AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:56 a.m. EDT

Gordon’s game-winner, Jokic’s 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds to give the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Denver’s Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, assisted on Gordon’s game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who hadn’t played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies.

Knicks come from 20 down, beat Celtics 108-105 in OT as Bridges’ steal preserves Game 1 win

BOSTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 29 points before Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Jaylen Brown with a second left in overtime, and the New York Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics 108-105 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points and 13 rebounds for New York, which lost all four games against its longtime rival during the regular season and trailed by 20 points in the second half of this game. Jayson Tatum and Brown both had 23 points for the defending champion Celtics, who had an NBA playoff-record 45 missed 3-pointers to blow a game they appeared to have in control.

Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

The Baltimore Ravens say they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month. Last weekend, coach John Harbaugh suggested a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its inquiry.

Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto built a big lead before holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in the opener of the second-round series. Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe each had two assists. Anthony Stolars stopped eight of the nine shots he faced before leaving in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Joseph Woll stopped 17 shots in relief. Seth Jones, Eetu Luostarinen, Uvis Balinskis and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers, and Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Washington to host the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced the NFL draft is coming to Washington in 2027. The plan is to hold the event on the National Mall with the Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol and other landmarks part of the backdrop. Trump announced the news in the Oval Office flanked by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, who a week ago reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush accused of assaulting girlfriend in his Pittsburgh home

LEETSDALE, Pa. (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush faces charges of harassment and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly chasing a woman through his suburban Pittsburgh house and smashing her cellphone. Officers said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday from Bush’s home in Sewickley. The woman, who was identified only as his girlfriend, alleges Bush assaulted her, took her car keys and broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help. Investigators say Bush admitted he smashed the phone but denies getting physical with the woman. Police say they saw injuries on her wrist and foot.

Atkinson edges Bickerstaff and Udoka to win NBA Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson went through a winless preseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers and wondered if his team would be any good. Turns out, they were better than good. And their coach — he was the NBA’s best this season. Atkinson is now an NBA Coach of the Year winner, announced Monday night as this year’s recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy. Atkinson led Cleveland to a 15-0 start to the season — one of three winning streaks of at least 12 games this season by his club — and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

New York Islanders win the NHL draft lottery, securing the No. 1 selection. Sharks will pick second

The New York Islanders won the NHL draft lottery on Monday and vaulted nine teams, including the last-place San Jose Sharks, in winning the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick. The Islanders, who finished 10th in the standings and are in the midst of a front-office change, overcame having just a 3.5% chance to winning the lottery. Utah won the second lottery drawing and made the jump from 14th to fourth. The Sharks will pick second after entering the day with the best odds, 18.5%, to win the lottery and a 25.5% chance of landing the No. 1 choice.

Attorney says NCAA deal should resolve judge’s concerns over roster limits, criticizes Saban

An attorney in the $2.8 billion legal case reshaping college sports says he thinks an updated agreement with the NCAA will solve the judge’s concerns over roster limits that have delayed the settlement’s approval. Steve Berman, co lead-counsel for the defendants, told The Associated Press that all is on track to file paperwork later this week.

Quite a spectacle: Padres manager Mike Shildt got so mad he threw his glasses at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Shildt had seen enough, and he was so angry with plate umpire Adrian Johnson that he tossed his glasses. A tantrum by San Diego’s manager following the first major league ejection of star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. fired up the Padres, who overcame a three-run deficit in the eighth inning to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 and extend their winning streak to six. Tatis was ejected after a strikeout, causing Shildt to rush out onto the field. He threw his lineup card and then his spectacles.

