manchester City has survived a scare against third-tier Leyton Orient to advance to the 5th round of the FA Cup. Orient led 1-0 at halftime against Pep Guardiola’s four-time defending Premier League champion. But City fought back after the break through goals from substitutes Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin De Bruyne. Orient went ahead in spectacular fashion when Jamie Donley’s shot from just past the halfway line hit the bar and rebounded off the back of City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into the back of the net in the 16th minute at Brisbane Road.

US skier Breezy Johnson marks return from 14-month ban with a gold in world championship downhill

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — American skier Breezy Johnson has won gold in the women’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. Johnson finished 0.15 seconds ahead of silver medalist Mirjam Puchner of Austria. Czech skier Ester Ledecka came 0.21 behind in third to take bronze. Lindsey Vonn trailed her American teammate Johnson by 1.96 seconds in 15th. It’s Johnson first medal from a major event and came two months after she returned from a 14-month ban for three violations of anti-doping rules. Johnson has yet to win a World Cup race.

Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at ski worlds. She called it a ‘practice run for the Olympics’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished 15th in the downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. She came 1.96 seconds behind U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson who took the gold medal. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to competition with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement. It was an improvement for Vonn after she hooked a gate with her right arm early in her super-G run on Thursday and didn’t finish. Vonn also plans to enter the new team combined event on Tuesday. Her long-term goal remains being competitive at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Rookies for Eagles and Chiefs could play a key role in the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have helped turn a secondary that was a decided weakness last season into a strength headed into the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. They aren’t the only rookies who could make a big impact in the Super Bowl with the Eagles having several key contributors from their draft class and Kansas CIty relying heavily on speedy receiver Xavier Worthy in the passing game.

The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot

Terry Bradshaw is on the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks who fell short of a Super Bowl three-peat. Same with the Hall-bound Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes is the first to get his team back to the Super Bowl with a chance to win three in a row. Bradshaw wonders what might have been if the Steelers could have gone as far as the Chiefs either time they were two-time champs. Joe Montana remembers the health factor from his time with San Francisco. Teammate Ronnie Lott points to the luck of the bounce. Add it all up, and it’s no wonder eight previous teams didn’t even get the chance Mahomes and the Chiefs will have Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the ‘tip of the iceberg’

Investigators across the U.S. have made a handful of arrests in recent weeks connected to heists involving some of the biggest names in sports. Authorities say groups of thieves linked to South American gangs have been stealing jewelry and cash from luxury homes. They’ve been targeting the likes of the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the NBA’s Luka Doncic. Just this past week, federal authorities charged a group of Chilean men with stealing nearly $300,000 worth of items from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Federal authorities in New York also charged two men with fencing stolen items after raiding their pawnshop.

LeBron James will sit out the Lakers’ game against Indiana to rest his sore left ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Indiana on Saturday to rest his sore left ankle. The 40-year-old James has been outstanding in recent weeks for the Lakers, who have won four straight and 10 of 12 despite trading center Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic last weekend. Despite dealing with regular ankle pain, James hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 28 against Sacramento, and he has missed only four games this season. Doncic is also missing the game against Indiana while he finishes his recovery from a strained left calf.

Anthony Davis is set for his Mavs debut and understands the ire of fans who lost Luka Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis expects to make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks in their first home game since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Otherwise, he has no idea what to expect as he plays in front of a fan base still reeling over losing a beloved superstar. Most of the anger is directed at Nico Harrison. Fans protested the day after the trade and could do it again Saturday before Dallas plays Houston. Davis says all he can do is try to show fans why Harrison made the stunning deal.

