AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:57 a.m. EST

Alex Bregman and Red Sox agree to $120 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $120 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Bregman can opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons to become a free agent again. He might need to shift from third base to second with the Red Sox, who already have All-Star slugger Rafael Devers at the hot corner. A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during nine years with Houston, the 30-year-old Bregman hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs in 2024, the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract. He also won his first Gold Glove.

Ohio State is hiring former Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says that Ohio State is hiring former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. Coming off the national championship, Ohio State coach Ryan Day agreed in principle last year to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million per year. Day hired Patricia to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same job at Penn State. The 50-year-old Patricia was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.

Trump NIL twist carries small legal impact. But to some ‘it’s putting women’s sports back 25 years’

The U.S. Education Department is scrapping a policy from the Biden administration that threatened to upend colleges’ plans to pay athletes for their name, image and likeness by making those payments subject to federal Title IX rules. President Donald Trump’s education officials announced the change Wednesday, saying the policy from former President Joe Biden’s final days in office had no legal basis under Title IX, the 1972 law forbidding sex discrimination in education. A Jan. 16 memo from the Biden administration told universities that NIL payments must be treated the same as athletic financial aid such as scholarships.

Yamamoto, Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers when the Dodgers play in Tokyo next month

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they face the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo next month, according to manager Dave Roberts. The two Japanese pitchers along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction for Japanese fans during the two MLB games on March 18 and 19. The Cubs also have Japanese players in Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Roberts said Sasaki could theoretically pitch in one of the Dodgers’ exhibition games earlier in the week in Tokyo, but the plan is for him to be ready for the second regular season game.

Quick return to Torrey Pines brings familiar setting with a lot more of golf’s best players

SAN DIEGO (AP) — So much about Torrey Pines looks just like it did three weeks ago. Only it’s a new tournament with a far stronger field. The Genesis Invitational typically is held at venerable Riviera. But the LA wildfires burned up so much of the Pacific Palisades community that organizers were forced to relocate. The choice was Torrey Pines because the infrastructure was in place. The field features 46 of the top 50 in the world. That includes Scottie Scheffler, back at Torrey for the first time since 2022. Also back is Rory McIlroy for the first time since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Fueled by grudge, Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points in Nuggets’ win over Trail Blazers

DENVER (AP) — The only thing hotter than Jamal Murray’s jumper Wednesday night may have been his temper. The Denver Nuggets guard was still carrying a grudge against the Portland Trail Blazers over being ejected for some trash talking on Monday. Facing them again two days later, Murray let his play do his chirping as he turned in a career-best 55-point performance in a 132-121 win. Murray finished 20 of 36 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers. It’s the third-most points in the franchise’s NBA history, trailing only David Thompson’s 73-point game on April 9, 1978, and Jokic’s 56-point effort Dec. 7. In the ABA, Spencer Haywood had a 59-point game for the then-Rockets on April 15, 1970.

Briscoe gives Toyota its first Daytona 500 pole as Johnson and Truex also lock into NASCAR opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Briscoe led a banner night for Toyota in qualifying for the Daytona 500 by winning the pole for NASCAR’s “Great American Race.” It is the first Daytona 500 pole for Briscoe, who moved to Joe Gibbs Racing this season when Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the end of 2024. His move to the No. 19 gave Toyota its first pole in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. Former Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric qualified second in a Ford for Team Penske. Ford drivers claimed four of the top five spots in time trials, but only Briscoe and Cindric as the front row starters were locked in Wednesday night. The only other drivers locked in during time trials were Toyota drivers Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

Villanova edges No. 9 St. John’s 73-71 to stop Red Storm’s winning streak

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St. John’s 73-71, ending the Red Storm’s 10-game winning streak. Wooga Poplar scored 22 points and Eric Dixon added 17 in a critical victory for the Wildcats, who have won three in a row. Aaron Scott led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Red Storm, who lead the Big East by one game over No. 24 Creighton. The teams meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Kadary Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for St. John’s. Simeon Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr. scored 12 apiece.

Nick Pivetta agrees to $55 million, 4-year contract with San Diego Padres, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Nick Pivetta has agreed to a backloaded $55 million, four-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal, first reported by ESPN, was subject to a successful physical. Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028. He can opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons to become a free agent again.

Mets finalize Pete Alonso deal and re-sign injured reliever Drew Smith

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have finalized their $54 million, two-year contract on the same day spring training opened with the team’s first formal workout for pitchers and catchers. New York also re-signed injured reliever Drew Smith to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026. Smith is expected to miss all or most of the upcoming season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. Alonso and the Mets agreed to financial terms last week, subject to a successful physical. The four-time All-Star first baseman gets a $10 million signing bonus and salaries of $20 million this year and $24 million in 2026. He can opt out after the 2025 season to become a free agent again.

